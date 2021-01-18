It hasn’t quite been a year since I wrote my last “If You Must Speculate, Please Learn the Rules” article. That was on February 11, three days before Valentines Day… and mere weeks before the market ground collapsed beneath our feet.

Little did I know what was about to happen when I pressed the publish button. Like all of you, I imagine, I had no idea that:

Enormous parts of the economy and almost all of society was going to shut down in the U.S.

The Dow and its fellow indices were going to take a dive.

We would spend the rest of the year worrying and talking and debating about the virus.

Oh, the good old days! Just goes to show you not to take anything for granted.

Even so, I have to say that my article that winter day was about as forward-looking as it could be. It was also about as applicable to historical markets as could be. And it applied perfectly to that very moment too.

I suppose you could say it was timeless. Though I can only take so much credit for it. That’s just what happens when you rely less on your emotions and more on decades of data to determine your moves.

Data and great minds of the past, such as Frank Williams, who wrote. If You Must Speculate, Learn the Rules. I think you’ll find it applies every bit as much today as it did when it was first published.

A Lot Has Changed, but Not Human Nature

When discussing the book last year, I introduced it like this:

“Just 97 pages long, If You Must Speculate, Learn the Rules, was published in 1934. In terms of communication expectations and information-gathering capabilities, that might as well have been the ice age in many modern minds. “After all, there was no internet back then. No smartphones. No Twitter (which probably was a positive). “Sure, telephones did exist. But the telegraph with its dots, dashes, and stops wasn’t out of the picture quite yet. In fact, it was probably still cheaper to that option long distance. “What else was different? How about the Great Depression in the U.S… [which was] going on, though getting better. Things were going from bad to worse toward horrific under Hitler’s influence in Germany. The USSR was admitted to the relatively short-lived League of Nations. [And] Bonnie and Clyde were household names.” “… a lot has changed since then. But not nearly enough to make Frank Williams’ work outdated.”

To prove as much, I included a few quotes from Williams’ work, like:

“The creed of the new speculator is: ‘I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short time without working for it.’ This is just as impossible in Wall Street as it is in any other place.”

There was also:

“The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new speculator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade.”

Rather like a novice gambler who goes to Vegas and wins big at the Poker table, that taste is more than enough to create an addiction that goes nowhere good fast.

Leave the Jackpot to Someone Else; Slow and Steady Wins Many More Races

You can also compare speculating to that $625 million lottery jackpot I blogged about the other day. The profit potential looks mouthwatering, largely because it is.

But your chances of actually achieving it aren’t good. In fact, they’re downright dreadful.

On February 11, 2020, the markets were flying high. That’s why I cautioned what I did. And they’re soaring again today.

The problem is that so many people don’t realize they can crash again. After the panic of March and the nerves that lingered for months beyond, they’re back to the gambling table. (Or buying lottery tickets.)

Truth be told, I’m always going to caution against speculating. Except in select circumstances where you’re only risking a mere fraction of your available funds… it’s just not worth it. Not if you want to sleep well at night, which I assume you do.

I’ve written other articles before about people hopping onto ill-fated market bandwagons due to FOMO (the fear of missing out)… and how that always ends. And I stand by those comments too.

There’s money to be made in the markets. Without a doubt. But to quote Williams one more time:

“If you are intelligent, the market will teach you caution and fortitude, sharpen your wits, and reduce your pride. If you are foolish and refuse to learn a lesson, it will ridicule you, laugh you to scorn, break you, and toss you to the rubbish heap. The stock market is cruel, but it is glorious, representing all that we admire in the American character, courage, vitality, forethought, vision, and enterprise.”

You just need to recognize that all of those positive traits are earned over time – as is a worthwhile retirement.

The scorn? That comes fast and free.

Now for Some Speculative Picks

You may recall that I have recently written on 3 high-quality low-risk REIT picks:

Realty Income (O)

W. P. Carey (WPC)

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

And I have written on 3 medium-risk REIT picks:

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Vici Properties (OTC:VICI)

Urstadt Biddle (UBA)

The reason that I decided to write this article today is to meet the demand of the higher risk taker, who is more aggressive and is willing to stomach more volatility. This type of investor is typically younger and is willing to risk more money for the possibility of better returns than a conservative investor, who has lower risk tolerance.

