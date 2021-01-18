(Source: UNFI.com)

I have written up United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) on previous occasions, highlighting how they have gotten even cheaper despite the share price increase, excellent guidance, and execution on their integration plan. I also highlighted that after divesting the retail operations, and if they were to monetize their remaining real estate, the business would trade below 3x EV/EBITDA with essentially no debt.

Despite this compelling valuation, the stock has stalled since it's initial run in 2020, partially due to concerns about how sustainable recent earnings will be. Management has done an excellent job providing guidance and hitting their targets, giving me great comfort FY21 will represent incremental growth on the stellar FY21 numbers.

One of the common objections to a UNFI investment is their unionized workforce and onerous pension situation. In this article I will seek to explain the pension situation (both the unionized multiemployer plans (MEPPs) and the large single employer plans). I believe the risks associated with these arrangements can be significantly misunderstood.

Multiemployer Pensions Overview

UNFI employees are covered by numerous unions, which in turn participate in a specific form of union-specific plans, multiemployer pensions plans. All of this came over with the Supervalu acquisition, which also makes the plans unfamiliar to UNFI analysts. These plans were designed to pool participants in different industries, and be funded with contributions from active participants while paying benefits to retirees. A combination of factors has lead to these plans by and large being in very poor shape, additional reading here if you're interested. Relief was possibly going to be part of COVID-19 efforts but hasn't yet materialized.

The UNFI participation is as follows:

As of August 1, 2020, approximately 11,800 of our 28,300 employees (approximately 42%) were covered by 51 collective bargaining agreements, including agreements under negotiation, which expire through August 2026, including 37 collective bargaining agreements assumed in our acquisition of Supervalu.

The good news is, FY21 contributions to the plan in aggregate are expected to be lower than FY20. Per the 10-K:

Our contributions can fluctuate from year to year due to store closures, employer participation within the respective plans and reductions in headcount. We made contributions to these plans, and recognized continuing and discontinued operations expense, of $52.3 million, $41.3 million and $0.5 million in fiscal 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. In fiscal 2021, we expect to contribute approximately $45.2 million related to continuing operations contributions to the multiemployer pension plans, subject to the outcome of collective bargaining and capital market conditions.

Remaining Multiemployer Plans

The two most material plans UNFI participates in, contribution-wise, are the Western Conference of Teamsters and Minneapolis Food Distribution Industry plans, with $13 and 11m of FY20 contributions, respectively. Both of these are "green" plans, meaning essentially they have at least 80% of their funding liability in plan assets and are not projecting a long-term deficit. Both plans also would stick around after the eventual retail divestitures, as they are not associated with those banners.

Western Conference explains their status here. That is a huge plan and it's possible UNFI could leave it with no repercussions, beyond providing a replacement benefit to employees. I don't expect them to do so, but this is one of the better plans to be in, if you're in a large MEPP.

The Minneapolis Food Distribution Industry plan got over half their contributions from UNFI in 2019, with US Foods (USFD) and Sysco (SYY) are the other two main contributors, and the three together essentially make up the entire plan. Using MEPP funding rules, the plan was 90% funded as of the last 5500 filing. With ~40% of the assets in stock, I imagine this is closer to 100% now. This is another plan for investors not to lose sleep over. Minneapolis_Food_Industry 5500.pdf

Moving to the other end of the spectrum, UNFI is in the most infamous MEPP, Central States. Forbes and BNA have complied it's unfortunate history, with the second article even better highlighting the contrasts between Western Conference and Central States.

The Central States teamsters plan is projected to be insolvent by 2025 and it has not devised a plan to avoid insolvency. Long story short, this ship is going down and UNFI will be along for the ride. The issue is, once the plan goes insolvent, it will bankrupt the government pension insurance entity, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) - the executive director of the plan is on record acknowledging as much. Given this would result in retirees getting maybe a 10th of their benefits, government action is likely.

In the event of no intervention and a plan insolvency, UNFI will be assessed an annual payment based on their plan contribution history. All this exposure came over with the Supervalu acquisition, so by looking at their history do we find the UNFI exposure. Central States contributions have been trending down, with $9m the highest contributions got in the past 10 years (2012 10-K). The maximum pain situation would be if Central States was able to take the UNFI participation from that timeframe use it to assess that as the annual payment after the plan goes defunct. In this event UNFi might be stuck cutting a $10-15m check to Central States in perpetuity. To me, this is the most likely outcome if they try to leave the plan before government intervention. In other words, don't expect UNFI to try to withdraw.

What I find to be a more likely solution is some level of government intervention, and UNFI continues contributing based on their employee participation (right now around $5m) as they have been for decades. Since this is already included with operating results, I expect the financial impact to UNFI for sticking around would be minimal.

Departing Multiemployer Plans

There are four plans that would depart with the divestiture of the remaining retail banners: The two UCFW and two Meat Cutter plans. Given the expected divestiture of the retail banners within the next two years, these plans are going to eventually end up being someone else's problem. UNFI contributed about $20m in aggregate to these four plans in FY20.

Meat Cutters: Contribute over half the ongoing contributions. Plan is about 75% funded using MEPP rates on the latest 5500 (3/1/19), and should have also benefited from the run in the market since they're about 50% invested in equities. I'd estimate withdrawing from this plan would cost UNFI between $50-75m based on current market conditions, which is a reasonable haircut for them to expect when divesting the retail banners.

UFCW: UNFI is again over 50% of the larger plan, with Metro Food Market the only other significant participant. This plan was only 56% funded on the last 5500 (1/1/19) but has a higher share of active employees than the Meat Cutters and is much smaller. A buyer would likely assign a $25-50m haircut associated with future UFCW liabilities.

