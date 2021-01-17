Today, we take an in-depth look at an Israeli based biopharma concern with a lot of promise. A lot has happened since then. We still like the long-term potential of this concern, but it also sets up well as a covered call candidate as option premiums are both lucrative and liquid. A full investment analysis is covered in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

When we last examined RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) In November 2019, it had received approval for two assets and was receiving meager revenue from three legacy products to help support its operations. Since that time, it has discontinued sales of those legacy products, launched its two approved assets, and purchased an FDA-approved GI asset from AstraZeneca (AZN). It also has six clinical candidates.

As a reminder, RedHill is a Raleigh, North Carolina headquartered, Israeli domiciled specialty drug concern focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for GI tract diseases. It was formed in 2009 and went public in 2011 on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), raising net proceeds of $12.7 million at ~$10 per unit – translated to American Depository Receipts (ADSs) consisting of ten ordinary shares and five three-year warrants. The company listed its ADSs on the NASDAQ in 2012. The dual listing terminated in February 2020, when the company voluntarily delisted from the TASE. The ADSs (“shares”) trade just under $7.50 a share and sport an approximate market cap of $275 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Commercial Assets:

The company’s approach has been to in-license already approved GI therapies and market them through its sales force to provide some revenue to offset the cost of developing its own medications and to provide its sales force an opportunity to progress relationships with those healthcare providers into which it will sell its next wave of GI therapies.

Source: Company Presentation

Aemcolo. One such therapy is Aemcolo, a travelers’ diarrhea med that was in-licensed from Dublin-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) in October 2019 and launched later that same quarter. In return for U.S. marketing exclusivity until 2028 and a $36.3 million investment into RedHill, Cosmo received 6.9 million shares of RDHL and is eligible for commercial milestone payments up to $100 million and royalties in the high twenties. Some encouraging trial results were posted on this effort a week ago.

Source: Company Presentation

Twice-daily Aemcolo was approved by the FDA for the treatment of travelers’ diarrhea caused by non-invasive strains of E. coli in adults in 2018, the first such approval in over a decade. Hope was high for Aemcolo given that in a typical year ~93 million Americans travel abroad, of which 52% pack OTC meds for GI ailments and 28% travel with a prescription antibiotic. Unfortunately, 2020 has been anything but typical, with the pandemic grinding international travel and Aemcolo sales to a trickle.

Source: Company Presentation

Movantik. The company’s other in-licensed asset is Movantik, a once-daily oral therapy approved by the FDA for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain. Launched by AstraZeneca (AZN) in 2015, RedHill purchased the rights to the peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist that generated U.S. net sales of $96 million in 2019. The deal has several moving parts, including a $68.0 million consideration to AstraZeneca ($52.5 million upfront), assumption of 20% royalty and sales-based milestone payments to Movantik’s creator Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), mid-teen royalties to Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF), and 4.5% royalties (subject to a $75 million cap) to HCR Collateral Management, who provided the financing for the transaction. Movantik generated net revenue of $19.4 million in 3Q20 and $39.3 million in the six months since it was acquired.

Source: Company Presentation

Talicia. To a certain extent, the company’s future rides on the performance of Talicia, an asset purchased from Australian concern Giaconda in 2010 – at the time named Heliconda – and further developed by RedHill. This anti-Helicobacter. Pylori treatment was approved by the FDA in November 2019. Talicia is a combination of three approved drugs: omeprazole magnesium, a proton pump inhibitor (i.e., it prevents the secretion of hydrogen ions necessary for digestion of food in the stomach), and antibiotics amoxicillin and rifabutin. It is the only rifabutin-based therapy approved for H. pylori – significant as H. pylori has not demonstrated any resistance to rifabutin and little resistance to amoxicillin (6%). In Phase 3 trials, Talicia was statistical superior to standard-of-care antibiotic comparators clarithromycin and metronidazole, eradicating H. pylori in 84% to 89% of patients versus 58% to 63% for the active comparator arm (p<0.0001). Talicia also enjoys a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Source: Company Presentation

H. pylori is a bacterial infection that affects ~35% of Americans and is the most common cause of gastric ulcers and gastritis (stomach lining inflammation). It is a causal factor in stomach cancer, which kills ~700,000 worldwide every year. H. pylori eradication reduces gastric cancer risk by 75%. It is characterized by stomach pain, bloating, nausea, and black, tarry stools. Approximately 2.5 million Americans are treated for H. pylori infection annually.

Source: Company Presentation

Owing to Talicia’s efficacy, it could become the first line standard of care, opening up the $1.4 billion domestic and $4.8 billion global H. pylori markets. It has received qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation from the FDA, and as such is eligible for U.S. market exclusivity totaling eight years with patent protection until 2034. RedHill launched Talicia in March 2020. Like Aemcolo, its launch has been negatively impacted by the pandemic and sales have been anemic. The company did not elect to break out Talicia sales in its 3Q20 earnings report, only stating that prescriptions grew 300% sequentially over 2Q20 and total commercial and government lives covered reached 167 million Americans. Between Talicia and Aemcolo, 3Q20 sales were ~$1.5 million.

Pipeline:

It is hoped by management that sales of these products will support its continuing in-house R&D efforts. RedHill currently has six candidates in its clinical pipeline.

Opaganib (Yeliva). The biggest wildcard asset is opaganib, a selective inhibitor of lipid kinase SK2, the suppression of which is believed to slow or stop tumor growth, inflammation, and viral replication. As such, it is being investigated in certain cancers and Covid-19.

