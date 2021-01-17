Introduction

It is known that as a schoolboy, Warren Buffett recognized that one need not control an entire activity to profit from it. He says

You do not need to own the road, only the toll booth on the traffic artery - Quote Sourced from Buffett, the making of an American Capitalist by Roger Lowenstein

The Oracle of Omaha has told us many times that he loves investing in businesses where he can just collect fees. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) is one such investment where investors can just sit back and collect the mineral royalties.

Why Warren Buffett would love Dorchester Minerals

Royalty Income

The Oracle of Omaha loves sitting back and collecting fees. Despite fears about climate change and growing talks about renewables, Mr Buffett is betting big on oil pipeline companies, a strategy directly fitting with his toll booth theory.

With movements like Not In My Backyard (NIMBY), he recognizes a very important fact - If it is really hard to build a new pipeline, then the existing ones just became more valuable.

Now, coming to Dorchester Minerals. Their operating assets are net profit interests (NPI) in working interest properties. The company owns and holds producing and non-producing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The mineral royalty model is explained in more detail in my older article on DMLP. Royalty model implies very high gross margins and DMLP has above 88% gross margins.

Insider Buying

Warren Buffett likes to see insiders owning and buying shares in the company he invests in. Looking at DMLP, insiders have continued adding to their position in the partnership in 2020, just like any other year.

Image Source: InsiderMonitor

It must be noted that one particular director, Rochelle Martha sold off her entire equity holding in the partnership by June 2020. I wasn’t able to find any risks / concerns associated with these transactions.

Image Source: InsiderMonitor

No Debt

In the book - Warren Buffett and the Interpretation of Financial Statements, the author describes how Mr Buffett liked companies that required little to no debt to maintain their business operations.

Dorchester Minerals has no debt on its balance sheet and is prevented from being indebted in excess of $50,000 at a given time, per its partnership agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the partnership agreement, we cannot incur indebtedness, other than trade payables, (I) in excess of $50,000 in the aggregate at any given time or (II) which would constitute “acquisition indebtedness” (as defined in Section 514 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended). - 10K

But Warren Buffett Can’t buy Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals has a market cap of $450 million. For an investor like Mr Buffett to move the needle with his investments, he will have to make big transactions. In this case, DMLP is simply too small for Mr Buffett to realize meaningful returns.

About the Distributions

Dorchester Minerals issues variable distributions every quarter. These distributions are strongly correlated with the price of oil and gas during the quarter.

Our partnership agreement requires that we distribute quarterly an amount equal to all funds that we receive from the Royalty Properties and the NPIs (other than cash proceeds received by the Partnership from a public or private offering of securities of the Partnership) less certain expenses and reasonable reserves - 10-K

During 9 months of 2020, DMLP’s net revenues were 41% lower than 2019. In 2019, the partnership distributed $52.9 million, roughly 90% of its 2019 revenues.

Data Source: Company 10Q and Seeking Alpha

With $34.8 million in total operating revenues in the 9 months of 2020 the partnership so far distributed $38 million. It is important to note that during the 3rd quarter, the partnership divested their Hugoton NPIs for gross proceeds of $5.7 million.

Source: 10Q

Proceeds after costs from the divestiture, along with the revenues in Q3 enabled the partnership to distribute more than unitholders expected.

DMLP issued a $0.2263 distribution in July 2020, after what could be considered as the worst quarter for the energy sector in recent times. That distribution, if annualized, would be roughly 7.1% at today’s unit price. Yet, I do believe that subsequent distributions would be much higher than the one we saw in Q2.

We can see, the production volume is seeing recovery from the bottom in March-April 2020. This along with recovery of oil and gas prices hints that future distributions should yield above 10%.

Image Source: Dorchester Minerals mid-year 2020 report

No IDRs

General Partners receive a fixed percentage of the cash generated. Hence, unitholders do not have to worry about incentive distribution rights (IDRs)

Our limited partners received 96%, and our General Partner received 4% of the net cash generated by our activities and those of the Operating Partnership during this period. Due to these fixed percentages, our General Partner does not have any incentive distribution rights or other right or arrangement that will increase its percentage share of net cash generated by our activities or those of the Operating Partnership - 10K

Schedule K-1

Dorchester Minerals is a limited partnership, and issues a schedule K-1 to unitholders. This provides significant advantages to investors in the form of deferred taxes on the distributions. However, it could also complicate the tax filing process, hence investors should consult a tax advisor to understand the impact on their personal situation.

Oil Prices

Oil prices are just about 15% lower than January 2020 (pre-pandemic period).

Image Source: OilPrice.com

The Energy Information Agency made a forecast of the trend for refined products till 2022. According to the forecast,

Motor vehicle gasoline used in the U.S. is expected to move gradually higher in H2 2021. EIA included assumptions about work from home and reduced commute. Hence, we can see that the 2022 consumption of motor vehicle gasoline is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels and that makes sense, given more of the workforce is going to be working remotely. Jet fuel consumption is expected to see slight growth in 2021 and is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Total demand for refined products is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2022.

Source: EIA Energy Consumption Forecast from OilPrice.com

Given these data points, it is fair to expect WTI to continue in the low 50s range for the next 12-18 months. As oil and natural gas demand recovers, DMLP unitholders can get higher yields through royalty income.

Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL)

Without getting into the legal issues connected with the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, I wanted to comment about its impact on Dorchester Minerals. Mr George Fisher’s article from September describes that around 13% of the partnership’s 2019 revenues came from the Bakken region. From those numbers, the risk of pipeline shutdown to unitholders is relatively low.

Moreover, rail transportation is a possible alternative to the pipeline, though it would eventually result in higher costs to the consumer. Congressional Research Service report from 2014 found that oil delivered by rail is $5 to $10 per barrel higher than pipeline costs. This may impact the price of oil, but I do not foresee a big impact on the partnership revenues.

At full capacity, DAPL carries the equivalent of seven to eight trains per day. Smaller pipelines in the region can transport 2-3 trains’ worth, leaving the rest for rail transportation - source

Oil transportation by rail also has problems. A seven train car carrying crude oil from North Dakota derailed in late December and caught fire north of Seattle, close to the Canadian border. Such incidents have deep environmental impact and could be quite dangerous. Relative safety of oil transportation methods - Truck worse than train worse than pipeline worse than boat (source)

But Fossil Fuel is a Dying Industry Right?

Every major country in the world is working towards becoming climate neutral. I do believe that the world needs sustainable, renewable sources of energy that cause minimal harm to the environment during the generation and transportation process. However, that transition isn’t going to happen overnight and popular investors have recognized the value in the oil and gas companies.

Aside from advancements in alternative energy, there are several impressive innovations in carbon removal, which allows the use of fossil fuels without worrying about carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. One of the noteworthy mentions is from Carbon Engineering, a British Columbia-based company, which is researching technology to capture CO2 from the atmosphere and convert it to reusable, ultra low carbon fuel.

Major energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), Chevron Corp (CVX) have invested in this technology to make it ready for commercial scale. Very recently, United Airlines (UAL) became the first major airline to invest in this carbon capture technology.

Image Source: Carbon Engineering

Hence, the energy industry we know today isn’t exactly facing extinction. Time will tell how effective the carbon capture technology becomes, but now is the time to keep calm and collect the mineral royalties.