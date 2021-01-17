Source: Nasa photo (public domain) Toquepala Mine in Peru.

Investment Thesis

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.

As of September 30, 2020, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp (AMC), owns 88.9% of the Company’s capital stock.

The Company is an integrated producer of copper, representing 82% of the revenue, and other metals (molybdenum, silver, and zinc).

Southern Copper is the second copper company that I cover on Seeking Alpha after Freeport McMoRan (FCX). I recommend reading my preceding article on FCX published on December 19, 2020.

SCCO has regularly followed the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), with an increase of 59% in one year. However, Freeport McMoRan outperformed significantly with a 134% increase on a one-year basis.

The main difference between the two is that Southern Copper produces no gold but only silver, molybdenum, and zinc.

FCX produces Copper, Molybdenum, silver, etc. but is also a non-negligible gold producer of gold with its Indonesian mine called Grasberg.

SCCO copper reserves are the highest amongst its peers, with 67.6 Mt.

It operates the mining, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico (See picture below). Southern Copper also conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador.

The investment thesis has been bullish long term for the copper sector. The issue is that the market is always overbuying on expectation, and I am afraid that we are experiencing a large disconnect between reality and expectation.

While I still believe that the fundamentals are strong with a bullish copper price going forward, I do not think it is reasonable to buy the stock at those hefty prices. The time of trading short term your long position is recommended.

The Copper Market is Strong

According to global consultancy CRU, global copper production is set to grow by 3.1% in 2021.

CRU predicts a balanced copper market for 2021 as major Chilean projects such as BHP’s Spence Growth Option, Teck’s Quebrada Blanca II, and expansion of Codelco’s El Teniente will enter the commissioning phase and sustain supply growth... The long-term demand outlook is positive due to increasing electromobility. Electric vehicles require four times the copper used in conventional cars.

Copper hit its lowest point of 2020 on March 23 at $4,617.50 per tonne ($2.10 per Lbs), but since then, prices have bounced back, jumping to their highest level since February 2013 ― above $8,000 (3.7+ per Lbs).

Southern Copper - 3Q 2020 - Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Southern Copper 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 1859.5 1854.6 1719.7 1785.4 2129.1 Net Income in $ Million 389.6 305.6 214.8 259.5 506.0 EBITDA $ Million 912.9 794.7 726.6 774.3 1128.7 EPS diluted in $/share 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.7 Cash from Operations in $ Million 585.2 541.4 475.1 419.3 793.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 182.7 171.4 101.0 113.3 134.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 402.5 370.0 374.1 306.0 659.0 Total Cash $ Million 1936.9 2005.8 2092.3 1839.5 2176.1 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 6940.1 6940.8 6941.8 6542.6 6543.4 Dividend $/sh 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.5 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 773.1 773.1 773.1 773.1 773.1

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Copper/Silver/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $2,129.1 million for the third quarter of 2020

Southern Copper’s adjusted earnings per share were $0.65 in third-quarter 2020, and revenues were $2,129 million. The company beat analysts' expectations due to greater sales volumes and higher silver and copper prices.

This third quarter's adjusted EBITDA margin was 52.9% versus 48.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

2 - Free cash flow was back to a healthy $659 million in the third quarter of 2020

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is still a loss of $1,709.1 million, with a $659 million profit in 3Q'20.

The company is raised the quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share in Q3 or a yield of 2.82%, which is justified by the trailing free cash flow.

3 - Net debt is now $4.37 billion - a decrease of $333 million from the prior quarter.

On September 30, 2020, SCCO had $2.18 billion in consolidated cash.

4 - Production analysis - Copper Cu, Silver-Ag, and Molybdenum Mo.

Note: The weight in metric tons is equal to the pounds multiplied by 0.000454. The price of Copper per pound is now $3.60.

Price 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Copper price realized - Cu (Comex) $/Lbs 2.62 2.72 2.57 2.43 2.94 Silver price Realized - Ag 16.98 16.16 16.87 16.54 24.59 Molybdenum price realized - Mo $/Lbs 11.76 11.27 9.56 8.24 7.57 Zinc price $/Lbs 1.06 1.16 0.97 0.89 1.06

Copper Production for 3Q'20 was 546.3 Cu Mlbs, down 1.8% from the same quarter a year ago and down 2.1% sequentially. The copper price realized was $2.94 per Lbs (see table above).

Raul Jacob Ruisanchez - Vice President, Finance, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer - said in the conference call:

Copper production registered a decrease of 2.3% with regard to the figure reported in the third quarter of last year and situated at 246,560 tons in the third quarter of 2020. This was primarily due to a decrease in production at our Peruvian mines, which was, in turn, attributable to lower ore grades. This effect was partially offset by higher production at our Mexican mines, particularly at Buenavista, which increased its production by 2.3% due to higher ore grades.

Growth Prospect and Technical analysis

Southern Copper's board has approved projects in Peru. Total CapEx estimated is $2.8 billion ($1.6 billion has already been invested).

The Michiquillay project (CapEx: $2.5 billion) and Los Chancas project (CapEx: $2 billion) are amongst the ones approved. The company's total CapEx program in Peru is $7.9 billion.

In Mexico, the company has a projected CapEx of $413 million in the Buenavista mine. A CapEx of $159 million is set for Pilares (open pit mine operation with an annual production capacity of 35k tons of copper in concentrates). Finally, the El Pilar project with a CapEx of $310 million, with completion expected in 2023.

The company expects copper volume production of 1.5 million tons by 2028.

Technical Analysis

SCCO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $72.50 -$72.75 and support at $68.80 - $69.10.

Lower prices often follow the ascending channel pattern, and I think SCCO is about to breakdown its support to retest $61.50.

The strategy short term is to wait for a retracement and accumulate at or below $61.50. However, It would be reasonable to profit (partial) on any upside over $72. Maybe a partial sale of about 30% of your position seems acceptable.

