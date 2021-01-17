Today, we take a look at Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) which has put its shareholders through the ringer over the past five years. The company posted better than expected third quarter results in November, but is still unloved in the analyst community. Can the beaten down shares get off the mat in 2021? We take an in-depth look at that question in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Endo International is an Irish based biopharma concern. The company manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals such XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture, LIDODERM for the relief of pain, AVEED to treat hypogonadism, and PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain. The stock currently trades just above $7.00 a share and sports an approximate market cap of just over $1.6 billion.

Third Quarter Highlights:

On November 5th, the company posted Non-GAAP earnings of 52 cents a share as well as a GAAP loss of 30 cents a shares, both figures were impressively above expectations. Revenues did fall some 13% to $635 million from the year ago period. However, this was nearly $85 million above concern. Sales at many of the company's product lines obviously were negatively impacted because of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020.

Leadership at the company also upped full year 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $2.75 billion to $2.8 billion, up nicely from previous guidance of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion previously. Non-GAAP EPS projections rose to $2.50- $2.55 from previous guidance of $2.00 - 2.15 a share.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is not sanguine on Endo's prospects right now. Since early November, four analyst firms including Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital have reissued Hold ratings on the stock. Only Piper Sandler seems to be an optimist currently on the shares. On January 4th, it doubled its price target on ENDP to $12 a share while maintaining its Overweight rating on the shares. Here is the view from the analyst at Sandler.

The analyst continues to view Endo as the most attractively valued of the U.S. major generics companies. The analyst sees "high visibility" into longer-term EBITDA stability, with "meaningful potential" for EBITDA growth driven by increasing contribution from Xiaflex and eventually Qwo. Further, there is a "reasonably strong probability" that Vasostrict will have at least a few more years of exclusivity."

Paulson & Co., run by the famous hedge fund manager, substantially increased its holdings in ENDP during the third quarter. The company ended the third quarter of 2020 with approximately $1.7 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.3 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.7.

Verdict:

Source: November Company Presentation

The company is in the early innings of a transformation to streamline its operations and become a more efficient concern. Some of the recent steps in that direction are listed above.

Source: November Company Presentation

Endo is trying to grow its branded drug and sterile injectable product portfolio by focusing its R&D efforts there and de-emphasizing its generic drug portfolio where margins are lower.

Source: November Company Presentation

The company seems to be making some progress but has a large amount of debt and expects to incur $535 million in interest expense because of that debt in 2021. The company is also still paying the price for its prior opioid drug business

Source: November Company Presentation

There seems to be some hope for long suffering shareholders as the company seems to be heading in a logical direction. However, given the company's recent history of destroying shareholder value, its large debt load and lack of enthusiasm for the most part in the analyst community; the shares continue to warrant caution. I do think Endo is worth keeping an eye on to see if its turnaround gains more traction in 2021.

There are options available against ENDP. Liquidity is good and option premiums are solid. This makes a covered call strategy viable for those that want to take a small initial stake in this debt ridden possible turnaround play with the good downside protection provided with this simple option strategy. If I was going to execute this strategy, I would utilize the July $7 call strikes. Liquidity is good in this option series and at publication you should be able to get between $1.80 and $2.00 a share in option premium. This provides nearly 30% worth of downside protection and over 35% of potential upside even if the stock does nothing through the options' July 16th expiration.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum