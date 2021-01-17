Introduction

In a previous article, I analyzed Banco Santander (SAN). I tried to figure out what I missed that made me consider a stock that underperformed the S&P 500 by over 70%. I found out that my analysis didn’t take into account the fragility of the bank and that any black swan like the pandemic could cripple the bank's earnings.

I decided to take a look at my favorite European bank since I analyzed it two years ago. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is a swiss bank and is also Europe's 15th largest bank. I found the company to be resilient, and I loved its plans to keep raising the dividend even when the yield was 5.7% two years ago.

The company outperformed the S&P 500 since I analyzed it by roughly 6%. It was able to meet decent goals in the last two years and grew its capital and its earnings and planned to keep increasing shareholder returns when it raised the dividend to CHF 0.73. However, the company cut the dividend significantly due to the pandemic.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, UBS Group provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank.

The dividend

As a dividend growth investor, my main focus is the dividend. UBS offered an extremely safe 5.7% yield with payout ratio around 50%, and with more than enough capital to support the dividend, buybacks and growth. It's extremely rare to find such high yield, which is also safe and growing at mid-single digits.

However, the dividend was cut during the pandemic. It's important to note that the dividend cut was not due to fundamental reasons. Even during the pandemic, the payout was safe. The reason for the dividend reduction was pressure from the Swiss regulator. Unlike the Federal Reserve which didn't allow dividend increases, but allowed to maintain the payments, the Swiss regulator advocated limiting payments.

The company was forced to reduce the payment by roughly 50% for no apparent reason, and therefore the current dividend yield is almost 2.5% with a payout ratio lower than 25%. The company is expected to keep growing in 2020, and hopefully it will raise the dividend significantly in the near future.

It is absurd that the company has very ambitious growth plans and decent financial goals, yet was forced to reduce the dividends. Moreover, the company maintained enough capital, so even in a case of extreme pressure, it would still be solvent. It was ready for the pandemic, yet the regulator punished it together with the weaker peers.

The case against European banks

Dividend growth investors seek progressive dividends or at least stable dividends. On the other hand, European firms while they pay dividends don't prioritize progressive dividend policy. We can see it by the lower number of European dividend aristocrats even among extremely resilient and well-known firms.

Even the largest European bank such as UBS doesn't maintain progressive dividends and cut them under pressure by the regulator. This is a very common occurrence among European banks, and even the leading banks in the continent such as HSBC (HSBC) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) lower the dividend whenever there is a challenge.

Therefore, while the European banking sector seems cheaper than the American banking sector as seen in the graph below, I would still avoid it if you're a dividend growth investor and will be very cautious if you're an income investor. Dividend growth investors should be focusing on American banks.

However, investors with different goals such as value investors should consider buying the lagging European banks as some of them trade for extremely low valuation. While UBS trades higher than its peers, it is also an extremely high-quality bank with a clear growth plan, and investors should look deeper into it and into the sector in general.

Why I love UBS

First of all, I love the current valuation. The bank is trading below its book value, which is always a good sign for value investors. Moreover, with a P/E ratio of 10 on 2020 earnings, the bank also looks cheap compared to its income. The graph below from Fastgraphs.com also suggests that the company is undervalued as it trades below its average valuation.

The company is also performing well. It is achieving extremely high returns on equity even during the challenges of 2020, beating some of its larger American peers. The company achieved decent return on equity in the past two years, and as it is resilient during a crisis, it will perform well as the business environment improves in Europe.

The company is cheap, and the business is working well and achieved high returns even during a recession. Moreover, the company also manages to do it without taking too many risks and staying as a relatively safe investment in the sector. The CET1 capital ratio is almost twice the 7% needed by the regulator, and the CET1 leverage ratio is almost 25% higher than needed by the regulator. The company has more than enough capital to deal with a crisis, pay dividends and grow.

Conclusion

My fellow dividend growth investors, the European banking sector is not for you. It can look attractive sometimes as the companies raise dividends during times of good and healthy economy. On the other hand, they will cut the dividend as soon as the business environment becomes more challenging. Therefore, while income investors can consider the companies as they do pay dividends, dividend growth investors should avoid it.

Yet, I still believe that UBS is an attractive company. I am bullish on UBS and think that it is well positioned to whether the current storm. The valuation is cheap, the company has more than enough capital and it shows high return on equity. Therefore, I am bullish on UBS and advise value investors to consider it and look deeper into other European banks.