Source: Company Presentation

After exhibiting better potency than remdesivir against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro, opaganib demonstrated substantial benefit in severe COVID-19 patients treated who required oxygen support via high-flow nasal cannula (n=5). Based on those results, a small Phase 2 study (n=40) was initiated in the U.S. Although not powered for statistical significance, results are expected before YE20. Additionally, a six-country Phase 2/3 study involving 270 patients with severe Covid-19 is half enrolled. Its primary endpoint is the proportion of patients requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation by day 14. Both of these trials have an endgame of emergency use approval by 1Q21. It goes without saying that the recently approved vaccines will likely mitigate the necessity of this therapy.

Source: Company Presentation

Opaganib is also being assessed as a remedy in a single-arm Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced, unresectable, intra-hepatic, perihilar and extra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Preliminary data suggests efficacy in some patients, although full data is still forthcoming. RedHill has also initiated a second arm evaluating opaganib in combo with hydroxychloroquine for the same indication. About 8,000 Americans are diagnosed with intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile duct cancers every year.

RHB-104. RedHill’s candidate with the largest addressable market is RHB-104, a combination of clarithromycin, clofazimine, and rifabutin in an all-in-one oral capsule that could become a significant contributor in the battle against Crohn’s disease. In a 331-patient Phase 3 trial, RHB-104 demonstrated statistically significant clinical activity (remission at week 26) as an add-on to standard-of-care immunomodulators (38.7% vs 20.2%, p<0.01) and corticosteroids (35.5% vs 19.0%, p=0.027). An FDA meeting is planned to discuss a confirmatory Phase 3 study, which should pave the path to approval, opening up a global Crohn’s market to RedHill, estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2022. Like Talicia, RHB-104 was purchased from Giaconda in 2011.

Source: Company Presentation

RHB-204. Another late-stage asset for RedHill is RHB-204, which is being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria disease (NTM) caused by mycobacterium avium complex infection. Management believes its combo of clarithromycin, clofazimine, and rifabutin (at different dosages than RHB-104) could become the standard of care for a $500 million+ domestic indication with ~110,000 patients. The two-part, double-blind 125-patient trial initiated in November 2020 with endpoints assessed at month 6 and month 16, including sputum culture conversion and improvements in physical functioning, respiratory symptoms, and fatigue. This candidate has both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations.

Source: Company Presentation

RHB-102 (Bekinda). Redhill has another therapy that has already been assessed in a Phase 3 study (albeit open label): RHB-102, a once-daily bi-modal extended-release oral formulation of ondansetron, a 5-HT3 serotonin receptor inhibitor that has been investigated in the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis as well as irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (ISB-D).

Source: Company Presentation

Patients presenting with acute gastroenteritis and gastritis are usually administered IV antiemetic drugs not indicated or approved for this condition. In a Phase 3 trial readout in June 2017, RHB-102 demonstrated superiority to placebo (p=0.04) in the intent-to-treat population as measured by the elimination of vomiting from 30 minutes post dose to 24 hours without rescue medication. Redhill is in the process of designing a confirmatory Phase 3 study. If approved for these indications, the total addressable market worldwide is ~$650 million.

For the IBS-D indication – a U.S. market estimated at $1 billion in 2020 – RHB-102 met its primary endpoint (stool consistency, p=0.036) in a Phase 2 study readout in October 2017. Two pivotal Phase 3 trials are on the drawing board, likely awaiting a partner while RedHill prioritizes resources toward its other assets.

RHB-107. One of those assets is RHB-107, an oral inhibitor of the S1 family of trypsin-like serine proteases with potential use in cancer, lung disease, and GI tract indications. Like opaganib, it has demonstrated anti-viral qualities. As such, RedHill plans to initiate a Phase2/3 study, evaluating it as an outpatient treatment of Covid-19 in early 2021, as well as (eventually) in combo with opaganib in the ongoing Phase 2a cholangiocarcinoma study.

Source: Company Presentation

RBH-106. Also planned for further evaluation is RBH-106, an oral formulation for bowel preparation prior to colonoscopies and other GI tract procedures.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Due to cash considerations, RedHill has been forced to prioritize its assets. It had hoped (and still hopes) to breakeven from its operations in 2021, although that goal looks challenging considering the pandemic-hindered rollouts of Talicia and Aemcolo. The company held unrestricted cash and equivalents of $34.7 million and debt of $80.2 million (due 2026) as of September 30, 2020.

To generate additional capital, the company has tapped into its $60 million ATM facility, raising net proceeds of $15.5 million through the first nine months of 2020 and an additional $2.4 million through November 11, 2020. On January 12th, the company announced another $25 million capital raise.

Despite cash concerns, Street analysts remain unanimously effusive on RedHill, sporting four buys with twelve-month price targets ranging from $12 to $26.

Verdict:

RedHill appears to be a stretched rubber band, ready to take a big step forward on its top line with Talicia sales and opaganib trial results the wildcards. There is robust upside and plenty of shots on goal in the pipeline and with its stock being added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index effective December 21, 2020, it should garner more attention and support.

However, until the company demonstrates in its quarterly sales reports that it is growing fast enough to avoid a significant dilutive event (hopefully which eased with the recent $25M capital raise) – more dilutive than its current ATM facility – there will likely be a lid on RedHill’s upside at least in the short term. As such, it is a solid covered call candidate and that is how I added exposure to this name in my portfolio at the close of 2020.

