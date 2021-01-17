Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) recently publicized their Q4 and full-year numbers that revealed the company expects to report full-year 2020 ZILRETTA net sales of about $85.5M. Admittedly, I wasn’t expecting the company to record growth in the middle of the pandemic, but they were able to battle the COVID-19 headwinds and had a record quarter for ZILRETTA. Unfortunately, the company did not provide any guidance for 2021 and the COVID-19 pandemic is only accelerating as we enter 2021. As a result, I am going to hold off on making any moves with my FLXN position and will wait to see if the company can establish a trend to cross the $125M mark in annual revenue for 2021.

Image Source: FLXN

I intend to review the company’s preliminary results and will point out some key commercial metrics that should bolster the bull thesis. In addition, I discuss some of the downside risks and how I expect to manage my FLXN for the first-half of 2021.

Encouraging Preliminary Results

Flexion’s preliminary unaudited 2020 marks revealed a quarterly record of $26.3M in net sales for Q4 and $85.5M for the full-year. The company’s flagship product, ZILRETTA, continues to gain some traction with 4,248 accounts purchasing ZILRETTA, which is a 176 increase over Q3. In addition, 78% of these accounts have reordered ZILRETTTA, and 1,242 accounts have purchased more than 50 units.

Figure 1: ZILRETTA Net Sales (Source: FLXN)

In addition to commercial numbers, the company reported that they had roughly $175M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. So, it appears the company currently has a healthy cash position going into 2021 that will help them continue with their commercial strategy.

I think the most important metric to take a look at is the number of ZILRETTA purchases by new and existing accounts (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ZILRETTA Purchases By New and Existing Accounts (Source: FLXN)

Obviously, the quarter-over-quarter growth is essential for a strong launch, but I would stress the importance that the number of purchases from existing accounts has surpassed the total number of purchases from the previous quarter.

Why is this important?

This tells us that the company’s current customers are adopting ZILRETTA and are consistently reordering. Admittedly, Flexion needs to continue to show quarter-over-quarter growth in both new and existing customers in order to continue to the path to profitability, but I believe investors should celebrate the trend.

Perhaps the most important take-home from these preliminary 2020 numbers is that the company was able to record respectable growth during this pandemic. Remember, ZILRETTA is an IA injection, so the patient needs to be in a physician’s office to get the injection. Obviously, patients aren’t flocking to physician’s offices right now to receive elective or non-essential therapies or treatments. I am not downplaying the impact of chronic knee pain, but I was still surprised to see there is a strong demand for IA injections, including ZILRETTA.

Perhaps physicians are finding the ZILRETTA’s extended relief properties is beneficial in this pandemic, because it could reduce the number of office visits per year.

Looking For Confirmation

Despite the company’s ability to battle through the COVID-19 headwinds, I am going to take a wait-and-see approach for FLXN in the first half of 2021. The Street expects the company to hit over $125M in revenue for 2021, which would be a 50%+ increase over 2020 (Figure 3). In fact, it appears the Street expects the company to pull in around $144M in 2021, which is a ~67% increase over 2020. I haven’t seen anything that has me convinced Flexion will definitely hit those numbers in 2021. Admittedly, the company has beat revenue expectations six times in the last eight quarters, so Flexion is tenacious in their ability to push ZILRETTA. However, I have to consider the looming threat of the pandemic and the potential for harsher restrictions in an attempt to mitigate the spread.

Figure 3: FLXN Earnings Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I am not doubting ZILRETTA or Flexion’s ability to cross $125M, but I am becoming starting to worry about stronger pandemic public health protocols and the overall market takes a downturn. We, as investors, can understand a company missing expectations due to COVID-19, but the market can punish the stock just because they fell short of the Street’s estimates.

On the other hand, if the company is tracking towards $125M in annual revenue during the pandemic, I will consider this a strong confirmation that ZILRETTA is demanding market share that could quickly expand post-pandemic.

My Plan

FLXN has been a great investment thus far, but I am going to have to wait-and-see where the overall market is going over the next few months and assess how the world is going to handle this pandemic. I have been lucky to pick up some cheap shares back in March, so I am a bit apprehensive to average up until the company is able to hit the Street’s expectations for Q1 and Q2. As a result, I am looking to purchase some put options just in case the overall market wants roll-over and take FLXN with it.

Figure 4: FLXN Daily (Source: TrendSpider)

However, if Flexion is able to hit or beat expectations, I will look for a technical pullback to add. Long term, I am still bullish on FLXN and the company’s ability to figure out their commercial landscape. In addition, the company’s FX201 and FX301 candidates could be game-changers and are moving into clinical trials (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Flexion Pipeline (Source: FLXN)

Overall, I am looking to hold FLXN through 2026 in anticipation ZILRETTA will continue to expand in its market to hit the Street’s revenue estimate of $493M, and the company will be able to move FX201 and FX301 through the FDA. I have set my 2026 target price for FLXN at $50 per share.