A word of caution here, because all three of these REIT picks are small caps (under $500 million market cap) and this means that they are also newer, and do not have the track record of the other REITs referenced earlier.

At iREIT on Alpha we pay close attention to these higher risk REITs, and our screening process has rewarded us handsomely (small cap portfolio has returned an average of 37.5% over 5 years), validating the fact that “the higher the risk = higher returns).

Back in 2016 I wrote that CTO Realty’s (CTO) management team “has done a terrific job of moving the needle. By converting a substantial portion of the land into bond-like income investors will benefit and the share price will follow. I also applaud the REIT conversion as it provides a terrific tax-advantaged vehicle for value to be unlocked (substantially eliminates corporate taxation).”

And last September (2020) I explained that CTO was “converting from a C-Corp to a REIT. Remember that means it must annually distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.” The company is now considered a REIT and in late October (2020) the company declared a $1.00 per share dividend, up 150% from the previous dividend of $.40 per share (when the company was a C-corp.)

For background, was founded in 1902 in Jacksonville, Florida, as Consolidated Naval Stores Company, this timber-based company specialized in harvesting gum from long leaf yellow pine to convert into turpentine pitch and rosin for wooden ship maintenance.

And last November, CTO spun out a majority of its net lease properties to form Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), acting as the external manager (CTO owns around $29 million in PINE stock, or 23.5% ownership). CTO holds owns 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. Around 46% of the portfolio is invested in multi-tenant and 54% is invested in free-standing net lease.

On a recent iREIT on Alpha podcast PINE’s CEO, John Albright explained,

“… we will be a high payout ratio dividend payer because of our historic tax basis. We don't have a lot of depreciation to shelter that income, and so I think as people realize, hey, we're a REIT now- because everyone probably still thinks of us as a C Corp, and we still have some land - but when they see the dividend yield, I think it will garner a lot of attention, and think about it, we're paying that much of a dividend and we still have cash in the bank to invest in additional income producing assets…”

CTO is now yielding 8.7% with a P/FFO multiple of 11.8x (compared with an average of 13.0x for shopping centers and 18x for net lease). This means that CTO is now one of the highest yielding REITs in the shopping center sector. Although there are risks for being small ($271 million market cap), we view CTO as an attractive opportunity to generate high income (8.7% yield) and strong growth (2021 growth forecast is +11%).

We’re maintaining a Strong Buy, recognizing that shares are volatile and we warrant a speculative rating (due to size and retail exposure). Our annual total return forecast is 35% with a 1-year price target of $57.00.

As I mentioned above, Alpine Income Property Trust is a net lease REIT that is externally-managed by CTO. We initiated coverage on PINE back in April 2020, and at that time here’s what we said,

“We are initiating a Strong Spec Buy rating on PINE. Shares are trading at $10.64 per share with a P/FFO of 9.5x. The dividend is well covered and gives us comfort that the company will be in a position to successfully manage rent collection in order to return to a normalized payout ratio of 70%. We are also including PINE in our Small Cap REIT portfolio."

This one has certainly been flying under the radar and we see excellent total return potential as shares move back toward $20.00 per share with a nice dividend along the way. It certainly pays to mine for net lease gold!”

In hindsight, that was a good call, as PINE shares are up over 43%, and the company has collected 100% of contractual base rents in the latest quarter (Q3-20). PINE is the smallest net lease REIT with a portfolio of 48 properties (In 18 states) representing an Enterprise Value of $235 million ($113 million market cap).

PINE is focused on tenants operating in essential business sectors, displaying stable and resilient operating trends and/or a forward-thinking, omni-channel strategy. Recent acquisitions represent a mix of strong real estate characteristics, investment grade-rated credit and excellent forecasted supply/demand fundamentals.

Around 83% of PINE’s ABR is from tenants that are credit rated and more than 80% of ABR from tenants that are publicly traded. Top tenants include:

PINE’s Net debt to total enterprise value in Q3-20 was approximately 39%, with a fixed charge coverage ratio of approximately 9x. PINE is obviously too small for a credit rating, as the company expanded its revolving credit facility from $100 million to $150 million to the addition of two new banking relationships.