Both of these liabilities assume no government relief, which would quite possibly reduce UNFI's exposure. These plans are the exact kind that would be the focal point of any relief due to their underfunded status.

Per my prior article:

Management acknowledged on this conference call that it expects $200m of proceeds from selling the Cubs real estate as part of the eventual divestiture of that segment. In FY20, the retail segment did $2.3B of revenue, resulting in $86m of EBITDA. Using Kroger (NYSE:KR) as a comp, that gets you to $460m (0.2x P/S) or $600m (7x EV/EBITDA).

For investors hesitant to use such a large chain, Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) would comp to $690m (0.3x P/S) or $520m (6x EV/EBITDA).

Even smaller, Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) has the same ratios as Kroger.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) would be the best downside comparison, with similar P/S and 5x EV/EBITDA.

Thus, I feel it is safe to value the ongoing businesses at $500m, and combined with the real estate at $700m, with upside to $800-900m possible.

Other grocers, especially Kroger, have MEPP liabilities, so I believe the valuation comps hold true even with the haircuts I described above. If for your purposes you want to discount the potential sale by $100m and assume no government relief, be my guest.

Here's one very intriguing possibility for UNFI: they could cut a deal with these plan to transfer historic liabilities from the MEPPs into UNFI's single employer plans without raiding MEPP assets, and in exchange for not paying a withdrawal liability. Given the significant over-funded status of the UNFI plans, this could make a lot of sense. If the unions would agree to a replacement benefit and then cease participation in the plans, it would likely also make a buyer more comfortable paying up for the banners.

Single Employer Pensions

Switching gears, we'll get into the better news for UNFI. As of Aug-20, UNFI was carrying a $269m liability on their balance sheet for pensions ($2.3B liability, $2.0B assets). No more benefits are being earned by employees as the plan is frozen. An additional unfunded $25m of other benefit liability exists, related to post-retirement benefits promised to employees. Despite these large number, there are some important distinctions with single employer plans that make this a lot less intimidating.

Cash funding assumptions for US pensions are different than the assumptions used to value the plan for their balance sheet. For instance, the $2.3B liability for UNFI is based on a ~2% discount rate. Using funding assumptions allows for a rate above 5%. In their latest 5500, the Supervalu Retirement plan (most of the outstanding liability) was about 110% funded using the more generous assumptions, therefore requiring no cash contributions. The 10-K says:

No minimum pension contributions are required to be made under either the SUPERVALU Retirement Plan or the Unified Grocers, Inc. Cash Balance Plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended, (“ERISA”) in fiscal 2021. The Company expects to contribute approximately $0.0 million to $5.3 million to its other defined benefit pension plans and postretirement benefit plans in fiscal 2021.

Given the 110% funded status of the Supervalu plan was as of 12/1/18, and plan assets have since appreciated dramatically, it will take a rather significant market correction for UNFI to need to contribute to their pension plans again.

As an added bonus, the Supervalu plan has a "Prefunding balance" which they can reduce to offset future cash requirements, to the tune of almost $90m (source - 5500). This even further extends the runway they would have under US funding rules before having to contribute to this plan again.

On the flip side, the much smaller Unified Grocers plan (~10% of single employer plan liability) is right on the line of being 100% funded, so would be more likely to require cash in the future. Plan assets grew from $188m to $226m in FY19, and will look even better once FY20 asset results post. The funding liability was $210m at 1/1/19, and as long as assets can hold above this funding level no cash should be needed going forward. In the event assets drop back below liabilities, the rule of thumb is they would be required to contribute about 1/7th of the deficit each year until the plan returns to full funding. So any future cash contributions would likely be immaterial.



The only go-forward cash requirements of UNFI's plans therefore will be the post-retirement plans, which should take $3-4m of cash per year for the next decade (contributions = benefits paid under these plans in the table above). This is particularly noteworthy as UNFI contributed almost $20m to all their single employer plans during FY20. This go-forward savings would increase business cash flow, and in the event of the "worst-case" scenario for the Central States arrangement, offset the increased cash requirements.

Given the discount rate for the balance sheet exposure is around 2%, and expected asset returns should be in excess of this low rate, over time the balance sheet liability should narrow and eventually go to $0. The only reasonable exception to this would be a sustained decrease in asset values that reduced the plan funding percentage back below 100%.

A Note on Discount Rates

The holy grail of pensions is the discount rates used to measure them. Given you're valuing liabilities decades into the future, even a small change in the discount rate used to measure the plan can have a significant impact on the liability. The UNFI pension plans are in a good position with regards to future discount rate fluctuations, as their assets are 60% invested in fixed-income securities (per the 10-K). If rates decrease (pushing up liabilities) the value of these securities will rise. Conversely, if rates increase, liability will decrease, and so will plan assets. This feature helps "immunize" the plan from future market movements.

The correlation between the plan asset holdings and future liabilities won't be perfect, but asset managers usually seek to pursue fixed income securities with similar durations to the plan payments to closely correlate outcomes. Plans that are more significantly underfunded cannot take advantage of this as much, as they are usually more invested in equities to try to close the funding gap.

Conclusion

UNFI does have massive pension liabilities, but once the reader digs in and observes what is actually going on with the plans, the story becomes a lot less concerning. Any future increase in cash flows for MEPPs should be offset by single employer contributions in FY21 and onward being much lower. The retail MEPPs may result in a slightly lower purchase price being realized, but even that could be offset by some shrewd negotiating by the UNFI team. An investment in the highly-levered UNFI might not be for everyone, but fears regarding their pension liabilities are likely misplaced.