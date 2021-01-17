The vaccine rollout in the United States is proceeding quickly. At last check, over 2.5% of the US population had received at least one vaccine shot.

Markets have reacted well to the news with the Russell 2000 having the most dazzling rally. In the process, every bearish thesis has been crushed and we have not been spared. Today, we revisit Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to see if we need to retract our prior stance. To do so, we will define the three legs of our bearish thesis and see if they still apply.

The Cash Burn

While investors are rejoicing at the vaccine news (and we feel exactly the same), SIX has not stopped hemorrhaging cash. It reported an attendance of 2.6 million guests in the third quarter of 2020 versus 14M a year ago. The decrease in attendance was expected but it did hurt the company once again. The third quarter is supposed to be an extremely profitable quarter, one where the company earns the bulk of its bread. Instead, adjusted EBITDA was a negative $53.8M vs. $307.27M in 2019. SIX had a good sized cash burn and we can see that when comparing the balance sheet from just one quarter back. As of June 30, 2020, current assets were about $463 million and current liabilities were about $380 million.

As of September 30, 2020, current assets had dropped by $83 million and current liabilities expanded by $48 million.

This delta of $131 million in working capital, exceeds the cash burn rate of $75 million a quarter that the company has guided for. In other words, true deterioration in balance sheet was in excess of what the cash burn rate showed.

Pre-Normalization Balance Sheet

While COVID-19 made 2020 feel like an eternity, do note that the screenshot above represents just two real quarters of deterioration for the company. Even in the very best case scenario, we will see three additional quarters where cash burn remains exceptionally high. Q4-2020 is in the bag, and Q1-2021 looks likely to be very similar. In case of a very rapid vaccine deployment, the latter half of Q2-2021 could start to perk up, but we would not hold our breath for that. By the end of Q2-2021, we are likely to see net liabilities move up by $400-$450 million versus that of Q4-2019. A lot hinges therefore on what is most important quarter of the year for SIX. In 2019, it produced almost two-thirds of the entire year's free cash flow and if this one does not deliver, the numbers could get far worse.

The Margin Issue

When things do reopen and COVID-19 is forgotten, SIX will have over $3.0 billion in debt.

With so many firms having gone under, unemployment is likely to remain stubbornly high. With such high debt and high unemployment, we see the environment more likely resembling one of 2011-2013, where SIX produced rather low amounts of free cash flow.

We might get a token dividend at some point but deleveraging will be the top priority.

Positive Developments

SIX is forcing through a transformative plan to optimize its asset base.

Between our current liquidity and our recent covenant modifications, we have given ourselves a significant runway to navigate through this challenging period. I would now like to turn to the financial impact of our transformation plan. Executing the transformation will require one time costs of approximately $69 million through 2021, $60 million of which is expected to be cash and $9 million of non-cash write offs. So far $29 million has been incurred through the end of the third quarter of 2020, $6 million of which was incurred in the second quarter, and $23 million of which was incurred in the third quarter. We anticipate that we will incur approximately $5 million in charges in the fourth quarter of 2020, including the $3 million in employee termination costs related to our full time headcount reduction previously discussed. The remainder of the $69 million in costs are expected to be incurred by the end of 2021, approximately two-thirds of which will be technology investments. Financially, we expect the transformation to unlock $80 million to $110 million in incremental annual run rate EBITDA once fully executed.

This is great from a longer term stance and will help the survival of the company. But we remain skeptical that it can get the leverage it claims it can. SIX is basing its assumptions right off the pre-pandemic numbers but we suspect that it will have a lot of issues generating margins in a high unemployment environment.

Conclusion

As we stand today, nothing in the SIX's financial results has been a surprise to us. What has been a surprise is the current euphoria to chase stocks. SIX had a stretched valuation prior to the pandemic. Now despite substantial deterioration in the balance sheet, investors have pushed the equity at a level near where it stood in January 2020.

This is a cyclical company that will go into Q3-2021 with total debt to EBITDA at 6X levels, assuming it can generate a rather stupendous $500 million of EBITDA in the four quarters following that. This of course fits with the theme that investors bid up everything regardless of valuation. 12.7% of Russell 3000 firms now are trading at a laughable 10X sales.

One might be tempted to think that the vaccine will have side effects that can only be relieved via a 300 foot drop in a rollercoaster. We think SIX flags is still best avoided despite our chronic optimism on how things will pan out on a global scale with regard to COVID-19.

