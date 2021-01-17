Thesis

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a regulatory capture play where the products are about as addictive as anything. The biggest issue is the product is deadly and less people are using it. The company combats this by raising prices and having a pipeline of harm reduction products which are JUUL and IQOS. Altria generates a lot of fan fair for being historically one of the best stocks ever, having a cheap valuation and a high dividend yield.

Altria generates a lot of hate because it sells products that harm people’s health and has had terrible stock performance in the past 5 years even after accounting for the high dividend. The stock has done badly because it started that 5-year period at a relatively high valuation, value stocks and non ESG stocks lost appeal, regulatory fears, and the poor timing of its big investments in Cronos (CRON) and JUUL (valuations too high). It also didn’t help that it has a 10.1% stake in Anheuser-Busch (BUD) since lockdowns have limited alcohol consumption in bars.

Low Valuation & High Gross Margins

What if I told you there was a company with high gross margins that are rising and a low forward PE ratio (high single digits)? You’d love it, but then hear it was Altria and run away because of recency bias. Of course, some don’t like it for moral reasons. I can’t convince them to change their mind. Personally, I don’t think I’m a good enough investor to play the game at a disadvantage. There would be a lot of companies I wouldn’t invest in if morals played a role. Gross margins steadily increase because the company raises prices on cigarettes to counteract the volume declines (I’ll dig deeper on that point later).

Data by YCharts

Is It Cheap For A Reason?

Altria’s operating performance has been great in the past 5 years, but the expensive acquirers of Cronos (marijuana) and JUUL (e-cigarettes) and regulatory threats have hurt sentiment. The CEO who did those deals (Howard Willard) is now gone, which makes me think the company is unlikely to do another big deal in the near term. The logic of hedging the risk of accelerated declines in cigarettes sales made sense at the time, but panic buying led to bad prices. It’s like if Microsoft (MSFT) were to have bought Zoom (ZM) at its peak in October.

The logic was Altria could help JUUL deal with regulations and help Cronos with marijuana distribution, brand building, and regulations. JUUL ended up being the brand that was hit the hardest by anger towards teen vaping because it was the market leader at the time teen smoking exploded (still is the leader as the chart below shows). JUUL actually got rid of its fruity flavors before the competition to save face with the regulators which cost it share. Now, it only has Virginia tobacco and menthol. The competition has finally followed JUUL’s lead in eliminating fruity flavors because of their appeal to teens.

Source: Statista

I think, in the long run, Altria will use its regulatory prowess to turn JUUL into a profitable powerhouse and grow IQOS, which has been approved as a modified risk tobacco product. Jumping through regulatory hoops is Altria’s core competency. In the long run, more rules will limit competition just like in cigarettes.

Besides the regulators going after JUUL, there have also been fears of laws limiting menthol cigarettes. Menthol cigarettes (and other flavored e-cigs) were going to be banned in California, but over 1 million petitions were signed. If 623,000 signatures are verified, it could go up for a referendum vote in 2022. California is only 7% of US cigarette sales, and only 19% of Altria’s sales are menthol cigarettes. Plus, people in California would probably drive to nearby states to get their fix. However, it’s still critical for the legislative momentum not to be on the side of those wanting to limit smokers’ choices.

My overarching belief is Altria and the government are in business together because of high cigarette taxes. With state governments in budget hell because of COVID-19, I doubt they are in the mood to remove that recurring revenue. They could raise cigarettes taxes further, though, which is a negative. Some have mentioned the long-term health costs caused by smoking hurt government budgets, wiping out the sales tax benefits. However, I’ve never known politicians to think long term when it involves a short-term negative that hurts their re-election chances.

Not The Only Cheap Stock In The Group

As I mentioned, Altria’s operations have been good in the past 5 years. On Twitter @cpg_guy mentioned buyers of Altria in 2016 would have expected EPS to rise from $3.03 to $4.13 in 2020. It ended up being $4.38 in 2020, yet the stock fell 38%. It went from more expensive than average to historically cheap at a time when stocks are very expensive. I don’t know how much the bad acquisition timing has hurt the stock because all big tobacco stocks have been challenged. As you can see from the chart below, the developed market tobacco forward PE has been cut in half, going from 2 standard deviations more expensive than average to 1 standard deviation too cheap.

