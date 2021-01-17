Spark Energy (SPKE) buys energy from energy exchange markets and sells power to customers mostly on fixed pricing contracts. At present, retail electricity supply represents 95% of the revenues for Spark Energy but Spark Energy themselves do not own any generating capacity. Is this business sustainable? Will Spark Energy be able to continue acting as the middle man and extract profits by managing energy trading risks? To better understand this, we need to understand the challenges faced by Spark Energy as a retail supplier.

Company Challenges

Electricity demand is usually high when there is excessive cold or excessive heat. When electricity demand is high, price of electricity is high. Part of the total demand can be hedged but not the whole demand. The additional demand that is bought in day ahead market is bought at a higher price. Thus, gross profit for the company depends on how much of the total demand the company has bought as a long-term contract or how much of the total demand is assured demand. Also, higher the RCE (residential customer equivalent) of the company, higher is the gross profit dollars, which also depends on predictability of power consumption of its customers. For example, if an industry runs from 9AM to 5PM, consuming 1 MW of power, then the entire load can be bought as a long-term contract. However, if the load is unpredictable and variable like that of a residential colony, then, the amount of sustained load purchased as a long-term contract reduces, which exposes the retail company to risks.

When demand is low, usage of electricity is low. Thus, the long-term contract purchased by the company may be at a price level where the company is paying more than the current marginal price of electricity. But still, the gross margin will be positive because of long term fixed price customer contracts, which allows the retail company to sell the electricity at an even higher price. Sustained lower prices of electricity, however, may cause the customers to shift their retail energy supplier because there is no stickiness to the supplier and the supplier can be changed easily. Also, as per regulation, a new customer will get the rates, which must not be greater than 5% compared to TTM rates of the public utility in that area. So, sustained lower demand may cause attrition of customers in a fixed price model.

Spark Energy is not a retail energy company because it does not have any generation capacity of its own, rather, it is better to define it as a risk management and energy trading company, which are its core functions. The risk of the company depends on the predictability of load in its network and its gross profit depends on the RCE of the network. Critical levers to assess the company are the customer attrition rate and the type of consumers for the company.

Type of consumers

Spark Energy has two types of customers, residential and commercial/industrial. The two types of customers are very different in their energy requirements, dependency on weather, gross margins and load predictability. For example, an industrial load will be highly predictable, allowing the retailer to hedge almost 100% of that load into long-term contracts whereas residential loads are not predictable and only a small percentage of the total power requirement can be hedged. Also, industrial load profiles do not depend on the weather conditions. But residential load power demands will be higher for a hotter summer and colder winter. Thus, it can be inferred that industrial loads are less risky than residential loads and residential loads give a higher gross margin compared to industrial loads, to compensate for the higher risk. However, if gross profit is calculated in dollar terms then both industrial and residential loads have equal power because dollar value gross margin is a product of gross margin percentage and energy consumption. Industrial loads have lower gross margin but higher energy requirement and vice versa for the residential loads.

In Q1 2018, the excessively cold days due to the January 2018 North American blizzard led the management of Spark Energy to veer away from low margin industrial loads to high margin residential loads. As explained by Nathan Kroeker, President & CEO, in Q1 2018 earnings call transcript,

While cold snaps can be well-managed and are expected from time to time, this is above normal usage was for a period exceeding two weeks. It's over twice as long as 2014's Polar Vortex. Weather forecast leading up to the cold spell were all indicating warmer-than-normal weather and so we were hedged accordingly. The weather forecast suddenly flipped right before Christmas and when the storm became apparent, we were forced to buy incremental supply in the day-ahead markets at prices well above normal.

Since then, Spark Energy is strategically reducing the industrial load in their portfolio with a target RCE mix of 35%/65% industrial/residential loads in their portfolio because high-margin residential loads give them the cushion required to purchase power and still be profitable if there is a sudden change in the conditions. In my opinion, this was a wrong decision, mainly because it increases the difficulty of load prediction for the company.

Both residential and industrial customer segments can be highly profitable, but the business models, marketing expenditure, financial and physical hedging and business relations required are very different for these different customer segments. As per the latest data, Spark Energy has reached its target RCE mix. Whereas industrial loads provide easier management of load profile due to predictability and large energy consumption, residential loads provide margin cushion and low impact on sustained power requirement, making the company’s power hedges secure.

Attrition rate

Attrition or the loss of customers is a very important factor in the sustainability of Spark Energy. As Spark Energy is more focused towards the high-margin low load profile residential customer segment, it is imperative that Spark Energy is able to maintain the RCE numbers YoY for stable financial results or better yet, increase the RCE YoY to have a growing revenue. But, unfortunately, Spark Energy has been organically, without including customers gained via acquisition, losing customers YoY for the past 5 years. Its organic attrition rate is higher than its organic customer acquisition, and if numbers are calculated its RCE has become negative over the past 5 years.

Source: Prepared by author using company SEC filings

The company is profitable today because it has acquired customers by the acquisition of other retail energy suppliers in the past. But, the matter of concern for the investor is that if Spark Energy cannot grow a customer base on its own then it will inevitably lead to a failure. For a company with 20 years of experience operating in this mature sector, the least an investor can expect is that they understand the customer requirements. Based on the chart above, it is evident that customers do not find Spark Energy’s product offering valuable and thus are leaving their contracts.

What it means for the retail investor?

From an investor’s perspective, Spark Energy does not present any case which justifies including this company in your portfolio. Spark Energy can succeed in the future if it is able to grow its residential customer base, if it is able to accurately predict its customers load requirements in advance and hedge their power requirements, if the cost of electricity is on the rising trend or at least stable to allow for profitable hedges, and if Spark Energy is able to predict how hot the summers will be and how cold the winters might be. Now, the possible scenarios for Spark Energy’s slow decline have been made in this article and it is upon you to decide which of these two possibilities is more probable.

In my opinion, Spark Energy has taken a high-risk position by shifting focus to residential consumers, and has not even been able to maintain their customer base organically. Even if we consider that Spark Energy’s strategy to grow its base is to acquire customers via acquisition, the challenge immediately becomes of customer acquisition costs vs customer LTV. Once, the customer base of its operating geographic areas is burned through the only way to sustain a profitable business will be to expand. Hence, my advice is to avoid including this stock in your portfolio.

Conclusion

Spark Energy claims of being an energy retail supplier, but it is better defined as a risk management company involved in financial and physical hedging of electricity and natural gas. In 2018, Spark Energy decided to focus on high margin residential customer to allow better cushion when dealing with sudden variations in load demand. However, in doing so they have moved to a higher risk customer segment that does not value their products as is evident by the high attrition rate for the company. Continued progression in this strategy does not seem a good idea and does not show any possibility of sustaining future profitability for the company.