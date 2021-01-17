Investment thesis

Base (OTCPK:BAINF) is the market leader in online shop solutions in Japan, and its shares are cheap trading on FY12/22 3.5% free cash flow yield. Growth looks sustainable longer term given increasing demand for direct-to-consumer sales channels for original goods.

Quick primer

Base was established in 2012 and listed in October 2019, providing an online shop solution catering to individuals and small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) in Japan. It has attracted a steady stream of customers, and with the pandemic seen a surge in demand reaching a cumulative total of over 1.3 million shops on its cloud platform. According to market research firm Macromill, Base has been the domestic market leader in online shop formations for three consecutive years.

What makes Base desirable is user experience. The key attractions of establishing an online shop with Base are:

A risk-free proposition of setting up an online storefront for free, which comes (as compulsory) with a seamless in-house payment service. There is no limit to the number of listings.

The take-rate is 6.6% on general merchandise value (GMV) plus ¥40 per transaction - a competitive market rate as it includes payment services which alone can set you back 4% of GMV. There is no recurring monthly fixed fee unlike most other providers.

Examples of online shops on Base

Source: Company

The composition of GMV is as follows:

GMV split by category - at Q3 FY12/2020

Source: Company

Base also provides the following financial services:

Advanced transfer service - for a 1.5% commission Base will advance cash for sales already transacted the day after application.

A factoring service - receivables are factored for cash with commission charged between 1% and 15% of value. This is provided by Base Bank, a subsidiary firm with a loan license.

With other added services, the actual take-rate was 8.4% on GMV in Q3 FY12/20.

The focus on empowering small businesses and individuals is demonstrated in the user profiles - at Q3 FY12/20:

72.2% of users only have an online shop. 75.3% of users sell original products only. Developing and promoting a brand is important - 60.6% of users said the key motivation to use Base was to promote their own original products. On average an online shop has a monthly GMV of ¥167,000 (about US$1,600). Users promote their online shops via SNS. The most used platforms are as follows:

SNS Marketing Channels

Source: Company

Competitive landscape

Base attracts individuals and SMBs that value originality and want control over their brands. It also appeals to those just starting out as an online storefront business, with its ease of use and performance-based fee structure. However, the market has a significant number of players offering similar services:

Marketplace platforms - Amazon (AMZN), Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY), Yahoo Shopping (OTCPK:YAHOF), Recruit (OTCPK:RCRRF), wowma by KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIF), Netsea by Aucfan (3674.T).

C2C flea markets - Mercari (OTCPK:MCARY), Yahoo Auction (OTCPK:YAHOF) and Rakuma by Rakuten.

Online storefront operator - the key peer is Stores run by a firm called Hey. Shopify (SHOP) is also aiming to increase its presence in Japan.

In terms of take rate, Base is low compared to its peers - it needs to be if average monthly GMV at a store is ¥167,000. Marketplace platforms such as Rakuten charge as a standard plan an initial set-up fee of ¥60,000, followed by a monthly fixed charge of ¥50,000 and then a variable commission from 2.0% to 4.5% dependent on volume. C2C sites like Mercari charge a standard 10% commission, with added fees such as making bank transfers on top. Shopify charges $29 per month on its basic fee, with a 3.4% commission on domestic credit cards.

Marketplace platforms have the advantage of significant user traffic. However, businesses and consumers are happy to engage in a direct to consumer (D2C) model. An original website that is simple to set up and operate, supported by SNS marketing can work effectively to establish brand loyalty and word-of-mouth sales. A tenant on a marketplace cannot access such an end-to-end customer experience.

Selling standard products like consumer staples works on marketplaces where scale is key. For selling used goods, reach to a large audience is needed so C2C platforms like Mercari is effective. However, neither of these work well to nurture an original business.

Etsy (ETSY) operates in Japan but is a platform for creators as supposed to building a branded business - and its Japan presence is small and is used primarily for cross-border sales (from Japan to overseas customers). Shopify is also seen more as a cross-border trading platform than a domestic D2C business.

Recent trading and outlook

Disclosure shows the major impact the pandemic has had on GMV. A peak was seen from April to May 2020 as efforts were made for a national shutdown (Japan never had a nationally mandated lockdown) and nesting consumption hiked.

Monthly trend in GMV - Q3 FY12/20

Source: Company

Despite the growth rate YoY peaking out, GMV has maintained a stronger uptrend compared to the growth profile in FY2019. The following slide shows GMV trends at shops based on the year of establishment, providing evidence for the following:

Shops established in 2020 show largest volume and impact from the pandemic. Some of these shops were more opportunistic in strategy, selling masks and COVID-19 related products.

A sustained growth trend is observed in older vintage shops, showing that underlying demand remains firm for D2C online stores.

GMV trend by year of shops being established

Source: Company

Management expect to see some normalization of growth into the year end for FY12/20, but GMV growth is expected to remain at high double-digit growth rates.

GMV outlook

Source: Company

Valuation

The acceleration in growth spurred by the pandemic is expected to make Base a profitable business at operating level in FY12/20. Despite continual investment in the business, the company was free cash flow positive in FY12/17 and FY12/19, and expected to remain so from FY12/20. With limited capex requirements and strong operating cash flows, Base looks set to generate significant free cash flow in the next two years.

Consensus forecasts for free cash flow place yields on an attractive footing, at 3.5% in FY12/22. Although a domestic business with limited scale, the yield is higher than FY12/22 consensus forecasts for Etsy on 2.3% and Shopify on 0.5%.

Consensus forecast free cash flow yield

Source: Refinitiv, created by author

Risks

A major promotion or price war by online storefront providers to gain share may hurt sales growth prospects or profitability. This looks like a possibility if an overseas player wants to make a major move into the Japanese market.

Any major scandals or incidents related to Base's treatment of its customers may result in a backlash.

Investments made into the business could have low returns or destroy value, such as ineffective and expensive television advertising campaigns, or Base attempting to aggressively expand overseas.

Conclusion

Base is successfully substituting a segment of the online marketplace, and creating a new D2C market attracting individuals and SMBs. Despite the current acceleration in growth from the pandemic, we believe there is longer term sustainable growth as the D2C channel becomes more mainstream. As the market leader and with the shares trading on a cheap free cash flow yield, the shares are a buy.