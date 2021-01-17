Bank Analysts' Top 2021 Picks And How Their Picks Did 2016-2020

Analysts' Consensus Ratings January 2021

Chart 1 shows the spectrum of analyst consensus ratings as of January 2021.

Chart 1

As reflected on chart 1: The following eight banks (top 20%) have the top consensus analyst ratings as of January 13, 2021.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Citicorp Inc (C) Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Synchrony Financial (SYF) Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For full disclosure, the four banks noted with green bars on chart 1 are holdings in my long-term buy-and-hold bank portfolio (each held >5 years). These four banks represent 60% of the total portfolio value and 33% of the 12 banks in the portfolio at YE 2020. They are Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), SVB Financial Group (SIVB), and First Republic Bank (FRC).

For a detailed review of the methodology used for this analysis, see "Methodology" at the end of this article.

Bank Analysts' Scorecard 2016-2020

As Chart 2 shows, banks garnering top consensus buy ratings from 2016-2020 consistently underperformed the average annual price change of the 40 banks in the study. However, analyst top picks did better in 2020 than in the prior three years. Also, investors may benefit from buying top eight consensus picks (best 20% of all banks in study) as evidence of alpha seems to be achieved at that number versus one, two, or four top picks.

To be clear, chart 2 shows the percentage difference in performance of the top picks to the 40-bank average. For example, the 40-bank average price change was 10% and the top pick was 12%, the difference is described in this analysis as +2% (200 basis points).

The consensus top analyst pick for each year from 2017-2020 underperformed the 40-bank average for each year between 2017-2020. The best performance was -6.3% (2018) and the worst performance was -17.0% (2020).

for each year from 2017-2020 underperformed the 40-bank average for The consensus top two analyst bank picks underperformed the 40-bank average three of the past four years. In 2020 the two top bank picks outperformed the average by +4%.

underperformed the 40-bank average three of the past four years. In 2020 the two top bank picks outperformed the average by +4%. The consensus top four analyst bank picks underperformed the 40-bank average three of the past four years. In 2020 the four top bank picks outperformed the average by +2.8%.

underperformed the 40-bank average three of the past four years. In 2020 the four top bank picks outperformed the average by +2.8%. The consensus top eight analyst bank picks outperformed the 40-bank average three of the past four years. In 2020 the eight top bank picks outperformed the average by +3.7%. On average during the past four years, the eight top picks beat the average of the 40 banks in annual price change by 1.6%.

Chart 2

Table 1 shows the eight banks with top consensus ratings as of YE 2019. Analysts nailed Morgan Stanley which finished 2020 with the second-best price change of the 40 banks. Analysts also did well with ALLY and East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) which ranked 4th and 9th, respectively, among the biggest 40 banks in 2020 share price appreciation. On the other hand, top picks FNB and Citigroup Inc. (C) struggled in 2020 when their stock prices fell significantly compared to peer banks.

Noteworthy, analysts appear undaunted by FNB's lagging performance in 2020; analysts expect FNB to notch the best stock price improvement in 2021 as indicated by chart 1. Citi's not far behind with the fifth highest 2021 consensus rating.

Table 1

One and Three Year Best & Worst Performance

Chart 3 highlights one-year price change for eight banks with the best and worst share price change for the year ending January 12, 2020. The four banks with the best performance are all niche banks, three of which are headquartered in California. Leading the way is SVB Financial Group, an $86 billion bank specializing in private equity, venture capital, and start-up financial services.

Two banks that specialize in working with the affluent market, Morgan Stanley, and $133 billion First Republic Bank, notched the second and third best price changes through January 12, 2020. East West, a $50 billion bank focused on financial services for Asian-Americans, scored the fourth best price performance over the past year.

Three of the four banks with the worst share price performance for the year ending January 12 are megabanks: Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup, and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

The fourth worst stock price performance during the past year belongs to $61 billion Connecticut-based People's United Financial Inc (PBCT). People's is a Dividend Aristocrat and judging by three favorable articles since November, it is also a Seeking Alpha favorite. See People's articles from January 15, November 10, and November 3. Bank analysts are not as bullish, ranking PBCT with the 33rd best of 40 consensus ratings for the year ahead.

Maybe 2021 will prove to be People's year. Consider this odd statistic: On January 14, 2021, PBCT closed at $14.33, a price exactly one penny ($.01) higher than its closing price ten years earlier on January 14, 2011. Thank goodness for its rich dividend ($.72, 4.99% yield) that appears safe for now.

