Investment Thesis

Sea Limited’s (NYSE:SE) may not be profitable as of now, but it has a unique strategy that hinges on the strength of its profitable gaming segment to fuel growth in high potential areas such as e-commerce and digital payments in Southeast Asia. The early investment into growth will likely pay dividends in the future due to the incredible business synergy that each of its operating segments have with one another.

Garena as a source of strength for SE

Out of all the operating segments of SE (Digital Entertainment, Ecommerce as well as Digital Financial Services), its digital entertainment segment run under the name of Garena is the only segment that is currently profitable. Its key source of strength lies in its strategic partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which owned a 40% stake in SE at the time of IPO, subsequently allowing SE to grow past its regional shell to pursue expansion overseas.

In the past, Garena was merely known for the distribution of League of Legends within Southeast Asia. Since then, through its partnership with TCEHY, they have evolved to become a global game developer and publisher with a significant presence in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Latin America. This relationship is a key strategic asset for Garena, as it allows them to maintain exclusive distribution rights for many key titles such as League of Legends, Call of Duty Mobile (within Southeast Asia), Arena of Valor as well as FIFA online. These titles have withstood the test of time to become the top most recognizable franchises in their respective genres. Given the longevity of such titles, these titles are expected to continue delivering steady revenue streams and prop up engagement levels even in the long run.

While Garena’s internally developed Free Fire has performed exceptionally well in the past, this performance is unlikely to continue given the seasonality of games, where performance often wanes as players become tired of playing with old games in favor of fresh and novel titles. In this aspect, the permanence of Garena’s long-lived distributed franchises can act as a sort of hedge against this seasonality, as their consistent revenue streams can provide room to experiment, develop and invest in the development of new titles under their name to augment the strength of existing franchises. We have already seen Garena investing in the expansion of its gaming assets via the acquisition of other game studios such as Phoenix Labs. As the game studio is home to former developers from AAA game studios like Blizzard Entertainment (now Activision Blizzard (ATVI)), Riot Games, and Capcom, the future of Garena’s titles look bright as veteran developers contribute their valuable experience to the table.

This is a good look for Garena because the popularity of their titles makes it suitable for them to pursue alternative revenue growth from booming areas such as esports and livestreaming of their games.

(Free Fire among the most watched game on YouTube. Source: YouTube)

In 2020, the performance of Free Fire’s Continental Series with over 2,500,000 peak viewers and 828,000 average viewers places it on par with long standing esports tournaments like the League of Legends World Championship and CS: GO’s IEM Katowice in the same year. Over on the livestreaming end, Free Fire holds a competitive spot among the most watched games on YouTube in 2020. Such trends not only serve as alternative revenue streams for Garena, but also acts as a catalyst to the growth of its active player base.

Overall, these developments have translated into impressive operating metrics when it comes to player engagement and the subsequent monetization of it. Since 2016, its quarterly active users (QAU) statistic has maintained a growth rate at approximately 84% compounded yearly, reflecting the popularity of their franchises that they distribute and publish.

While Garena’s monetization rate of active players underperformed from 2016 to 2018 as evidenced by a fall in conversion rate of QAUs to Quarterly Paying Users (QPUs), they have picked up the slack in recent years, demonstrated by the increase in monetization rate from 5.5% in 2018 to 11.41% in 2020.

(Garena's key performance metrics. Source: SE Annual Reports)

Even though Garena has shown stellar performance as a standalone operating segment, in the bigger picture of SE it is far from a solo player. Its cash generating ability acts as a backstop against the cash bleeding ecommerce and digital financial services segments, allowing them to pursue extremely aggressive growth strategies, but one that can be foreseen to provide substantial returns in the long run in a digitalizing world.

Shopee and the Regional Strategy

It is no surprise that ecommerce is a high growth area that many firms seek to capitalize on. While the market is currently contested by large players such as Alibaba (BABA) through Lazada/Taobao/Tmall, eBay (EBAY), JD.com (JD), and Amazon (AMZN) given their large fulfillment capabilities, SE recognizes the limitations of these large ecommerce providers in Southeast Asia.

