I always like adding a few speculative stocks to improve my returns. Given the latest run-up in recently IPO'd Affirm (AFRM), I wanted to write an article on a fintech stock in my portfolio that I feel is a better choice yet is underappreciated. That company is Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT).

Just a brief background on the company, Elevate Credit is an online lender focused primarily on “non-prime” customers. These customers typically have credit scores less than 700, are not well-served by the traditional banks, and are looking for alternatives to payday loans. This is a huge market opportunity as there are approximately 160 million people in the US that are considered “non-prime”. Due to persistent inequality in the US, the number of “non-prime” borrowers outnumber the number of “primes” borrowers. Given the economic devastation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, I expect this gap to widen further.

Investor Presentation

The company is able to successfully underwrite non-prime borrowers by using its proprietary risk analytics. According to the company’s 10-K;

Our proven technology platform provides for nimble testing and optimization of our user interface and underwriting strategies, highly automated loan originations, cost-effective servicing, and robust compliance oversight. Our proprietary risk analytics infrastructure utilizes a massive (approximately 80+ terabyte) Hadoop database composed of more than ten thousand potential data variables related to each of the 2.4 million customers we have served and about 8.6 million applications that we have processed. Our team of over 50 data scientists uses our proprietary technology to build and test scores and strategies across the entire underwriting process, including segmented credit scores, fraud scores, affordability scores and former customer scores. We use a variety of analytical techniques from traditional multivariate regression to machine learning and artificial intelligence to continue to enhance our underwriting accuracy

Due to its strong risk analytics, the company is able to lower the effective APR of its loans without necessarily hurting its margins. As of September 2020, the company’s loan portfolio had an annual percentage rate (“APR”) of 104% compared to the average APR of 400% for a payday loan. The company disclosed that since 2013, Elevate Credit has saved customers more than $7.6 billion over what they would have paid for using payday loans. This decrease in APR is also accompanied by a decrease in loan loss rates as 2019 and 2020 are projected to have the lowest principal loss rates.

Investor Presentation

The company’s products are exclusively available and/or managed online. The entire process is seamless and credit approval happens in minutes with no human intervention. By focusing entirely online, Elevate Credit doesn’t need to maintain physical locations thus eventually driving down its costs to serve customers. Currently, the company’s customer acquisition cost (“CAC”) for 2020 was $295 per customer this was a 22.4% increase from the CAC in 2019. Ideally, the company disclosed that it would like to keep its CAC between $250 and $300.

The company’s CAC is a little bit on the high side, however, I expect this to start trending lower once the company is able to scale its platform. The company is still currently in expansion mode as it tries to win over customers to its platform. Spreading awareness of Elevate Credit’s products as an alternative is key especially as payday loan businesses are everywhere. The company is doing this via a combination of direct mail, TV and Mass Media, Digital, and Strategic Partnerships. Bringing down Elevate Credit’s CAC long-term could prove to be a substantial revenue boost for the company.

Investor Presentation

Elevate Credit can handle increased industry regulation

One of the key risks facing the company is regulatory risk. The entire payday loan industry typically has a bad reputation so even alternatives like Elevate Credit get thrown under the bus. In fact, the company recently had to close its UK subsidiary due to the uncertain regulatory environment. There is concern that the incoming Biden Administration would reverse the deregulation of the payday loan industry. Despite all of this, I feel Elevate Credit is well equipped to handle regulatory risk for a few reasons.

The first is that, while the APR it charges are quite high, the company seems to be committed to doing social good. Elevate Credit has a history of APR reduction and provides appropriate financial education content for free. Most importantly, the company helps clients improve their credit scores by reporting payments to the appropriate credit bureau thus allowing them a pathway bath to the traditional banking system.

It would also be much easier for the company to comply with additional regulations such as “determining borrower’s ability to pay” as it uses a technology-based online-only model. In fact, additional regulation could be a boon for the company as it drives out of business traditional payday loan companies. Relative to traditional payday loans, Elevate Credit’s products are substantially cheaper giving it a significant advantage.

Investor Presentation

I doubt that the entire payday loan industry will be driven to extinction given the sheer number of people that are considered “non-prime” and not appropriately serviced by traditional banking. Skeptics could point to Elevate Credit’s closure of its UK subsidiary under the “Sunny” brand name. However Sunny operated more like a traditional payday lender in the UK market with a massive APR of 1293%. Looking at its competitors in the UK market, these high APRs were common. The Sunny brand also served poorer customers compared to Elevate Credit’s US brand which justified the higher APR. Given these insanely high-interest rates, it was right for regulators to intervene. The company’s US business operates differently so I don’t think it will have the same issue.

Company 10-K

Short-term Results and Takeaway

In terms of short-term results, Elevate Credit has done pretty well despite the coronavirus pandemic. Net Income for the nine months ended September 2020 was $24.7 million up by 3% from the $23.9 million the same time last year despite a 21% drop in Revenue. The increase in Net Income was primarily driven by the reduction of Provisions for loan losses. The company disclosed that “Despite initial concerns related to COVID, credit quality has never been better resulting in much lower net charge-offs and total loan loss provision versus the prior-year quarter”. As a percentage of revenue provision for loan losses fell to 35.6% in 2020 from 49.6% in 2019. This easily added roughly $20 million to Net Income and improved adjusted EBITDA margins from 21.1% in 2019 to 32.0% in 2020. As of September 2020, 10.4% of customers are part of a deferred payment plan vs 12.5% of customers in June.

Currently, the company is trading at a 2019 P/E ratio of 5.8x and a forward P/E ratio of only 3.7x. The company is also trading close to its Book Value per share of $4.39. Other payday loan companies such as World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD), EZCORP (EZPW), and FirstCash (FCFS) are trading at much higher multiples (forward P/E of 16.7x, 37.4x,20.2x respectively). I believe the company has the potential to explode in popularity and disrupt the industry given its technology platform. For comparison newly IPO’d fintech Affirm has similar revenues to Elevate Credit and is unprofitable yet trades at a market cap of $28.4 billion. I have Elevate Credit as a buy.