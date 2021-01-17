Bought The Rumor, Selling The News

Investors have been buying the rumor that we would have a robust recovery in the real economy for months, but it has failed to transpire due to the failure to contain the pandemic and resultant restrictions to economic activity that followed. With the Biden administration comes proposals for much more robust fiscal stimulus that could match the prowess of the monetary stimulus already in the financial system. If that fiscal stimulus leads to an increase in the rate of inflation, and interest rates rise commensurate with that increase, it could undermine the stock market recovery fueled by monetary stimulus. That is why investors started to sell the news of Biden’s stimulus proposal last week.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in December and 1.4% over the past year. Higher gasoline prices drove the increase, surging 8.4% on a seasonal basis. Food prices rose a sharp 0.4% as well. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, was steady at 1.6% for the third month in a row. I expect to see the overall rate recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

Source: BLS.gov

December’s inflation data tells us the real (inflation adjusted) average hourly earnings growth number as well, which increased 0.4% for the month and 3.8% over the past year. There was no increase in the number of hours worked for the month, but over the past year that figure rose 1.8%. This resulted in real average weekly earnings surging 5.7% over the past year. The one caveat is that millions of low-wage jobs in the service industry have been excluded from the data set, which is inflating wage growth. The growth is not as strong as it seems.

Source: BLS

Industrial Production

Industrial production rose 1.6% in December, which was the largest gain since July, and capacity utilization increased from 73.4% to 74.5%. Mining production rose 1.6%, while utility output soared 6.2% due to colder weather, and manufacturing activity increased 0.9%, despite a decline auto production. The improvement continues, but industrial production is still running at a level that is 3.6% below levels from a year ago.

National Federation of Independent Business Optimism Index

Small business optimism plunged to a seven-month low in December as the latest surge in the pandemic forced many states to impose new restrictions on economic activity. The blue wave in Washington is also raising concerns about policy changes that may adversely impact small-business owners. The NFIB optimism index fell from 95.9, which was its lowest level since last May.

Initial unemployment claims

Last week’s surge in unemployment claims to a five-month high of 965,000 should have come as no surprise. It is directly linked to the increasing number of restrictions being placed on economic activity to battle the recent surge of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the country. The numbers are worse when not seasonally adjusted, showing an increase of 231,335 to 1,151,000, and those filing under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance rose by 123,311 to 284,470. That brings the total to more than 1.4 million.

Continuing claims data is delayed by two weeks, but that figure also rose by 141,512 to 5.3 million through year end. Those continuing to receive claims under the temporary federal programs fell by more than one million, and while some 375,000 switched to the extended benefit program, many more likely exhausted all of their benefits. We should see the numbers increase across the board as the pandemic worsens and the new stimulus programs extend and enhance unemployment benefits.

Source: Department of Labor

Retail Sales

Retail Sales fell for a third month in a row to close out the fourth quarter. Sales declined 0.7% in December, while November’s decline was revised lower to -1.4% from -1.1%. When we exclude auto and gasoline sales, core sales declined 2.1%. While bars and restaurants saw sales decline 4.5%, and brick-and-mortar retailers saw a 5% decline in sales, the greatest surprise was the 5.8% plunge in sales at internet retailers. This rapid deceleration in consumer spending during the fourth quarter comes as no surprise to this weekly economic analysis. The surge in the pandemic combined with waning fiscal stimulus foretold that we would see the recovery stall.

We may see a modest increase in January sales due to the disbursement of $600 checks and direct deposits totaling approximately $160 billion over the past two weeks, but if Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package does not move through Congress quickly, we are likely to see a further deceleration in retail sales.

Conclusion

The good news is that some form of additional fiscal stimulus is on its way, which should begin to close the historic gap between our stock market capitalization (TMC) and GDP. The bad news is that the increase in interest rates and inflation that have historically accompanied faster rates of economic growth will pressure stock market valuations. We have started to see this with the stock prices of the largest technology companies underperforming the broad market.

Source: Goldman Sachs

If the rotation from growth to value stocks results in nothing more than mediocre returns for the broad market, then the bull market and expansion is likely to continue. If fiscal stimulus overheats the economy to the extent that the Fed must back away from the easiest financial conditions on record, we may see the broad market decline as the economy recovers. Either way, we are long overdue for a reconnect in the chart above.

Source: Bloomberg