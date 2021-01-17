ADT (NYSE: ADT) stock performed well through 2020. Levels of civil unrest not seen for many recent decades pushed prices upwards, as did a major commercial agreement with Dollar Tree and a much-lauded long-term partnership with Google. We believe that the stock is fundamentally strong and see some upside when looking at its valuation based on the next 12 months’ trading multiples. However, investors may be better off holding on another quarter to see how company profitability is trending.

Company Overview

ADT provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to residential and commercial users in the United States. As of 2020, the company served 6.5 million recurring customers through 200 locations, nine monitoring and the largest network of security professionals in the US. Most of their revenues come from the security division, especially home monitoring and maintenance of security systems. These revenues are typically recurring, stemming from multi-year (on average, three years for residential and five years for commercial) contracts with automatic renewal.

Most of the company’s revenues come from its residential segment, where it has 5.8 million units installed and generates $281 million in recurring monthly revenues. All commercial operations generate $57 million, for comparison.

Exhibit I: ADT Customer Breakdown

(Source: ADT Investor Presentation)

In recent years, ADT has seen explosive top-line growth. From FY 2016 to FY 2019, total sales increased at a 20% compounded annual rate from $2.95 billion to $5.13 billion. According to its 2019 10-K, this was largely driven by its acquisitions and increased pricing power.

Exhibit II: ADT Revenues FY 2016 to FY 2019

(Source: CapitalIQ)

While it has not been profitable on a net income basis since its IPO in January 2018, this is mostly a result of “non-core” and non-cash expenses. For example, in 2019, it recorded a $62 million loss on the sale of ADT Canada, $45 million in goodwill impairment for the same transaction, and $104 million in debt extinguishment. Excluding these costs, it is easy to see that ADT’s core business is actually quite profitable, with average gross margins of 76% and EBITDA margins of 48% between FY 2016 and FY 2019. Further, it is an excellent cash generator, with an average levered free cash flow margin of 12% in the same period.

Exhibit III: Profitability Metrics

(Source: CapitalIQ, Capra Investment Research Analysis)

Unfortunate Tailwinds Emerge in Home and Commercial Security

Ibisworld, a leading market research firm, has identified security alarm systems as a “growth” industry,” forecasting a 3.4% CAGR through to 2025. Mordor, even more optimistic, sees a likely CAGR of 7.0% in the same period. While some of this growth will be driven by increased incumbent pricing power due to technological innovation (discussed later), much of it will also come from a recent resurgence in crime across the United States.

Exhibit IV: Growth Stage of Security Systems Industry

(Source: Ibisworld)

In summer 2020, non-residential burglaries increased several hundred-fold in New York and Chicago and increased roughly 50% in 21 other cities. Survey respondents to Safewise’s State of Safety survey reported an 86% increase in their personal experience of property crime in 2020. Homicides are also up significantly. The Council of Criminal Justice states the number of homicides in 2020 increased more relative to 2019 than between any two years in American history, partially reversing a persistent decline in crime since the 1990s. This is even true in small towns, which have seen a 30% increase in 2020.

Gallup’s perceptions of safety survey show a lack of worry about local crime and a concurrent uptick in concern about national crime. However, this survey may not be telling the full story. One indicator that Americans are worried about crime is the astounding number of guns purchased in recent months. Americans have bought more handguns (typically used in defence situations) than any other year in history and 63% more than last year. Reuters interviews of first-time gun purchasers show that many are buying for safety:

“I just feel like it’s a powder keg. I want to be armed and dangerous.” Bailey Beeken, 61-year-old “white, politically liberal, middle-class woman” (self-described in article)

While this is unfortunate for Americans, it does bode well for ADT. According to the aforementioned State of Safety survey, 62% of Americans are concerned about break-ins, yet only 24% use security systems. With 28% of Americans using firearms, 33% using guard animals, and 29% using no security protection at all, significant room for further penetration exists. Given that ADT is the market leader in home security, increased penetration for the market as a whole means outsized benefits for it. Further, the increased perceived necessity of its services may allow it more pricing power.