While these foreign firms mostly have their own internal logistics function, they are limited in their reach. For international deliveries, they have to rely on regional fulfillment centers in addition to enlisting the help of third-party domestic logistics service providers. Because of Shopee’s relative proximity to the Southeast Asia region, they have an opportunity to disrupt this process by establishing a vertically integrated logistics service within SEA. Their last mile advantage established through Shopee Xpress, once fully fledged out, will allow them to best serve the region compared to other ecommerce firms.

Southeast Asia and ASEAN is no small market either. Together with its member states, ASEAN was the seventh-largest economy in the world in 2013. With its high growth and significant reduction in poverty over the years, the number of consuming households is expected to almost double by 2025, and in 2050 ASEAN would be the fourth-largest economy in the world.

(Growth of ASEAN consumption. Source: McKinsey)

Singapore’s openness to trade has naturally led it to be part of many free trade agreements, including the CPTPP, EUSFTA, and RCEP (which is set to be the world’s largest free trade deal once it enters into force at 28% of global trade). On Shopee’s end, Singapore’s openness to trade with many regions around the world directly translates to lower costs of procurement and distribution free from tariffs. In addition, because Singapore is also home to the world’s busiest port, the country and by extension Shopee can leverage better on the variety of trade deals, benefiting more from large volumes of trade flows from many different regions as compared to other ports, allowing for efficient trade sourcing and distribution straight from the premier trading hub.

(RCEP deal. Source: Statista)

In the long run, Shopee’s strategic location in addition to the development of a SEA-based logistics function will allow them to best serve the region, acts as a competitive moat against long-standing ecommerce behemoths like AMZN and BABA. Its strength in SEA is likely to spill over to other regions as well as we have seen in its strong Black Friday debut in Brazil.

Overcoming Rootedness

In order to achieve its long-term goal of regional dominance, they have to deal with the short-term realities of ecommerce within the region. While they have succeeded in being one of the most popular online retailers in SEA, BABA's related platforms and others such as Tokopedia are trailing close behind.

(Top E-commerce Apps on iOS in SEA in 2019. Source: iPrice)

Therefore, to overcome the inherent dominance of these firms, it is imperative that Shopee invest heavily in marketing as well as in research and development to gain a foothold on market share. This was done through the following means:

Shopee had recruited famous football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as KPOP group BLACKPINK to promote their platform within the region. This is used in conjunction with regular, easy to remember sale days (11.11, 12.12, etc.) to bring consumers onto the platform. Here, they have invested heavily in marketing expenses to bring familiarity to the platform through well-known artists and personalities. Shopee has also invested significantly in gamifying their product in a bid to secure brand loyalty. Features such as daily logins and games incentivize users to continue logging into the platform to earn “Shopee Coins” for discounts. Furthermore, the community aspect of some games like Shopee Farm encourages users to invite other users to the platform to earn even more coins. In addition, influencers making use of livestreaming to promote products also heightens user engagement. The overall goal is to make the experience as fun, community-centric and engaging as possible, providing consumers with a reason to return to the platform. (Influencers promoting goods through Shopee Live. Source: AsiaOne)

Due to the aggressive growth strategy required to overcome the rootedness of large ecommerce firms, SE has incurred significant operational expenses, especially in its sales and marketing segment. In 2019, its e-commerce business accounted for 79% of total sales and marketing expenses at $765 million, representing an almost dollar for dollar reinvestment of their ecommerce revenues at $822 million. At the bottom line, this had directly resulted in negative earnings. Consecutive years of losses may be a cause for concern for many investors, but this strategy is necessary to enable Shopee and SE to grow to a size to properly leverage on their strategic location, eventually charting a path to profitability.

