Back in July 2020, I argued that Axon Enterprise (AAXN) is a misunderstood and under-the-radar stock with 75% upside. The stock was trading just above $90 per share then and as of Friday's close, it is trading at just over $150 per share -- a 67% rally. Some of my readers have asked for an update and I am happy to oblige.

In this article, we will first go over a broad overview of the company's financials, risks and valuation to level set everyone. Second, we will discuss the catalysts that moved the stock since July of last year. I will conclude by discussing why I think there is more upside from here.

Financials

After growing EPS by over 40% in 2019, AAXN is expected to grow EPS by ~10% in a very challenging 2020, which was significantly impacted by COVID related shutdowns. When the procurement officer is working at home, it is difficult to utilize your sales team. However, as the economy reopens, 2021 EPS is expected to grow 16% while 2022 EPS is expected to grow 54% -- nearly doubling 2020's EPS.

AAXN is expected to grow 2020 sales by 20%, followed by 16.4% in 2021 and 18.4% in 2022. By 2022, operating margins is expected to expand to 22.4%, up from 19.7% in 2020, as the revenue mix continues to shift towards higher margin software and services.

With over $400M in cash and cash equivalents and no debt, AAXN is in a strong financial position.

Risks

As we will see in the section below, I believe the biggest risk to AAXN is that its execution does not live up to market expectations, which is reflected in its high multiples. The company has been investing aggressively to support its growth, going after what it sees as a big opportunity in software and services. For example, AAXN is expected to spend around $100M in R&D in 2020, and $140M in 2022. Although the company has been executing well, it must continue to generate a high return on invested capital to keep the story going.

Another risk is concerns on budgetary pressures. Given the high unemployment caused by COVID shutdowns and calls to defund the police, and since the vast majority of AAXN's revenues come from law enforcement, investors are justifiably concerned with potential budgetary pressures. Many of AAXN's customers operate on budget cycles that either started January 1, October 1, or July 1, and so it is still too early to tell what will ultimately happen with customers' budgets in the next fiscal year. However, this concern peaked during the middle of 2020 and has been abating as the company continued to execute very well through Q3 2020.

Lastly, there might be competitive pressures coming from Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), which enjoys a large installed base in law enforcement and is increasingly encroaching into AAXN's camera and software business. While AAXN remains the leader in camera, MSI has a formidable software offering which enables integration of Motorola communication equipment, cameras and command center software modules. I believe, however, both can win as the market opportunity is large and growing.

Valuation and Estimates

At $150 per share, AAXN is trading at 111 times forward EPS. This is towards the higher than of its 5-year range, which peaked at around 120 times in July 2018, and troughed at around 44 times in October 2019. Since consensus estimates for 2021 EPS has not moved since November 2020, the multiple expansion suggests that the market is anticipating upward EPS revisions.

The stock is trading at 70.6 times EV to forward EBITDA, which is a new 5-year record. Like EPS, EBITDA estimates have not changed since November 2020.

2021 Sales forecast, however, went up significantly since November 2020, going from $713M at the start of the month to $741M currently. The stock is trading at 12.1x forward EV to Sales, a 5-year record.

Valuation appears stretched on the surface, however, I believe the optimism is justified as we will discuss.

Catalyst 1: Earnings

In early November 2020, AAXN posted a very strong Q3 earnings, beating across all metrics. Particularly notable was the strong performance from its U.S. federal government business, which grew 400% y/y while landing multiple new contracts. Also notable was that 75% of Taser weapons were also purchased as part of a subscription bundle, which is important to the bullish thesis that the company is shifting to a recurring business model.

In addition, 2021 initial outlook was well above the consensus, reflecting a strong budget environment. This was a major positive surprise since many in the market were fearful of budgetary pressures, as discussed above. As I anticipated in my July 2020 article, law enforcement budgets have largely been resilient.

Catalyst 2: Rising Domestic Unrest

The Ferguson unrests in 2014 strikes me as a watershed moment. Six years later, the United States was once again torn apart by the unrest following the killing of George Floyd. This event, of course, occurred as COVID-19 spread uncontrollably across the United States, which led to a massive spike in unemployment. In the first week of 2021, the country was once again rocked by social unrest as protestors stormed the United States Capitol.

These tragic events are, in my view, not isolated incidences. This topic is too big to address deeply in this article, but I believe they are all driven by at least three secular trends:

The racial mix of the United States is rapidly changing, as the minority population mix is increasing relative to the white population. This trend is increasingly dividing the country by racial lines. Rapid technological change is causing "technological unemployment", whereby a large portion of the population are left behind because they do not have the skills to participate in the growing sectors of the economy. This trend is furthering the country's class divide. Trade wars and Brexit notwithstanding, the world is more interconnected than ever. Increasing globalization shifts the power from labor to capital since capital can flow much more easily across boarders than can labor. This creates a situation where the bargaining power of labor weakens due to its fragmentation, while the bargaining power of capital increases as it concentrates in fewer hands. Like rapid technological change, increasing globalization increases the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

In my view, tragic events such as those discussed in this section will likely occur at a more frequent pace. Like the Ferguson and George Floyd unrests, each event should catalyze further adoption of AAXN's body cameras and law enforcement software and services.

Why I'm Still Bullish On AAXN

Despite rallying nearly 70% since my last article, I remain bullish on AAXN over the long run. In addition to the secular trends cited in the section above, here are some additional thoughts.

The TAM is significantly underpenetrated. The majority of Axon's revenue today comes from state and local law enforcement in the United States, which has around 800,000 sworn officers. The company is clearly making rapid progress in landing Federal law enforcement, as evidenced by Q3's 400% y/y growth and the recent DEA win. Expansion into the Federal law enforcement market adds an additional 130,000 law enforcement officers.

In addition, AAXN is going after the corrections officer space. This is currently a small piece of the business, which means are an additional 450,000 corrections officer to go after.

With only ~15% of revenues coming from international, it remains a big untapped opportunity for AAXN. There are over 1.5 million police, court and prison personnel in the EU, and nearly 2 million police officers in India, just to name two major economic blocks AAXN could reasonably go after. (On the other hand, AAXN will unlikely ever establish itself in China and Russia, for example.)

Given the large number of law enforcement officers AAXN could go after, I believe its products business, which consists of Tasers and cameras, could sustain mid-teen growth over the next decade.

Since AAXN is increasingly bundling software, I expect its software business -- approximately 30% of total revenue -- could continue to grow over 30% a year over the next decade. As the revenue mix shifts to software, margins should increase and the overall revenue growth should maintain a robust growth rate of over 20% per year over the next decade.

Finally, AAXN is a scarce asset. The company has a dominant position in non-lethal weapons and body cameras, which is part of the solution as the US experiences increasing social unrest and calls to stop police brutality. It is leveraging its installed base to cross sell mission critical software such as Evidence.com, which enjoys a network effect as its adoption increases. Furthermore, the company's growth should have much lower correlation with corporate IT spending than the typical tech company, providing your portfolio with diversification benefits. There are no other companies quiet like it.