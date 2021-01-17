Why REITs Beat Real Estate Crowdfunding Sites

Today, most investors understand that they should include real estate in their portfolio because:

It pays high income

It protects against inflation

It helps diversify risks

Real estate is also the biggest asset class in the world, and historically it has been a very rewarding investment. Therefore, it is a no-brainer for most people to invest in real estate. The more difficult question to answer is:

"How" should you invest in real estate?

Today, you have four main options:

Direct ownership Private equity funds Crowdfunding And REITs (VNQ)

"Which" one is the best?

Direct ownership and private equity funds definitely aren't. They suffer many downsides which we have covered at length in separate articles which we link below:

This leaves us with crowdfunding, which is an increasingly popular alternative to REITs. In a nutshell, these are online platforms that allow investors to invest in pieces of real estate. The technology behind crowdfunding is supposed to lower fees, help you diversify efficiently, and achieve better results.

But is crowdfunding really better than REITs?

In my opinion, the answer is a clear no. I think that crowdfunding is arguably the worst of all options. Below I present 5 reasons why I stay away from real estate crowdfunding websites:

Reason #1 - High Fees Disguised as Low Fees With Sleek Marketing

If you go on the websites of crowdfunding sites, they will note that they always attempt to sell you on the idea that their fees are the lowest, and that you are getting screwed by private funds and REITs.

But their marketing is very misleading.

Essentially, they look at the fees of a few highly expensive private equity funds and/or private REITs, and then compare to their fees to show how great they are.

Here is an example of Fundrise vs. private REITs:

However, what they don't tell you in this comparison is that the great majority of REITs, which are publicly traded and internally managed, are actually much cheaper. On average, their expenses run at about 0.5% per year, which 2x less than the fees charged by Fundrise:

Crowdfunding platforms are in the business of earning fees. The more capital they raise, the more they earn. REITs, on the other hand, are internally managed by employees and as they grow, they enjoy significant economies of scale. To give you an example, Realty Income (O)'s management cost is today 0.37% of assets under management - nearly 3x less than the fees of crowdfunding platforms.

So you get my point:

Crowdfunding platforms are great at marketing the "low fees" aspect, but don't fall for it. They are more expensive than most REITs.

Reason #2: Lack of Liquidity and Control

Generally, investors invest in private real estate in order to have control. They are willing to sacrifice liquidity to get better control.

On the other hand, investors invest in REITs to gain better liquidity at the expense of giving up control.

With crowdfunding, you have the worst of both words:

No liquidity. No control.

Try to sell your crowdfunding investment and you will see that it is very costly or even impossible.

You are completely at the mercy of the crowdfunding website and that's a very bad situation to be in because their interests differ from yours.

Reason #3 - Low Quality of Deals

The real estate investment market is highly competitive.

There is an extremely large number of investors fighting to get the best deal. This includes multi-billion dollar REITs, private equity funds, and other vehicles of highly sophisticated investors.

Who is likely to get the best deals? The crowdfunding platform... or these groups of highly sophisticated investors?

It is certainly not the crowdfunding platform.

Think about it:

1) The best talent in the real estate space goes to work at REITs and private equity funds, not crowdfunding platforms.

2) It takes a lot more time to raise money on a crowdfunding platform and so if you accept to put your property on a crowdfunding platform, it likely means that the other sophisticated buyers did not want any of it.

3) Crowdfunding platforms are in the business of raising capital to earn fees. Therefore, they are more likely to present properties with interesting stories such as "invest in silicon-valley" to facilitate capital raising, even if it comes at the cost of lower returns. Meanwhile, a beat-up property up in Detroit may provide much greater returns, but raising capital won't be as easy and so crowdfunding websites won't be interested.

Reason #4 - No Access to Public Capital Markets

REITs have historically outperformed private real estate investments because of one factor: they have access to public capital markets, which allows them to raise equity and pursue accretive investments to boost their cash flow growth rates.

That's how REITs are commonly able to grow cash flow per share by 5-10% per year when in reality, rents only grow by 2-3% per year.

Crowdfunding platforms are private and therefore, they are not able to raise equity on the public capital market.

It puts them at a major disadvantage as they are unlikely to keep up with the growth rates of REITs in the long run.

#5 - Much Greater Risks

Crowdfunding websites also do a good job at promoting the fact that it is less volatile and therefore, less risky than REITs.

The reality is the opposite.

When you invest in crowdfunded real estate, you are taking much greater risks:

They typically use high leverage. It is common for crowdfunding platforms to use 60-80% LTVs in comparison to only 30-40% for most REITs.

You have zero control over your investment and no liquidity. At least with REITs, you can sell at any time if you don't like the direction the company is going.

While you can diversify, you will never achieve the same level of diversification as REITs.

Just because you don't get a daily quote of your property does not mean that it is not volatile. In reality, if you tried to sell your crowdfunded real estate, you would find that the volatility is actually much greater because you are dealing with highly leveraged, concentrated, and illiquid investments.

Numbers Don't Lie: REITs Are The Best Investments

Various research studies have shown that REITs outperform private real estate funds in the long run.

Here is one from EPRA:

Source: EPRA

And here is another one from Cambridge:

REITs have outperformed private equity funds by roughly 4% per year on average, and we think the crowdfunded real estate will do even worse than private equity funds in the long run.

These platforms mostly exist to milk fees off unsophisticated investors who do not know any better. The marketing that they use is at best misleading, or outright deceiving in some cases.

The fees are not low.

The quality of the deals is often inferior.

There are significant conflicts of interest.

You have no control or liquidity.

Etc...

And especially today, it does not make any sense to invest in these platforms because you can buy REITs at exceptionally low valuations.

Right now, most REITs are priced at a discount relative to the value of the real estate they own. It is not uncommon to find high-quality REITs trading at a 30, 40, or even 50% discount to net asset value ("NAV").

When you buy a REIT at a 50% discount to NAV, it essentially means that you getting real estate at 50 cents on the dollar. You will never get such good deals on crowdfunding platforms.