I've been long Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) for a while as I was interested in their platform approach to immune driven medicine. The company has had significant developments this year yet has also run-up in price. I wanted to do an analysis "refresh" on the company to determine whether to hold or sell.

Just a brief background on the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies focuses on the emerging field of immune-driven medicine. The immune system of a person holds a staggering amount of data that the company hopes to unlock with its platform. The company’s immune medicine platform is able to read the diverse genetic code of a patient’s immune system, understand how it fights diseases, and capture these insights in a database. For example, to be able to detect T cells of a specific disease would require technology that can probe millions of blood cells from each sample. To this end, the company has a database of over 58 billion immune receptors. Computational biology and machine learning are then applied to this data to develop testing/diagnostic products as well as commercial drugs.

Investor Presentation

The company estimates a massive global total addressable of $48.7 billion broken down into $1.0 billion for research products, $16.3 billion for clinical diagnostics, and $31.4 billion for cellular therapy for the treatment of cancer. Given the scope of the role the human immune system plays in diseases, it is not surprising the company has such a large TAM although as of right now we are still in the very early innings. There’s no doubt immune-driven medicine has massive potential but whether or not the technology can achieve its stated goal is yet to be seen. In other words, we are still in the very early innings.

The company’s immune system sequencing program, immunoSEQ, generates revenue from academic and other biochemical research as a fee-for-service. We saw an example of how this works during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic when there was a mad rush for vaccine development. In August, the company launched immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID, a product-focused on helping vaccine developers measure and track T cell immune response to the vaccines.

The company also recently inked a deal with AstraZeneca (AZN) to use immunoSEQ across its oncology portfolio. Under the deal, Adaptive would sequence samples for AstraZeneca which would give them information on how patients respond to their cancer therapies. Unfortunately, no financial terms were disclosed so I don’t think it is a significant needle mover in terms of revenue. However according to the press release, Adaptive does have an optionality “for the development and commercialization of a companion diagnostic or therapeutic application based on T-MAP data”. This probably won't be in oncology though as Genentech has an exclusive partnership with the company for that (discussed further down). Historically, sequencing has been the largest portion of the company’s revenue however I expect that to change over time as more clinical diagnostic products are developed and commercialized.

The Future of the company lies with Diagnostics and Drug Development

In late 2018, the company got approval for its clonoSEQ product to test bone marrow for the presence of cancer cells of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (“ALL”) or multiple myeloma (“MM”). In 2019, Sequencing Revenue related primarily to immunoSEQ and clonoSEQ was $43.5 million. This didn’t improve that much in 2020 where the nine-month Sequencing Revenue was $28.7 million (annualized to $38.3 million). At a market cap of $8.7 billion, the promise of Adaptive Biotechnologies needs to come from its pipeline.

In fact, the TAM for the sequencing business is only $1.0 billion so the company is expensive if considering the sequencing business alone. Luckily the company had some good news this year as the FDA cleared clonoSEQ use for blood or bone marrow from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”). The company also is waiting for the clearance to use clonoSEQ to test for cancer in the blood of patients with ALL and MM. Given how well the bone marrow tests are performing, there is a pretty good chance Adaptive Biotechnologies would be able to clear this hurdle. The company is also in the clinical validation phase for using clonoSEQ to test for cancer for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (“NHL”). However given the length of time between FDA approvals for the previous tests, we might not see a commercial release of this until 2024.

FDA clearance of clonoSEQ, which can detect one single cancer cell among a million healthy cells, is an important milestone for the CLL community,” Brian Koffman, MD, chief medical officer and executive vice president of the CLL Society, Inc., said in a press release. “Looking with greater accuracy for persistent cancer cells can show how well treatment is working and may help inform important decisions such as changing or stopping therapy. We know that traditional CLL treatment response criteria are insufficient, so the ability to measure MRD with a test that is 100 times more sensitive than standard flow cytometry may change our approach to treating CLL John Pagel, MD, PhD, principal investigator and chief of Hematologic Malignancies at the Swedish Cancer Institute, said in the release

Source Article: FDA Clears clonoSEQ Assay to Evaluate MRD in Patients with CLL

Investor Presentation

Apart from the consumer market, clonoSEQ is also used by pharmaceutical companies when performing clinical trials. The company recently inked a partnership with GlaxoSmithKline to use clonoSEQ to assess minimal residual disease in its upcoming hematology products. While the specific financial terms were not disclosed, Adaptive could receive future regulatory milestone payments as part of the deal if GlaxoSmithKline’s pipeline were successful. The company disclosed that it has about $300 million in total of potential future milestone payments from various biotech firms.

Note that the company has another diagnostic product for diseases not related to cancer called T-Detect. Currently, the company has submitted it for use for detection of past COVID-19 infection. I don’t really see much potential for this product as it deals with past infection and I feel there are better alternatives for COVID-19 testing. T-Detect is also in the early stages for testing Lyme Disease and Crohn’s disease which I feel is more make or break for the product. Regardless we are still a long way away from the company’s stated goal of a single blood sample to test for multiple diseases.

The greatest potential, revenue-wise, for the company is with the development of cellular therapies based on immune-driven medicine. Genentech intends to use TCRs identified by Adaptive’s platform to develop both “off the shelf” drugs as well as personalized treatments for cancer treatment. This deal could be worth potentially more than $2 billion over time in milestone payments and royalties. The company had initially planned for an investigational new drug submission by end of 2020 however that seems to have been delayed. I would watch out for this by early 2021.

Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Currently, Adaptive Biotechnologies isn't profitable with a Net Loss of -$1.01 per share in 2019 and -$0.79 in the nine-months of 2020. Solely looking at the existing deals and potential revenue, it’s hard to justify the company’s $8.7 billion market cap. However, the promise of the technology is what is really intriguing and this is something that will only get better over time. As the company does more sequencing it will get more data into its platform allowing it to develop newer better products over time.

Despite the company’s continued losses, it an extremely solid balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $576.8 million ensuring that it has sufficient runway to develop its products and make the necessary investments. I believe the stock is a little pricey at these levels yet still can be considered for a long-term investment as the company executes its plans. I am long Adaptive Biotechnologies and will continue to hold on to my shares.