ADT’s Combination of Forward-Looking Attitude and Traditional Security Expertise Will Serve It Well

On a more positive note, market forecasts also anticipate that increased advancement will also bolster demand. Ibisworld posits that one of the major forces for growth will be the integration of “security systems, thermostats, and other major appliances” that will allow users to control these “from anywhere via their computers or mobile devices.” However, they also note that increased competition is likely, especially from “players in other technologically advanced industries.” One example they provided was Amazon’s acquisition of Ring and Blink.

We believe that ADT is well-positioned to benefit from technological advancement as well as handle the competition. Their partnership with Google, which already has $300 million of funding earmarked towards it from both companies for “co-marketing, product development, technology, and employee training to advance the partnership,” serves as an excellent foundation for both these ends. It is expected that ADT’s monitoring network will complement Google’s Nest smart-home system – exactly aligned with the integration that customers are looking for. Further, the brand equity that the Google partnership provides should help lower customer acquisition costs. On the other hand, the size, scale, and experience of ADT will give it an advantage over start-up technology players. Its network of 9 company-owned monitoring centres is unparalleled in scale, and, in fact, Ring even outsourced their monitoring to them at one point. The customer service force it has established is award-winning – Newsweek awarded ADT the title of “America’s Best Customer Service 2020.” In the home security space, it will be difficult for upstarts to match the combination of ADT and Google.

Above and beyond solely the Google partnership, it is clear that ADT is innovating far beyond its peers Johnson Controls (residential security division; NYSE: JCI), Monitronics International (OTCPK:SCTY), and Stanley Security (a division of NYSE: SWK). They have begun to expand their security offerings beyond property. Recently, they announced a partnership with invisaWear, a wearable personal safety device company, to provide monitoring for their devices. When the “S.O.S” button on these devices is pressed, ADT will notify the customer’s contacts, alert authorities, share their location, as well as any other personally identifiable information to help emergency responders to find them. They also are powering the Emergency Help feature in Lyft, allowing riders to discreetly contact ADT on their behalf if they feel unsafe. On the commercial end, their investment in Percepta Labs will enable companies to automatically detect shoplifting incidents through advanced artificial intelligence algorithms without attaching identifying features to the shoplifter such as age, race, or gender. These are just several examples of innovative new potential revenue streams in the firm’s “Growth Markets” segment, which ADT has described as a point of focus.

Valuation

We compared ADT’s profitability-based trading multiples against its peers mentioned above, as well as an additional comparable, Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT). On the next 12 months’ basis, it appears that it is trading at a significant discount to the median (between 38% and 60%). However, there is one main caveat to this. Wall Street estimates seem to be overly optimistic, forecasting positive EPS this year despite ~$520 million in cumulative losses in the first nine months of FY 2020. While this target almost certainly won’t be achieved, it also puts into question whether consensus FY 2021 forecasts will be achieved or whether a set of downward revisions are coming. They have missed earnings estimates four out of the last five quarters and will need to pull off quite a turnaround to make the ambitious targets set before them. Thus, it will be crucial for investors to watch their profitability performance in the near-term.

Exhibit V: Next 12 Months’ Multiples

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Exhibit VI: Last 12 Months’ Multiples

(Source: CapitalIQ)

Looking on a historical basis, ADT still trades at a 39.2% discount to the median on an EV/EBITDA basis, which could provide potential investors unsure of ADT's ability to greatly improve profitability some piece of mind.

Conclusion

Despite negative accounting earnings in recent years, ADT is a solidly profitable company on an EBITDA and cash flow basis. Its prospects look sound due to macro tailwinds from increased demand for safety systems, as well as management’s innovative outlook. However, Wall Street has high expectations for its profitability, and share prices may fall if ADT fails to achieve them.