In our forays to discover value in the undervalued segments of the market, we ran into a company that we had not previously covered. We bring to you our analysis of this interesting company today. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) is a little known company with a long and impressive track record. We ran into it as we analyzed Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE). RE had listed it as one of its peers. As we are quite bullish on the insurance segment, we decided to look into Alleghany.

According to its website, Alleghany’s objective is to create value through owning and supporting operating subsidiaries and investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. The core reinsurance and insurance business alongside using the float to invest was extremely reminiscent of what Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) does. As we pulled up the 10-year total return charts we were struck by the fact that Alleghany had matched BRK.B's total returns in early 2020.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, a big gap has opened up between the two since then and that might perhaps represent an opportunity.

Capital Deployed

The bulk of Alleghany's capital is deployed via its insurance and reinsurance segments.

Source: Alleghany Supplemental

The premiums are written on pretty much every possible segment.

Source: Alleghany Presentation

In that area, Alleghany has done well and underwriting has been excellent. Combined loss ratio has been under 100% for most years and in some years exceptionally low.

Source: Alleghany Supplemental

This low ratio alongside the income it receives on its "float" and investments has created a steady growth in book value per share.

Source: Alleghany Supplemental

In fact, book value only declined in 2 out of the last 19 years and both declines were marginal. Alleghany's investment portfolio of marketable securities is rather unremarkable and consists primarily of large cap stocks that we think will mimic the S&P 500. The marketable securities and the equity investments are likely to be relatively unimportant sources of alpha over the next decade and the key driver will be in the reinsurance and insurance segment. That is where we shall focus next.

Underwriting Cycle Upswing

The reinsurance business is cyclical and we think we are at the cusp of a big upswing in premiums. We have begun to see that and some of the more vocal CEOs have started to dwell on it. Since reinsurance and insurance is a big part of the company, and this thesis will make or break the long case for Alleghany. We think that it will propel Alleghany's modest return on equity back to double digits.

Data by YCharts

This could mean total earnings in the $60 range for the stock. In a market with extreme valuations, the prospect of a 10X P/E stock does seem appealing. Also, if we are right about the upswing, it will likely continue for several years and we could see multiple strong years.

Price to Tangible Book

The key with any financial stock is that one must always look at price to tangible book value. It is easy to make the case that almost any financial stock is "cheap" if you examine earnings. The financial sector trades at a discount to the market P/E and that will likely never change. So using the P/E argument would make you say that every financial sector stock is a buy one almost every single day of the last 100 years. Proper investing decisions have to move beyond that and we think price to tangible book value is an important component of the next step.

At 1.19X, Alleghany is a tad on the cheap side, but not at bargain basement levels. Investors can note that the stock does not trade far below 1.0X tangible book value for long.

Data by YCharts

We would note that its actual book value is $606 as of the most recent quarter, which would put the current price almost exactly at book value. But that book value includes goodwill and intangibles and we generally tend to ignore them in making our decisions.

Data by YCharts

We would love to buy this at $500 or lower, but we are not certain that we will get the chance.

Reasons We Stayed Out

While the metrics are attractive, Alleghany has generally trailed on a (10-year average) return on equity basis compared to stocks that trade in the same industry.

Data by YCharts

RE is particularly interesting as it uses almost exactly the same leverage as Alleghany.

Source: Everest Presentation

This drag has shown up in total returns as well and RE holds stronger by far.

Data by YCharts

What is also notable to us is that we can get the two other stocks, with stronger return profiles, at a better value today.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Alleghany does not pay a regular dividend, although it has done so on occasion. It does not have a big buyback program in place, although it did step up to the plate in 2020. It got aggressive with share repurchases when the stock was trading at under $550.

Source: Alleghany Supplemental

The company too realizes the value of its own equity when it is trading near tangible book value. We tend to agree and see it as a low-risk play at that point. If compared to the S&P 500, we have no doubt that Alleghany will beat it over the next decade as the massive technology bubble unwinds. But amongst reinsurance plays we see better opportunities elsewhere. We rate this at neutral and would be comfortable going long if the stock went under $500/share.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.