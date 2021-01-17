Graphic Source: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Introduction: What is Celldex Therapeutics?

Celldex Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics. The antibody therapeutics aim to affect the human immune systems and/or critical biological pathways to treat oncological and inflammatory diseases.

Celldex is one of the older biotechs now focusing on new science after a troubling 2014-2016 when it announced that its lead drug, Rintega - an injectable peptide cancer vaccine, offered no overall survival advantage in its now terminated Phase 3 study tanking the stock from ~$171/share to $1.55/share after already falling from 2014 highs of ~$400. It has since recovered to ~$18/share on top of a newly "acquired" pipeline of early-stage antibody therapeutics. This report will aim to provide a fresh perspective on Celldex's new plans and analysts' current forecasts which present a potentially lengthy 6-8 year price target of $74.8 (+330% upside).

Products/Pipeline

Celldex's new pipeline is now made up of immunotherapies/targetted biologics aiming to primarily treat various cancers. Their lead therapeutic, CDX-0159, is a Phase 1 monoclonal antibody that recently completed Phase 1a for mast cell-driven diseases and is now enrolling/had first dosing for patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (Hives) and is enrolling for a second Phase 1b study for chronic inducible urticaria. Celldex's second therapeutic, CDX-1140, is an agonist monoclonal antibody in Phase 1 for oncological indications. Celldex's third and final therapeutic, CDX-527, is a bispecific antibody that initiated Phase 1 for solid tumors in August 2020.

Strategy/management

Celldex has been led by co-founder and CEO, Anthony S. Marucci, a financial specialist. He has served as President/CEO since 2008 having previously served as VP/CFO. He was a professional in the company's complicated M&A history. Before Celldex's spinout from Medarex, Marucci served for 6-years as Treasurer and in various other financial roles. His scientific expertise is questionable.

Other Managerial Updates:

Celldex promoted Freddy Jimenez to Senior VP / General Counsel on January 2021.

Financial position

Celldex financially has returned to a stable position after 2Q 2020's capital raise of $165.1M for +21.4M shares (+120.90% share dilution). This has brought cash to $199.6M on top of an expected cash burn of ~$50M or 2-3 years' worth of runway. Further dilutions for the next several years are expected given revenues aren't expected to eclipse $10M before Dec 2026 unless further partnerships are established. In Nov 2020, Celldex filed another prospectus for offering further shares worth up to $50M or ~3M shares (5-7% dilution).

Risk discussion

Celldex should be looked at as a fresh company with its new product line, but the CEO's expertise is not exactly ideal for a promising start. The therapeutic line seems sufficient for commercialization, but the date of such commercialization is 6-9 years away. This increases the time-frame investors will have to wait to realize substantial upside, but short-term catalysts will be abundant given the 3 clinical therapeutics underway. Cash in the short-term appears ample for 2-3 years of runway, but dilutions will certainly be substantial given the time-frame till commercialization and the non-existent partnerships. The key value-driver is still the therapeutics' progress through clinical trials, but investors should be aware of the potential downsides.

Investment thesis

Celldex is not the author's favorite biotechnology company in the monoclonal-bispecific antibody sphere, but it shows promise. Management isn't exceptionally skilled in therapeutic development, though financially Celldex will remain in-tact. 2-3 years of cash runway seem sufficient to reduce short-term liquidity issues or further extensive dilutions, but fast-paced clinical trial progress is questionable. Scientific-targets seem understandable and tactical, but the timeframes to meet FDA requirements will be lengthy estimating a holding period for 5-9 years before tangible returns are expected, particularly the ones most biotechnology investors are looking for. The author does encourage investors to view Celldex from a fresh-perspective looking beyond past clinical failures, but should be aware C-suite leadership is a weak-point. Not to be too pessimistic, the author does still expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) to be a reasonable "buy", but at a lengthy 6-8 year price target of $74.8 (+330% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Promising Lead Candidate (1): CDX-0159

Celldex's lead therapeutic, CDX-0159, is a humanized IV-administered monoclonal-antibody-therapeutic for chronic spontaneous and inducible urticaria with a market size expected to reach $1.7B by FYE 2022. Potential pharmaceutical partners include Novartis AG (NVS), Sanofi (SNY), and Merck (MRK), amongst others.

CDX-0159 functions by selectively binding to the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT thereby disrupting SCF binding and KIT dimerization inhibiting its activity. In June, Celldex completed its randomized double-blind placebo-controlled 32 patient Phase 1a healthy-patient study which demonstrated a favorable safety profile (necessary for monoclonals) and large durable reductions of plasma tryptase, which is a benchmark due to its sole-expression in mast cells' human burden.

In October 2020, Celldex dosed its first patient in a Phase 1b randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study for CSU aiming to test the safety of escalating doses. Celldex also initiated and dosed its first patient in a second primarily safety-focused Phase 1b study in Germany enrolling for chronic inducible urticaria in up to 20 patients with initial data expected at the end of 1Q 2021.

