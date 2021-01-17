Thesis

As the asset management industry goes through another wave of consolidation brought on by unceasing fee pressure, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) has proven to be a relative island of tranquility in a rough sea. Its solid financial position and focus on organic growth, making only judicious use of acquisitions, separate it from many of its peers. However, one of its biggest distinguishing features is its ability to hold onto actively managed assets in the face of a market marching into passive vehicles. The firm has positioned itself well in order to take advantage of emerging industry trends which are likely to intensify in the coming year. The stock’s recent rise will likely continue and should be considered by investors looking to allocate capital to the sector.

Solid Financials and AUM

A conversation of T. Rowe Price cannot be had without mentioning its immaculate balance sheet. The firm carries no long-term debt and has a healthy cash balance, standing at $2.2 billion at 3Q20, which it not only maintained but grew over the first 9 months of 2020 from $1.8 billion at 4Q19, a trying time to say the least. The firm pays a 2.27% dividend which it has raised regularly for decades, a trend that looks to continue.

On the income side the numbers look just as good, revenue for 3Q20 was $1.6 billion, 12% higher than 3Q19’s $1.4 billion, while net income was $643 million, up 18% from the previous year’s $545 million. Over the first 9 months of FY20 net income came in at $1.6 billion, a flat YOY performance which includes the difficult pandemic-induced market crash of the first quarter. Revenue for the first 9 months of the FY rose 8% compared to the same period last year, going from $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion.

When turning to Price’s asset flows one sees an equally impressive picture. While most active managers have struggled to hold onto assets, Bloomberg reporting $469 billion was pulled from mutual funds last year and that went into mostly-passive ETFs, Price has managed to consistently post positive annual net asset flow numbers, something increasingly rare in the active management space.

Separation of the company

The firm has seemingly managed to attract assets with one hand tied behind its back. In 2010, Price closed its U.S. Mid-Cap Growth and U.S. Mid-Cap Value strategies to new investors, preventing new investors from placing money into these strategies. Over the years closures have extended to High Yield Bond, US Small Cap Growth, US Small Cap Core, Capital Appreciation, Global Tech, Emerging Markets Growth, as well as International Small Cap Growth.

Funds are usually closed when they reach company- or regulatory-imposed capacity levels that limit an asset manager’s ability from owning too much of a single stock. Another reason for strategy capping is to prevent portfolio managers from having to deviate from their investment strategies to meet investor demand. PMs only have so many good ideas but if money continues to flow into a fund after all the good ideas have been funded, the PM is forced to invest excess cash into not-so-good ideas. Over the long-term this not only hurts fund performance and client returns but eventually leads to asset outflows as the asset manager loses client faith. Price, well aware of these issues, has willingly capped strategies but the cost has been to close as much as 30% of total AUM to new investors.

In order to remedy the problem, T. Rowe Price Associates is creating a second asset management business called T. Rowe Price Investment Management. The new unit, expected to open in mid-2022, will contain six existing mutual funds with combined assets of $167 billion and will operate independently from the existing platform. Having this dual-platform structure will allow Price to own more of the stocks that are currently capped and in the process open the currently closed strategies to new investors. Given the popularity of these strategies, their eventual re-opening should be a strong selling point and help the firm attract more assets.

New Products

In addition to the development of the new dual platform structure, Price has also ventured into a new ETF product category. In August of last year, it expanded its product offerings to include a new type of ETF, sometimes known as ANTS, which are non-transparent or semi-transparent. These are actively managed ETFs that, similar to mutual funds, disclose their holdings with a lag rather than daily as most ETFs do now. This will allow Price’s actively managed mutual funds to be offered in an ETF wrapper and in the process take advantage of its active management resources. By delaying disclosure, portfolio managers will be able to build large positions in a stock over multiple days without the risk of being front-run by other traders. Other aspects of ANTs are more similar to ETFs in that they generally have lower fees than mutual funds and can be traded intraday.

Last year the category took in nearly $1 billion of inflows which, although small relative to total ETF inflows, is a good start when considering the very limited product offerings and that most funds were not available for the full year, having been launched in the summer. Price has indicated that it’s committed to making the product work as have other active managers such as Fidelity and Invesco. While still in its early stages, the new products hold promise for active fund managers pressured by the industry move to passive ETFs.

Potential Role in Industry Consolidation

Unlike Price, the march of funds into passive investment vehicles and the resultant falling fee revenue has forced many asset managers to look for efficiencies and scale in order to offset falling or stagnant AUM. In February of last year Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) announced a deal to acquire Legg Mason Inc. for close to $4.5 billion; in early October, activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management purchased 9.9% stakes in both Invesco (IVZ) and Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) in order to increase pressure on those firms to merge; in the same month, Morgan Stanley (MS) announced it was acquiring Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) for about $7 billion; and in December, Macquarie Group Ltd. (OTCPK:MCQEF) struck a $1.7 billion deal to buy Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR).

For Price, potentially the most relevant development has been State Street Corporation’s (STT) hiring of Goldman Sachs to shop around SSGA, its asset management unit, in December. As discussed in a previous piece, the asset manager and trust bank is looking to dramatically reduce its presence in the asset management space or even exit the business altogether; it’s looking to do this in order to focus on custody banking which makes up the bulk of its revenue.

Price has been mentioned as a potential sector consolidator but it’s never been linked to a specific acquisition target. This is speculation, of course, but a deal between State Street and Price is not beyond the realms of possibility as Price is one of the few asset managers capable of purchasing SSGA outright. Such a deal would be a logical move for both firms potentially providing State Street with an all-cash exit from asset management and giving Price a world-class mostly-passive ETF arm, including the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), to balance out its active fund line-up. Unlike other asset managers, however, that often rush into mergers in desperate attempts to ensure long-term survival, Price would be able to entertain such a deal without any pressure and walk away if the terms were not to its liking. Its solid financial position and positive fund flows permit the firm to look at deals through an opportunistic lens rather than an existential one.

Risks

The first of three primary risks to this thesis, and the more immediate one, is the market risk born by all asset managers as a prolonged fall in markets would drive down AUM and associated fee revenue. An underlying assumption when purchasing stock in an asset manager is that the assets it manages maintain their value.

Another risk would be that the accelerating shift from active to passive begins to affect Price. As previously mentioned, the firm has managed to maintain positive net asset flows but there is no guarantee that it can continue doing this indefinitely and a prolonged net asset outflow could have a substantial negative effect on valuation.

A more long-term risk touched on by Stephon Jackson, current Director of Associate Analyst Programs at T. Rowe Price and future head of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, in an interview with Bloomberg was the fall in the number of publicly traded stocks. A gradual decline in the number of publicly traded companies since 2006 is beginning to concern Price and may cause problems with regards to limited investment selection in the years to come. Although the problem is not immediate, it’s an issue of which any long-term holder of the stock should be cognizant.

Conclusion

While Price is subject to the same market risks as other asset managers, its strong financials set it apart from most peers. Over the last year, the firm began creating a platform that will eventually allow it to re-open strategies responsible for 30% of AUM. It’s also moving into innovative new products that hold promise for active asset managers. These factors have provided the firm with the option, but not the obligation, to participate in the most recent round of sector consolidation. The steps taken as well as the opportunities open to it should ensure that Price’s stock continues on its upward trajectory.