Source: Ash Park

The recent action is especially symbolic of how the stock ignores good performance. Cigarette sales were helped by cupboard stuffing (due to the virus) and movement away from vaping back to cigarettes in 2020. Altria was a rare company that benefited from the virus, but didn’t see its stock rise. We don’t need to worry about it falling when the economy goes back to normal, not that this stock even reacts to operating performance. The stock has been weak even with the recent rally in value stocks and its 14 upcoming quarter upward estimate revisions (just 1 downward revision).

High Yield In A 1% Yield World

Altria has raised its dividend for 51 straight years. With these increases, Altria’s yield is above 8%, which is especially enticing with the 10-year yield near 1%. As you can see from the bottom chart, its yield has been much higher than the 10-year treasury yield since March 2020, which is much different than the prior 9 years.

Data by YCharts

Generally, rising yields are bad for a stock owned for its dividend, but the difference is so large, it shouldn’t matter to Altria. It’s tough figure out what factor category Altria should be in because most of the value stocks that have rallied in the past few months are cyclical, while Altria is insensitive to the economy because smoking is addictive.

To me, Altria is a boring high quality value stock that is being hurt by the recent excitement about the future. Altria is the anti-Tesla (TSLA); investors are excited about the rise of electric vehicles and scared of cigarette volume declines. In a market acting as if we’re living 10 years in the future, Altria doesn’t look good if you have a negative outlook on the transition to non-combustibles. I’m betting the hyped stocks popular with retail traders will underperform this year. It’s a bold cyclical call that profits will be important to the market again.

The Original Thesis: Regulatory Capture

Altria has been one of the best performing stocks ever because stringent regulations make it impossible to launch a new cigarette brand. There is no new competition; the ban on advertising lowers costs and allows it to maintain its high market share. The chart below shows the regulatory capture in action. Marlboro’s market share in Q3 2020 was the same as it was in Q1 2019.

Source: Altria Q3 2020 Presentation

Cigarettes are stickier products than the best SaaS business you can find. Selling addictive products with a strong brand is the original thesis I had, but more analysis has been needed because of the stock’s poor performance. That’s why I need to review all these details instead of sitting back and relaxing as the stock rises with its earnings like it should.

Prices Can Be Raised

One of the most important aspects of the original Altria thesis that has helped it do well in the few decades smoking has declined is price increases. As you can see from the chart below, the revenue pool rose as tobacco consumption fell. It’s notable how there was an acceleration in the downtrend of factory-made cigarettes in recent years, but the other categories: namely, cigars, oral, and nicotine pouches, have picked up the slack in recent years. My expectation is for factory made cigarettes to fall again in 2021. I think 2020 was a one-off event.

Source: Ash Park

So, how long can Altria raise prices? I think they have a long runway to raise them. I calculated the average amount spent on Marlboros as a percent of average income in 40 countries if someone smokes a half pack per day. I used 10 cigarettes per day because that’s what the U.K. stated the average person smokes per day. It doesn’t matter what the exact number is in America because the goal is to study relative prices.

The point is to show American cigarettes are relatively cheap compared to the rest of the world (Altria only sells cigs in America). Americans spend 3.4% of their income on cigs if they smoke 10 cigs per day. Some might say the prices vary by state, which is correct. However, consider the fact that states with high excise taxes see a lot of imported sales as people try to avoid the taxes. For example, a lot of New Yorkers buy cigarettes in New Jersey. It’s all equal for Altria.

Source: Author's Calculations Using Data From Numbeo

It’s worth mentioning, the American consumer’s balance sheet is in great shape. As you can see from the chart below, household debt service payments as a percent of income are near historic lows.

Source: FRED

The Future Products

Altria’s 10-year plan is to convert cigarette smokers to non-combustibles. Judging by the stock price, investors are skeptical. On Altria’s conference call, they mentioned the initial rollout of IQOS has been going well with market share rising from 0.6% to 0.9% in Atlanta. They mentioned how the modified risk exposure claim granted by the FDA helped drive awareness, but said it was too early to tell how it was impacting sales. I think at the CAGNY conference on February 17th Altria will give positive updates on IQOS, which will show Altria has a future in the post combustible world. IQOS has stores in Atlanta and Richmond; it’s set to expand into Charlotte next.