SeaMoney as a long term pivot

The final piece of the puzzle in SE’s strategy is in its digital financial services, which allows SE to bridge together its gaming and ecommerce segments to deliver synergistic growth. With a push towards a cashless society in Asia, SE will likely see a surge in revenues from a rise in payment volumes transacted through SeaMoney. By leveraging on the growth of its other segments, SeaMoney is able to get a head start on the competition especially with a heavily contested digital payment and e-wallet market

Gamers on the Garena and Shopee platforms are incentivized to use SeaMoney platforms for in-game transactions or ecommerce purchases because it is already seamlessly integrated within the respective platforms. The reduction in payment friction is expected to consistently convert a portion of new active users coming onto the platforms to daily users of the digital payment method, especially as the number of third-party online and offline merchants accepting SeaMoney increases over time. Furthermore, SE is able to leverage on the wealth of high-quality consumer purchase data from Garena and Shopee’s organic userbases to develop its consumer credit program (ShopeePayLater). On the consumer front, such programs allow them to defer payments to a later date, giving them additional avenues to afford big-ticket items without having to rely on credit card companies with possibly more expensive transaction costs. On SE’s end, the greater variety of digital financial services will translate to a greater number of adopters of their SeaMoney.

In addition to the above, the growth of SeaMoney can also lead to higher levels of engagement on their other platforms due to the ease of transaction, therefore resulting in higher monetization numbers and eventual bottom-line profitability.

Overall, digital financial services represent the endgame for SE, as its high margins in an increasingly digital world mean significant profit potential in the long-run. While the SeaMoney’s revenue generating capabilities are miniscule at only 1.1% of total revenues in Q3, it is expected to gain more traction as more users hop onto the Shopee platform. In addition, being successfully awarded the digital banking license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore sets a healthy precedent moving forward, as its legitimacy will lead to a greater willingness to adopt its payment systems on both the consumer and merchant end in the future.

Evaluating Investment Risks

While SE’s strategy remains compelling, there are factors that contribute to a real downside potential when investing in the firm. But there is still reason to believe that SE will be able to manage such risks.

Reliance on Tencent

Garena is reliant on its strategic connections such as with TCEHY in order to expand and grow their business. However, if they are unable to maintain this relationship profits will be significantly affected. Currently, Garena is able to distribute many popular games owned by TCEHY, but this is not always a guarantee as we have seen with Riot Games’ unwillingness to let Garena continue publishing its new games past League of Legends, even though it is owned by Tencent. In the worst-case scenario where SE loses its publishing exclusivity with TCEHY, it immediately loses a significant portion of active users coming from popular games like League of Legends and Arena of Valor.

Nonetheless, SE has a strong relationship with TCEHY, and because its goals align in the long run, the risk of a partnership deteriorating or dissolving entirely is relatively low, as long as they keep to their respective territories without directly engaging in competition.

Competition in Ecommerce

As covered earlier, due to how highly contested e-commerce is in the region, SE needs to invest heavily in sales and marketing expenses to overcome the rootedness of consumers to its long-established competitors. While SE will have the geographical position to set up a last-mile advantage, SE may not be able to reach a point where it can effectively leverage on this position. For one, its aggressive marketing strategy may not translate into profits in the future, especially as larger competitors like Lazada (backed by BABA) have access to larger capital pools to engage in prolonged attrition warfare, which does not favor SE.

Here, the bet is on its gamified product to provide a fun and engaging experience for its consumers, thereby instilling a sense of brand loyalty for their unique product. While marketing campaigns and product offerings differ, we have seen a similar gamification in Pinduoduo's (PDD) ecommerce platform, which has allowed them to become the fastest growing ecommerce platform, overtaking even JD and growing faster than BABA in its early years. The success of such strategies heightens the likelihood that Shopee's investments will pay off in the long run.

Competition in the Digital Payment realm

Apart from ecommerce, digital financial services realm is also highly contested with many digital wallets and financial service providers in the market already. Not only does SE have to deal with traditional credit card companies like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) when it comes to payments, but it also has to compete with digital payment providers, both old and new like PayPal (PYPL), Alipay by BABA, WeChat Pay by TCEHY, and various payment platforms by big tech companies. SE may be able to leverage on its existing consumer base to provide an initial userbase of its digital financial services, but it may not be able to expand past that.