To be clear, PINE is externally-managed, but there’s strong alignment based upon the 23.5% ownership by CTO. Shares are trading at 12.3x P/FFO, on the lower end of the peer group, and comparable to riskier REITs like EPR (EPR) and American Finance Trust (AFIN). The dividend is well-covered (66% using FFO per share) and the discount (12.3x) represents a significant potential upside in valuation.

We are forecasting shares to return in excess of 35% over the next twelve months and we are maintaining a Strong Buy (also speculative due to size and lack of history).

Our final pick is Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) an interesting MLP that we would like to see transition into REIT-dom. The company is primarily focused on communications infrastructure through three operationally critical assets:

Wireless (through highly interconnected networks with growing capacity/coverage)

(through highly interconnected networks with growing capacity/coverage) Billboards (in key traffic locations with favorable zoning restrictions and "grandfather clauses")

(in key traffic locations with favorable zoning restrictions and "grandfather clauses") Renewables (in solar/wind corridors with proximity to transmission interconnects)

Importantly, although LRMK is considered an MLP, it moved its partnership's assets under a subsidiary that’s intended to be taxed as a REIT. This way, it has significantly: (1) Eliminating unrelated business taxable income (UBTI), and (2) Simplifying state income tax filings for unit holders. As I pointed out, “the next logical step for the company is to actually convert to a REIT, providing much-needed clarity and a focused analyst base.

Although a bit confusing, we like LMRK because of its focus on wireless and renewables, and we consider one of the overhangs the billboard business (Now around 25% of the business). Last June LMRK sold its European Outdoor Advertising portfolio to an undisclosed party for £95 million ($120 million), and that’s a good sign.

Also, keep in mind, LMRK really functions like a net lease REIT in which it leases to tenants like Clear Channel (13% of revenue), Outfront Media (6% of revenue) and Lamar (3% of revenue), so LMRK has no capex responsibilities.

In June LMRK sliced its dividend from $0.3675 to $0.20, and prior to the pandemic, we did caution about the high payout ratio. However, LMRK appears to be clawing back from Covid-19 after reporting Q3-20 rental revenue of $14.2 million, 10% higher year-over-year and 3% higher versus Q2-20.

In addition, FFO in Q3-20 was $0.29, compared to $0.20 in Q3-19, translating into a payout ratio of 68%. On the most recent earnings call the company said,

“… the Board decided to maintain the $0.20 per unit distribution this quarter. Based on this level of distribution, our distribution coverage ratio for the third quarter was 1.57 times. We believe that post the pandemic, our portfolio will support a higher distribution, but we will continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic in general economy on our portfolio and will look to reassess the distribution levels in 2021.”

Shares are now trading at $12.46 per share with a dividend yield of 6.4%. When you think about valuation, just remember that LMRK is essentially a conduit that collects rent from firms like Crown Castle (CCI) – 6% or revenue, American Tower (AMT) – 5% of revenue, T-Mobile - 15% of revenue, AT&T (T) – 7% of revenue, Verizon (VZ) – 6% of revenue, and others.

There’s very little cap ex associated with the business model, and the potential for another dividend cut is low. Of course, our quality scoring model (called iQ) recognizes that LMRK previously cut the dividend and that there’s risk in being a small cap stock ($317 million).

Nonetheless, we are maintaining a Strong (speculative) Buy, recognizing the potential for outsized price appreciation. Our 12-month total return forecast is 25% (price target is $15.00 at YE 2021).

In Closing…

Here’s an excerpt from If You Must Speculate, Learn The Rules,

“We are all gamblers at heart. We cannot be blamed for wanting to get at the best things in life in the quickest possible way. This is the spirit of America. The stock market seems to offer the most rapid road to fortune.”

And the author, Frank Williams, cautions,

“Men and women certainly should not speculate until they have paid the landlord, the butcher, and the tailor. They should have no doctor’s bills or insurance premiums overdue.”

In other words, always remember to protect your hard-earned principal at ALL costs. As Williams explains,

“the speculator has nothing to fear if he chooses his stock carefully and has some idea of intrinsic value.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.