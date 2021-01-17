Lately, the stock price volatility of the poorly covered bioprinter Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) has increased tremendously and appears to be moving up from its slumber in the last two years. Of note, the stock price more than doubled up till mid-December-2020 and exceeded $19 and subsequently dropped to the present level around $13+. This volatility warrants further investigation.

Source: Company website

Organovo’s headline story

Organovo’s investment thesis relates to its unique capability in printing 3D biological organs, which are being used as a bridge between pre-clinical tests and clinical trials. As such, this skips the need for potentially risky trials on humans and animals, and is said to allow trials with cheaper costs. Organovo’s technology had been used with the testing of L’Oreal’s cosmetic products on printed skin. However, it is not clear what other new and major commercially-viable projects Organovo had been engaged in following the 2015 project with L’Oreal, and it is a worry that there had been a lack of similar announcements ever since. Going forward the possibilities are at the cutting edge of science, and could eventually be used for organ repair and transplant patients. As one could imagine, the development of this technology would take a very long time, and the company was initially established in 2007 in San Diego, California, and has only shown slow hints of progress. Today, there are hints from company filings that further progress is brewing although there is no clear evidence that the company is already at the full commercialization stage.

Recent press releases and SEC filings

Part of the reason for increased price activity is that things may be brewing at Organovo, although much of it is at an early stage. On 28-Dec-2020, an SEC filing shows an intercompany agreement with Viscient Biosciences with the following description.

“Pursuant to the Agreement, Organovo agreed to provide Viscient certain services related to 3D bioprinting technology which includes, but is not limited to, histology services, cell isolation, and proliferation of cells and Viscient agreed to provide Organovo certain services related to 3D bioprinting technology, including bioprinter training, bioprinting services, and qPCR assays, in each case on payment terms specified in the Agreement and as may be further determined by the parties. In addition, Organovo and Viscient agreed to share certain facilities and equipment and, subject to further agreement, to make certain of their employees available for specified projects for the other party at prices to be determined in good faith by the parties.”

This is an important announcement in light of an earlier failed merger with Viscient, and more of this can be read here. However, what’s therefore important is a cooperative operational agreement given the above 25-Dec-2020 announcement, which brings the company closer to resuming both production and potential commercialization activities. What has preceded this more cooperative stance could be due to the changes at the Board level, as indicated in the SEC filing here. There is limited information on what could happen next, but the possibilities are at least an operationally functional agreement and potentially revenue-generating relationship between Organovo and Viscient or even a merger. While there is a lack of detailed information on the prospects of what this operational collaboration and potential merger could mean exactly, but it at least hints of progress for potential commercialisation of technologies being provided by both companies. The press release also suggests that several projects were held back due to the situation with COVID, and now with the vaccines well underway, would pave the way for continued research, development, and potential commercialisation.

The SEC filing also suggests a slight shift in the company’s priorities following changes at the Board and a new lease of life, and this shift involves using ONVO’s existing technology. Having gone through the SEC filing, here are some of the more notable extracts which are worth focusing on:

“The New Director Slate intends to recommence operations and focus the Company’s efforts on developing highly customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology and disease for use in drug discovery and development.”

“They believe these features can facilitate the Company’s development of complex, multicellular disease models for use in the development of targeted therapeutics for various diseases including, among others, intestine, kidney, skin and breast diseases.”

“Market opportunities may include externally-partnered or internally-directed drug discovery and the clinical development of new molecular entities or repurposed drugs in-licensed from other pharmaceutical companies.”

“The goal of the New Director Slate is for the Company to establish a pipeline of drug candidates in high-value disease areas, aiming to commence human clinical testing for at least one drug candidate within a three to four year timeframe.”

This indicates a shift of priorities, and the new Board appears focused on achievable goals within a specified timeline. This might not necessarily mean that organ printing for transplant purposes would be shelved, but may be postponed until cash flow generation from the above activities (which are more achievable) gains traction. This is important as it transforms ONVO from a company which may have nothing to show to a company on its way to more concrete avenues for earnings. This may very well be a good move since the company has been making losses given available data, and given the long time for fruition, other organizations may have caught up with the game and could potentially see better success in the bio-printing space.

Concentrated shareholders: follow the smart money?

Of note, the top holders are big name funds, ARK, Vanguard and Fidelity. According to the table below, ARK alone holds 20.8%, which is a very high concentration, and would be important in voting for any future collaboration or merger between Viscient and Organovo. In fact, with their large holdings, ARK may have been pivotal in assisting with the Board room changes required for the aforementioned strategic change, which could finally start bringing in revenues for the company. ARK invests in thematic funds linked to future technologies and innovation, and has done very well against the S&P 500.

Source: Yahoo Finance

ARKQ, which I have written about, holds concentrated positions of winner which has contributed to its outperformance. The following chart shows the performance of ARK’s funds which have holdings in ONVO. Of course, ARK's holdings in ONVO as compared to its overall fund size is small, and ARK's diversified holdings would buffer against the severe volatility in ONVO. Similarly, any individual investors with an interest in ONVO would also need to have the appropriate portfolio diversification and risk management parameters set up.

ARK funds has picked winners in the past, and currently holds 20.8% of ONVO.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Organovo is essentially a speculative play. Price volatility has increased recently, and this could be due to Boardroom changes, and recent SEC filings show a strategic shift is in place whereby the company is moving towards avenues, which could eventually lead to monetizable efforts. Research and development will remain important for the company, although this will likely go alongside the added focus on potential commercialization initiatives. This strategic shift is important since the company has been consistently suffering losses, and commercial applications such as the printed skin project with L’Oreal have been far and few in between. It would be good to see how Board level changes and strategic shifts start bringing in profits for a company, which has been consistently making losses. Being speculative and likely heavily day-traded due to a large intra-day range, one could see this as a stock to trade within a range, whether intraday or within the month’s/targeted highs and lows. Alternatively, one could either hold this for the long term and follow the smart money such as the institutional buyers (e.g. ARK funds) in the stock, hoping commercialization starts bringing in profits soon, although this runs the risk of one bring a bag holder. Obviously, speculative stocks are high risk, high return.