IQOS is a proven product based on its huge success being sold internationally by Philip Morris (PM). 11.7 million smokers have switched to IQOS. Heated tobacco units grew from 400 million units in 2015 to 54.4 billion units in the first 3 quarters of 2020. That's 10.3% of Philip Morris' total volumes. This is the path Altria hopes to take.

Source: Philip Morris International

We rarely hear much discussion about on! from shareholders, but it’s also growing its distribution footprint. It went from 9,000 stores in Q3 2019 to 56,000 in Q3 2020, gaining 2.1% share in oral tobacco in the first 9 months of 2020. This rollout emphasizes how Altria will be able to help Cronos distribute marijuana products (including CBD) as they become legal in America. Altria has expertise in distribution, building strong brands, and working through complex regulations. Cronos stock has more than doubled since late October, but that might just be retail investors getting on the next hype train (Altria has a 45% stake worth $1.74 billion). It will take years until marijuana becomes significant to Altria’s bottom line.

At the very least, Altria is done writing down its stake in JUUL. Its 35% investment which was worth $12.8 billion in 2018 has been adjusted to just $1.6 billion. What a destruction of shareholder value. I am painfully aware of how bad the timing was, but JUUL can still grow once regulations are set, and studies find it’s safer than cigarettes. Some of the deaths from vaping were caused by people putting unregulated substances into the pods. Lately, e-vapor volumes have stabilized. They fell from 510 million in Q3 2019 to 400 million in Q1 2020; they have since risen to 440 million in Q3. As I mentioned earlier, JUUL is still the market share leader. Sentiment on this acquisition is worse than reality.

Will Altria Sell The Bud Stake?

Altria has a 10.1% stake in Anheuser-Busch which is worth $11.72 billion. Altria will be able to sell it in October 2021. I don’t want them to sell it because there will be a tax penalty, and the stock is temporarily suppressed because of COVID-19. I can’t predict where the stock will go between now and October. I’d change my mind if it were to get close to 100. Unfortunately, BUD is also a value stock which has been a weak group over the past few years.

Source: Lawrence Hamtil

If Altria sells its position, it will pour the money into a buyback because it will save money on the dividend and the stock is very cheap. I expect the company to restart buybacks in 2021 either way as it temporarily maintained extra cash because of the pandemic (halted $1 billion buyback plan in April 2020 which had $500 million left). As you can see from the chart above, Altria has historically retired a lot of shares when the stock was cheap. 2021 is another one of those times.

Altria Is Not ESG

Some people say Altria can’t survive in a world dominated by ESG. Altria tries to appear ESG, but that’s not a realistic goal. They still sell tobacco after all. Either way, I think Altria can survive in this new world. If no one wants to invest in tobacco stocks because of the stigma, why has their debt done so well? As you can see from the chart below, tobacco bond yields have fallen with corporate bond yields, while tobacco stock dividend yields have risen. I think now is a golden opportunity to invest in tobacco stocks.

Source: Ash Park

Risks

I love the cigarette business, and I think Altria will successfully ride the wave of non-combustibles with IQOS and JUUL, but the future is still uncertain. Altria could stumble or the e-cigarette category could falter. Marijuana is even more uncertain. Cronos’ brand development makes sense, but its synthetic cannabinoid model isn’t proven. It could be an asset-light model that lowers costs and monetizes intellectual property, or the science may not work as well as the firm hopes.

Altria wants these new products to be heavily regulated to limit competition. They probably will be, but there might not be a ban on marketing like there is for cigarettes. It’s possible cigarette volumes decline quicker than they have recently. The new CEO Billy Gifford could make another expensive acquisition. Regulators could force cigarette packaging to be plain like in Australia (since 2012), which would ruin Marlboro’s market share lead.

My Position

I have a 5.88% position in Altria in my taxable account, which I started in February 2020. In my Twitter bio, I have a prediction that Altria will beat the Nasdaq 100 in total returns. I’ll keep that there all year. As you can see from the chart below, the first two weeks haven’t been terrible.