Chart 3

Is One Year Too Short of a Timeframe to Judge Analyst Recommendations?

Perhaps analyst recommendations should be evaluated over a longer time than just one year.

Based on an analysis of quarterly bank analysts' ratings from 2016 through 2017, the data show that top consensus bank stock picks consistently outperformed the 40-bank average three years later. Acknowledging that eight quarters of data are too few to draw statistically significant conclusions, investors who follow bank analyst consensus recommendations may want to be prepared to hold recommend bank stocks three years.

Here were the eight top consensus picks at year-end 2017:

F.N.B. Corporation Ally Financial Inc. Discover Financial Services (DFS) KeyCorp (KEY) SVB Financial Group Synchrony Financial Bank of America Corporation (BAC) BankUnited Inc. (BKU)

Table 2 shows the top 8 banks' three-year Total Return (dividends plus stock price change) and their returns compared to the 40-bank average.

Table 2

Best and Worst Past Three Years

Chart 4 provides another view of Total Return using the consensus analyst ratings from year-end 2017.

Since that time, the four banks achieving the best Total Returns are Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase. The worst performance belongs to Wells Fargo, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI), Comerica Incorporated (CMA), and Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC).

Analysts at year-end 2017 had favorable ratings for SIVB (6th highest consensus rating) and MS (9th) and moderate ratings for JPM (21st) and FRC (24th). This is an average ranking of 15.

The average ranking for the bottom four banks was 22.5. Wells Fargo (28th), TCBI (16th), CMA (27th), and WTFC (19th).

Chart 4

Why Has Consensus Failed to Create Consistent One-Year Alpha Since 2016?

There are several possible answers to this question.

First, it is possible that more data is needed. Unfortunately, the source for this analysis does not have analyst ratings going back past 2016. Perhaps another five years of data could reveal more insight.

Second, it is possible that analysts "follow the leader." That is, they watch each other and are biased by a desire to not stray too far from the opinion of recognized industry "leading" bank analysts. And it is possible, that the "leading" analysts are those who have succeeded to get the most attention on popular media outlets like CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Seeking Alpha. It is possible that the highly visible analysts are better at getting on TV than picking stocks. It would be interesting to test this theory with hard data.

A third possibility, and one favored by this analyst, is that bank consensus tends to favor banks with recent stock price underperformance. The theory may be that reversion to the mean will inevitably drive outsize near-term performance from the underperformers. These laggard banks generally have some combination of low valuations (P/E, Price to Book, Price to TBV), transformational initiatives (e.g., mergers, management changes, regulatory burdens), and a history of relatively weak profitability (ROE, ROA).

It is possible that banks with lagging stock price performance will outperform peers in the future. The problem with this premise in practice is the determination of how long in the future it will take for the laggards' stock price performance to revert to the mean. The data in this analysis, albeit drawn from just five years, indicate that one year is not an adequate timeframe for turnaround banks to turn around. Perhaps, as the limited data suggest, three years is a more reasonable timeframe.

Summary Thoughts

Investors who choose to follow the advice of (presumed) industry experts should avoid locking in on just the top pick. This analysis indicates that investors are more likely to achieve alpha buying the eight top consensus picks. See chart 1 for the top eight picks. Investors who value consensus recommendations should consider holding banks for at least three years. Although not discussed in this analysis, any investor who held top picks for just 90 days during the past five years has significantly underperformed bank averages. Specific to the eight top consensus picks for 2021, the biggest risk facing investors in this group of mostly consumer and small business banks is the lingering impact of the COVID economy. To the extent that the economy proves to have a "K-shaped" recovery in 2021, banks serving middle-and-lower income America are exposed to more credit risk than banks serving the affluent segment that has proven to have better resources to ride out this storm. Based on my conversations with industry experts, rent protection is likely masking the economic pain of middle America. There is an expectation that as rent protection is lifted, bankruptcies are inevitable. The good news for bank investors is that the Allowance for Loans/Leases losses in COF, SYF, ALLY, and almost every publicly traded bank has NEVER been higher than it is today. The same is true of equity ratios. In recent months, bank stock prices have surged reflecting investor expectations for a strong 2021 economy. If the economy falters, bank stocks are vulnerable to a double-digit price correction that takes back some of the recent gains. My preference as a bank investor is to continue to hold high quality banks with ROEs that consistently lead the industry through business cycles. Of the eight top analyst picks for 2021, none are on my radar.

Methodology