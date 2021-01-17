Source: Eldorado Presentation

Introduction

On January 14, 2021, the Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) provided a detailed 2021 production and cost guidance and an updated five-year production outlook.

We are entering 2021, and it is time again to make some cautious predictions of stock's performance that have been a severe disappointment to many long term investors in 2020.

2020 offered everything we can imagine to set a stellar year, yet we are back to the $10's again.

The gold price went ballistic and reached well over $2,000 per ounce, the company reduced debt and increased its cash on hand. Moreover, the production made a turnaround with Lamaque and Kisladag producing and Olympias issues fixed. The gold production history below is showing what I mean. On January 7, 2021, Eldorado Gold indicated 4Q'20 production. Total production for 2020 was 528,874 ounce.

The investment thesis is always ambiguous when it comes to Eldorado Gold. On the one hand, I am tempted to believe the stock is cheap, and it could be the best investment one could ever make.

Many use ratios that are inappropriate for the gold industry, like the P/E ratio, instead of going to the basics (e.g., quality of the mineral reserves and commodity prices).

On the other hand, the past stock's history tells me that Eldorado Gold is no more than funhouse mirrors, or like in Quebec, they might qualify it as "Un Miroir aux Alouettes."

Nothing seems at scale, and it isn't easy to trust what we see.

Remember Kisladag? According to the management, the mine was suddenly depleted and needed a $500 million mill that appeared unnecessary a few months later. I think it comes to trust.

Remember Greece and how we were all excited about Skouries? Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told Skai TV on July 15, 2019:

We want this investment to come to life. We want to tie up loose ends,

It was supposed to be a priority that should have been authorized immediately. Yet, 19 months later, nothing has been agreed upon and finalized. The Skouries mine is still waiting for the green light.

In the last press release, CEO George Burns said:

In Greece, we continue to work productively with the government on discussions and permitting to re-start construction at Skouries; the completion of which will drive new production growth beyond our current ve-year plan.

After 19 months of this unpleasant game, I start to wonder what means "work productively."

Some here think I am joking somehow when I am saying Eldorado Gold has been a great disappointment. Think about it.

Yes, Eldorado Gold has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) or even Agnico Eagle (AEM) if we look at a one-year time frame. EGO is still up over 50% from a year ago despite the recent selloff. However, you can't forget the past and pick what we like, but it is a grave mistake. The stock has badly underperformed since 2017, with EGO slightly below the price it was over four years ago, while the GDX is up 164%.

Data by YCharts

What happened in 2017?

Bad news from Greece again and Turkey (Kisladag), among other concerns, have seriously depressed investors' moods about the company's survivability. Eldorado Gold got slapped by no less than 11 downgrades from analysts in 2017. Thus, we must always take this investment with a pinch of salt. How many of you have factored in a clear and unequivocal agreement with Greece, which is theoretically impossible to reach?

Nothing can be written today that cannot be undone later, especially when it comes to Greece. A new government later and a new set of "negotiations" can freeze this project again. This dilemma is not going away.

However, we can be confident that an agreement will be signed in 2021. I give a 75% chance that it will happen before July 2021. I am not sure it will satisfy all, and large grey areas will still exist. The question is, how much more money the Greek government is asking? Then, looking at the stock now, I am not surprised by the slide. The gold price is weakening, and many investors have taken profit as I have suggested in the $14's range.

2021 Guidance and Five-Year Outlook

On January 7, 2021, Eldorado Gold provided detailed 2021 production and cost guidance and an updated five-year production outlook.

The company’s 2021 gold production is projected to be between 430K and 460K ounces at all-in sustaining costs - AISC - of $920 to $1,150 per ounce.

Mid-point of 2021 guidance is now 16% lower than 528,874 ounces of gold Eldorado produced in 2020. AISC increases 15% to $920 - $1,150 from $850 - $950 in 2020.

Preliminary 2020 gold production increased 34% over 2019 to 528,874 ounces, meeting the Company’s annual consolidated production guidance of between 520,000 and 550,000 ounces. Preliminary gold production for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 16% to 138,220 ounces compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The drop comes mostly from the Kisladag mine with an increase in AISC, which is now $1,035 per ounce in 2021E (mid-point).

Source: Company

Overall, I find this guidance excellent support from a long term investor's perspective. However, in 2021 and 2022, the production will fall to 445K Oz (mid-point), but the production will increase again after that.

One conundrum is the status of the Tocantinzhino mine? Obviously, Eldorado Gold cannot develop this Brazilian project, and I do not understand why it did not sell this project in 2020.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

One stock characteristic is that the stock moves swiftly on anticipation but deflates promptly at first signs of disappointment. The gold price is paramount here.

I believe that the company trades in an attractive range, and buying here should reward investors in 2021.

Two important positive considerations:

The company has an excellent cash position that will continue to grow—Eldorado Gold needs the cash to eventually develop Greece without negatively affecting shareholders by using ATM financing or finding a partner willing to invest in Greece.

We should get an agreement signed for Skouries in H1 2021. It is not a certainty but a high probability. I am expecting a temporary rally on the news.

However, the Greek's saga is a concerning subject for shareholders. After over a year and a half, the company is still "negotiating" with the Greek government. This uncertainty is taking a toll.

Technical analysis

EGO experienced a breakdown of its ascending channel pattern earlier in January and quickly dropped to nearly its lower support at $10.95 - $11.05.

I believe it is a good idea to start accumulating the stock again at or below $11. The new resistance is the range between the 50 MA and the old support at $13 - $13.50. I recommend selling at least 50% at the new resistance for the ones who have accumulated now. Remember, it is essential to trade your long position often.

Watch gold like a hawk.

