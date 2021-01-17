Between the grounding of its 737 Max airplane and COVID-19, Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been hit with quite the one-two punch in the last couple of years. The January 8, 2021, announcement of a settlement in the two 737 MAX crashes will, hopefully, provide some closure and allow management to focus more on the future. On the COVID front, the distribution of the highly-effective vaccine should presage a recovery in airline travel. The question for investors is whether the firm's prospects look like a reasonable value proposition, given the enormous internal and external uncertainties.

The stock price closed at an all-time high of $440.62 at the start of March 2019. Today, at $204.32, the company has risen substantially from its COVID-driven low of $95 in March 2020. In its recent rally between the start of November 2020 and the start of December 2020, the stock price has increased dramatically, crossing above its 10-month moving average (MA), although the price has now fallen 10.97% over the month through Friday, January 15.

Five years of price history for BA

My own trend analysis model that uses Fourier analysis, a method for analysing significant time scales of variability in data, suggests that the stock is in a robust upward trend, but the magnitude of massive and rapid collapse caused by COVID make me somewhat skeptical of the upward trend. The trailing annualized volatility of the stock over the last five years is 56%, more than three times that of the S&P 500.

Analyst price outlooks on Boeing (Source: eTrade)

The consensus of the Wall Street analysts who follow Boeing is for a 10.93% price gain over the next 12 months, although the spread among the analyst outlooks gives me pause. The uncertainties in Boeing's path to recovery are many. The analysts face enormous challenges in estimating how quickly air travel will rebound, which depends on the rate at which the population is vaccinated. In addition, airlines are facing dire financial situations and this may limit their ability to expand their fleets. Some analysts predict that Boeing's business may take several years to recover and stabilize.

Aside from reading the analysts' views, another method for examining the market's consensus outlook is to look at options prices (calls and puts) on BA stock. An option's price reflects the market's consensus opinion of the probability that the stock will go up or down by a certain amount over a certain period of time. By combining a wide range options trading on a stock, it is possible to calculate a consensus outlook for the probability of all possible future returns over a specific period. The period is given by the expiration date of the options selected. The differing bets are put options (bets on a decline) and call options (bets on a gain) with varying strike prices, the price at which an option starts to pay out. For this analysis, I am going to analyze options expiring on 6/18/2021, almost exactly five months into the future. I wanted to analyze options expiring in the middle of 2021 to give an outlook for that time.

Note: For background on this approach see this presentation or these resources from the Minneapolis Fed.

Option-implied probability distribution of return for BA between now and June 18, 2021

The option-implied consensus price outlook for BA (above) provides the probabilities for the entire range of possible returns. Higher probability (vertical axis) corresponds to more likely outcomes over the next six months. When I show this information, I rotate the negative side of the probability distribution around the vertical axis to more easily illustrate the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude. The options prices imply that the most probable price return by June 18 is -12.5% (see the peak in the probability for the negative return curve). The consensus of the people buying and selling options is for a decline in price by June 18. Even more striking, the probability of a negative return is higher than the probability for a positive return of the same magnitude for all outcomes up to a return of +/- 43% over this period (e.g. the negative return probability is higher than the positive return probability all the way out to 43%. The annualized volatility implied from the range of options prices is 49%, suggesting that the potential price moves are no less volatile than they have been in recent years.

Another way to chart the option-implied consensus probabilities is in terms of cumulative probability, more commonly known as percentiles (see below). The 56th percentile for price return to 6/18/2021 is 0%, which means that there is a 56% probability that the return will be less than zero and a 44% probability to be above zero. The 10th percentile is -35%, so there is a 1-in-10 chance that BA will fall by 35% or more by 6/18/2021. One notable feature of the option-implied probabilities is that the chance of a really large positive price return is higher than that of an equal-magnitude negative return. This is evident in the previous chart, and can be seen even more easily in the percentile chart: the 90th percentile outcome is +44%. This shows that the consensus opinion allows for the chance of a surprise upside.

Cumulative probability (percentiles) for the option implied outlook to 6/18/2021

All in all, trying to balance the somewhat positive consensus outlook from the analysts and the somewhat bearish and exceedingly volatile outlook from the options market, I am teetering between classifying BA as neutral vs. bearish. Despite the remarkable surge in the stock price towards the end of 2020, I am having a very hard time putting much faith in the robustness of the price trend. I ultimately come down to a bearish view because the expected return even from the more optimistic outlooks is simply not that great compared to the risk and uncertainty. There is definitely the chance that the stock will rally, but the downside risks are too high for the time being.