GLD: Another Rally Wave Soon To Come

Introduction

After having a phenomenal run between August 2018 and August 2020, with gold (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)) up 75% during that period, the precious metal has been showing some signs of ‘fatigue’ in the past few months with market participants starting to price in a smooth ‘Covid-19 exit’ with the vaccination campaign. Figure 1 shows that GLD has consolidated by 12% since its peak reached on August 6th, and investors have been concerned that the bear retracement could continue as we are getting close to spring. GLD recently broke below its 200D SMA, which has historically acted as a strong support line, and participants have been asking themselves the following question: could GLD retrace lower to the 162.5 support, which represents the 38.2% Fibonacci resistance of the 111-194.5 range, in the coming months?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

GLD drivers

One of the major drivers of GLD over time is US real interest rates; as real interest rates have constantly been plunging in deeper negative territory in the past two years, assets with no fundamental value such as gold or silver (gold has no dividends nor coupons) have been surging. Figure 2 (left frame) shows the strong relationship between GLD and US real interest rates; the 5Y real rate plummeted from 1.1% in early January 2019 to -1.3% in August 2020, which pushed GLD prices from 120 to 194. However, we can notice that while interest rates have started to fall again in recent weeks (5Y real rate at -1.6%), GLD has continued its bear retracement.

The second major driver is the total amount of negative-yielding debt around the world, which could also be seen as an indicator of market stress. Figure 2 (right frame) shows the strong co-movement between GLD and the total amount of debt yielding below 0 percent. After consolidating from nearly 17tr USD in August 2019 to 7.5tr USD in March 2020, the total amount of negative yielding debt have been constantly surging in the past few months, reaching an all-time high of 18tr USD a few weeks ago amid rising uncertainty over economic outlook, the duration of the lockdowns and bankruptcies. However, we can notice a divergence between the two time series in recent weeks; the total amount of debt yielding below 0 percent has remained elevated (above 17tr USD) while GLD has been falling.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Another major important force is the global liquidity, which we measure as the aggregate change in central banks’ balance sheet total assets. Figure 3 (left frame) shows the price of GLD with the annual change in assets from the major 5 central banks (Fed, BoJ, ECD, PBoC and BoE); the two time series have strongly co-moved in the past 10 years, and as we expect liquidity to continue to rise, it should eventually support GLD.

The fourth important driver of GLD is obviously the US dollar. The strong weakness in the dollar, with the USD index down 6.8% in 2020 and over 12% between its March high and the end of December, has given global assets a major stimulus in the past 9 months; figure 3 (right frame) shows the strong co-movement between the USD index (inverted) and GLD. However, as we mentioned it in one of our recent articles, the ‘Short Dollar Trade’ is very crowded (especially against the euro, figure 4 – left frame) and the high uncertainty related to a range of macro factor (duration of the lockdown, inflation expectations, economic outlook) could increase demand for the traditional safe haven USD.

In addition, figure 4 (right frame) shows that January has historically been a strong month for USD.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, CFTC, RR calculations

GLD: uncertainty in the short term

Even though most of drivers are showing positive signal for gold, the bearish retracement could continue in the short run as we are approaching the warmer days. The optimism around the vaccine campaign and the reopening of the economy could push short-term investors out of the gold market to chase high-dividend stocks or value sectors that could benefit from the rise in the economic activity.

But another rally wave will come in the medium term

However, if bullish investors could hold a period of retracement in the near term, we are convinced that GLD will experience another rally wave in the medium term as we think that participants are strongly underestimating the impact of travelling restrictions and social distancing norms. In short, here are a few points that will cost a lot of money to businesses: much lower business trips and business lunches/dinners, very few conferences, lower tourism, reduction in capacity for major sport events or concerts, and probably social distancing norms to be reintroduced in the winter periods. In addition, the new 'work from home' policy that will certainly impact the profits of a lot of businesses located around the business districts (restaurants, bars, tailors, barbers, etc.).

We still have the same symptoms as before the pandemic (demographics, disruption) with zero or negative interest rates and now a much higher debt (in both absolute and relative terms – i.e. debt/GPD ratio).

This is clearly showing that the economy will constantly rely on more debt purchased directly or indirectly from central banks and therefore will support GLD in the medium term.

Closing thoughts

Even though we could see further retracement in GLD prices in the short run amid rising optimism in the vaccine campaign and a potential USD bull consolidation, which could push GLD down to its December low of 166 and even to its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, we remain confident that gold prices will receive strong support in the medium term in this new environment.

We will probably adapt ourselves to this new environment in the long run, but in the short run, we will have to go through a period of very elevated uncertainty over the economic outlook and therefore most economies will constantly rely on more debt and money printing to finance the sharp losses, especially in the service sector.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.