Highly contested markets in the digital payment realm may lower the opportunity for profits, but they are still able to pursue other revenues sources through its function as a digital bank in the future. The limit on the number of digital banking licenses awarded can prove to be a reprieve from competition for SE.

Financials and Valuation Analysis

SE’s negative earnings, in addition to debt, poses a risk to solvency and liquidity of the firm, but there should not be too much of a worry given healthy and stable leverage ratios indicating sufficient liquidity and solvency.

In terms of solvency, SE is highly levered as we can see from its high debt to equity ratio. While its current cash generation ability from operations at 4% of debt is insufficient to cover debt significantly, there is sufficient coverage from its total asset as it has a healthy debt ratio of 30% in FY19. It is also relatively liquid with a current and cash ratio at 1.87x and 1.32x respectively, indicating a strong ability to meet its short-term liabilities with liquid assets.

(Debt and Solvency. Source: Author Estimates)

Sum-of-the-parts Relative Valuation

To value SE, I made use of a sum-of-the-parts analysis through summing up an implied share price for each of SE’s operating segments – Digital Entertainment, Ecommerce and Digital Financial Services respectively. This was done through projecting revenues and EBIT forward and discounting them back using an estimated forward weighted average cost of capital, and subsequently valuing it with respect to comparable firms below by multiplying the related metrics with an appropriate multiple.

(Garena Comparable Firms. Retrieved from Seeking Alpha on 14/1)

For its Garena segment, I have chosen some firms that have large interests in gaming. In the long run, Garena’s performance can be expected to mirror that of its gaming competitors, considering how they already host the most downloaded mobile game in the world, indicating their prowess at making compelling gaming experiences.

(Ecommerce Comparable Firms. Retrieved from Seeking Alpha on 14/1)

Shopee should eventually perform similar to larger ecommerce competitors once it gains a foothold on Southeast Asia and once it eventually reaches profitability. These large ecommerce firms have interests other than ecommerce including digital payments, making the comparison more apt than a pure ecommerce portion since it effectively takes into consideration business synergies.

(Ecommerce Comparable Firms. Retrieved from Seeking Alpha on 14/1)

Since SeaMoney is seeking to be a digital bank providing both consumer credit programs similar to credit card firms and digital payment services similar to payment platforms, it should lie in between traditional credit card firms and digital payment providers such as PYPL and Square (SQ).

The assumptions used to build the model are listed below.

(Valuation Assumptions. Source: Author Estimates)

In the eventual analysis, I have used a mix of implied share price from EV/EBIT, EV/Sales and P/S to value the firm. The range of values derived is similar to the low and high range of analyst price targets for SE found online.

However, I have skewed the implied fair value range slightly upwards towards the median estimate of values from P/S and EV/Sales multiples because EV/EBIT is likely to underestimate fair value as a result of negative earnings and the uncertainty regarding operating margin in the future. As of now, much of the value generated by SE stems from its revenues, since there are significant operating expenses required to reinvest in growth. Once SE turns to profitability and earnings become stable, then it would be more prudent to make use of traditional multiples like EV/EBITDA and P/E to value the firm.

(Football Field Valuation. Source: Author Estimates)

Like any growth firm, there is a relatively high price to pay, but one that is nonetheless justified by the modest upside and significant growth potential that it has.

Final Thoughts

In summary, SE's unique operating mix presents significant investment opportunities as it is able to leverage on business synergies to further augment growth. There are business risks as well going into high growth but highly contested markets, but there is also reason to believe that they will be able to overcome such obstacles. I think SE isn’t exactly a bargain pick given its high growth in the previous few years, but it is not overvalued and it is not exorbitant. Its excellent qualitative factors provide sufficient justification to bet on its long term growth story. For the most part, investing in SE is as much of a play on the digitalizing world as much as it is a play on the potential of Southeast Asia as an economic powerhouse in the future. With its strategic location acting as a competitive advantage and moat against competitors, SE is very likely to realize its growth potential in the long run to become an effective competitor on the global stage.