For further information regarding clinical results please see the 10Q's CDX-0159 update.

Next Update: Initial data expected at the end of 1Q 2021.

Promising Candidate (2): CDX-1140

CDX-1140 is Celldex's humanized agonist monoclonal antibody targeting CD40, an immune response activator. Early clinical studies for CD40 agonist antibodies showcased promising results, but toxicity issues arose requiring careful attention, particularly by investors. CDX-1140 aims to be unique relative to other CD40 agonist antibodies due to its independent Fc receptor interaction providing controlled immune activation without blocking CD40L binding nor with cytokine production promotion. Preclinical models showed direct anti-tumor activity demonstrating also strong immune activation effects and low systemic toxicity.

Phase 1 was initiated in November 2017 and aims to enroll up to 260 patients with metastatic solid tumors and B-cell lymphomas. CDX-1140's Phase 1 is aiming to determine the maximum tolerated dose and influence dosage design of later trials, a key issue with toxicity factors being a primary concern with these therapeutics. Celldex believes that CDX-1140 should be run in combination studies with other immunotherapies/conventional cancer treatments. Interim data from November 2019 evidenced it was well-tolerated, defined the dosage moving forward on top of grade 1/2 adverse effects, clinical and biological activity, as well as positive immune activation pharmacological effects.

For further information regarding clinical results please see the 10Q's CDX-1140 update.

Promising Candidate (3): CDX-527

Celldex's final therapeutic, CDX-527, is a bi-specific antibody, which engages two independent pathways to control tumor immune response. It utilizes highly active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies functioning by CD27 co-stimulation with pathway blocking of PD-L1/PD-1.

Preclinical data presented in November 2019 showcased more potent T-cell activation and anti-tumor immunity as compared to the combination of parental monoclonal antibodies. In August 2020, Celldex initiated a Phase 1 dose-escalation study for 90 patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors for patients that had already progressed during or post-standard of care therapy.

Source: For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see either the September 10Q's clinical update or December 2020's Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Presentation.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CLDX

Revenue/costs

Celldex has yet to produce any substantial revenues and is not expected to do so in the next 3-5 years until further partnerships are announced, Merck potentially being a pharmaceutical target under combination therapy procedures. Expected cash burn should range around ~$50M in 2021 escalating gradually as Celldex progresses through clinical trials. Commercialization expectations are quite far away comparative to other biotechnology companies with the earliest commercialization and profitability expected in FY 2027, but conservatively 1-2 years later.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CLDX

Celldex has returned to a stable financial position after 2Q 2020's capital raise of $165.1M which sold +21.4M shares (+120.90% share dilution). This brought cash to $199.6M. With its expected cash burn of ~$50 or 2-3 years worth of runway, the short-term seems covered; however, as with most biotechnology companies 5+ years away from commercialization further dilutions are expected. On that note, in Nov 2020, Celldex even filed another prospectus for offering further shares worth up to $50M or ~3M shares at current prices equating to 5-7% dilution. Liabilities are not worrisome currently with total debt at a manageable $4M and other short-term operational liabilities reaching only $9M. Celldex should be fine for the next 1-2 years, but dilutions will come.

Valuation: Unimpressive, but there.

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - CLDX

Forecasting such early-stage startups is not only a product of accurate therapeutic market penetration but also of time-frames. One factor that becomes clear is that analysts do not expect an outsized return valuation-wise in the short-term given the stock price is already near the $20/share mark and Celldex is still in Phase 1. Analyst estimates concluded that by 2027 commercialization would begin and thereafter ramp-up to a reasonable penetration of 6-11% by 2029, a longer time-frame than most other investments. The science seems there, but investors will certainly have to wait until at least Phase 2 for serious share-price appreciation.

The above base-case valuation assumes by 2029 a reasonable market penetration of 6-11% of the global urticaria drugs market. This is based on a 2022 global market size of $1.7B and expected revenues of $195M. This is not a perfect analysis, but it should help investors get closer to an accurate picture of what they're investing in and its assumptions. All-in-all, with an industry-standard P/E multiple of 22.5x (Biotech PE: 20-25x) and an analyst 7-9 year EPS forecast of $2.7/share, there seems to be a +244% conservative upside to a price point of $56.9, much lower than Celldex's 2014 highs of ~$400, but still strong. It is up to the investor to decide if the risk is worth such a potential.

Data by YCharts

Upcoming Catalyst (1-12 months)

1Q 2021: CDX-0159's initial trial data expected

Conclusion

Though not the most impressive biotech, Celldex's science seems reasonable enough with initial results meeting expectations and toxicity issues remaining to be known in 2021. Investors who own the stock currently should know that there are other promising biotechnology companies in the monoclonal/bispecific space, but Celldex should also do well though it may be a long waiting game.

In summary, the author projects Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) as a reasonable "buy" at a 6-8 year price target of $74.8 (+330% upside).