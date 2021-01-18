Following a review of the Lennox (NYSE:LII) investor day event, my view on the shares remains unchanged. Building on the latest update for Lennox to come in at the upper end of its fiscal 2020 guidance (as expected), the company is also guiding toward another year of mid-single-digit % growth in residential industry units for fiscal 2021 which could prove a tad optimistic. Shares have moved in tandem, and although valuations have normalized in recent months LII still remains at a premium to its HVAC peers. With its implied FCF yield also relatively unattractive, I am holding off on the shares.

Fiscal 2021 Top-Line Guidance is Optimistic, But Headwinds Remain

The fiscal 2020 guidance upgrade came as little surprise considering the strong residential HVAC backdrop, but looking ahead, the fiscal 2021 guide appears optimistic – management has predicated the outlook on 4-8% top-line growth, which could prove challenging should non-residential trends continue to soften. Furthermore, residential HVAC replacement demand will also likely be a risk next year as work-from-home tailwinds fade. Nonetheless, the company sees mid-single-digit % growth in both residential and commercial HVAC on the back of a projected volume recovery (although uncertainties remain around the implied timing and magnitude of a recovery).

Source: Lennox Investment Community Meeting Presentation Slides

The bottom-line guidance incorporates some headwinds, however, including the recurrence of incentive compensation from the company's $65 million in temporary cost actions, which will drive a c. $7-10 million headwind to fiscal 2021 numbers. On the bright side, there will still be some offset from recent productivity actions - of the remaining cost actions. c. $25 million of headcount reductions is permanent. Lower interest expense at c. $7 million will also be a benefit in fiscal 2021, while the reinstatement of the share repurchase program offers a c. $0.15/share tailwind to EPS. All in all, the material headwinds will culminate in a weaker fiscal 2021 FCF guide of $325 million – a notable step down from fiscal 2020 levels despite capex spending increasing by only c. $50 million.

2021 Guidance Adjusted Sales +4-8% EBIT Margin 14.6% Adjusted EPS $10.55-$11.15 Corporate Expense $90 million Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 21% Capital Expenditures $135 million Free Cash Flow $325 million

Source: Company Data

Longer-Term Outlook Also Sets a Lofty Bar

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, Lennox is targeting revenue of $4.3 billion, which implies c. 6% top-line growth. This could prove a tough hurdle to clear, however, amid a slowing residential HVAC market. I think the key to achieving the longer-term targets lies in the Lennox Store expansion progress – having been put on hold in fiscal 2019-2020 due to the Marshalltown tornado and subsequently, the COVID-19 pandemic, Lennox is planning to roll out 30 new stores in fiscal 2021, before hitting 350+ stores by fiscal 2025. Strong execution here could drive higher sales of parts and supplies – from c. $385 million in parts and supplies sales (c. 20% contribution) in fiscal 2020, Lennox is targeting $700 million in sales (c. 24% contribution) by fiscal 2024.

Source: Lennox Investment Community Meeting Presentation Slides

The company also disclosed longer-term EBIT margin targets of 19-21% for Residential/Commercial and 12-14% for refrigeration, which was a positive surprise. However, I see downside risk to these estimates, especially on refrigeration, as it implies a considerably faster margin ramp relative to the projected c. 8% in fiscal 2020. Also worth noting is the fact that margins had been on the decline since fiscal 2018, reaching c. 12% in fiscal 2019 (down from c. 13% at the fiscal 2018 peak).

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e Refrigeration Operating Profit $68.8 $66.2 $70.8 $62.4 $34.4 Refrigeration Operating Profit Margin 9.5% 12.3% 13.1% 11.7% 7.5%

Source: Company Data

There were some positives, however – the company will be building a third facility in Mexico, with c. 50% of residential production hours expected to be attributable to Mexico following the expansion (up from c. 40% at present). The project will be net accretive to the tune of c. $0.20 in EPS across fiscal 2021 and 2022. Also positive is the longer-term free cash flow conversion target, which has been maintained at 100%. Fiscal 2020 free cash flow will be stronger, however, benefiting from lower capex (c. $68 million less than the initial guidance of $153 million) and reduced working capital, resulting in an FCF conversion of c. 135%. In line with the FCF strength, the company also maintains its 2.0x debt to EBITDA target.

Source: Lennox Investment Community Meeting Presentation Slides

Challenging the Refrigeration/HVAC Outlook

Following its FQ3 earnings report, management had previously noted positive order trends in refrigeration and improving backlogs in the HVAC business as well. This may have formed the basis for the lofty refrigeration targets at c. 12-14% operating margins by fiscal 2023 (relative to c. 8% in fiscal 2020). Unsurprisingly, the numbers were met with plenty of skepticism during the event, and in response, management pointed to the c. 12% margin in fiscal 2019 as justification. To recap, the relevant exchange from the webcast is as follows:

Prior -- as we exited -- not sure I have the right notes here. As we exited 2020 -- excuse me, as we exited [2019], our margins were near 12% in Refrigeration, 11.5% or so. And so we had this significant downturn in 2021, and that's in large part because of COVID, 15% lower volume impact to the factories, and then a negative mix impact because North America was harder hit. You sort of play all that back, we're back to close to 12%, which is spitting distance to where we need to be for our targets of 12% to 14%. So we got to get some volume across the business. We have to improve our factory productivity. We have to gain some share, and I think we're set up to do that.

The key issue I see to management's point is that with volumes down over 15% in fiscal 2020, the pace of a market recovery, which remains uncertain, is central to Lennox's ability to achieve these targets. Another potential headwind is the likelihood that at least some HVAC replacement demand was pulled forward into fiscal 2020 as a result of the COVID-19-led work-from-home shift. In this regard, the outsized strength of AHRI shipment data in October YTD at +9.5% is worth noting and does raise some concerns, considering October 2019 YTD shipments stood at -0.9% (in-line with the declining trend historically).

Source: AHRI Data (October 2019, October 2020)

While pricing could provide some offset from a post-WFH volume decline (industry pricing has been able to offset inflation in prior cycles), I see limited cushion with the distribution channel potentially moving from under to over-stocked. Furthermore, assuming Daikin/Goodman production normalizes (recall that Daikin/Goodman's Texas facility suffered disrupted production in April due to COVID-19), there could be challenges to the industry balance as well.

Final Take

Relative to the rest of the HVAC space, Lennox shares seem expensive - the premium likely reflects the fact that Lennox is more exposed to residential than commercial, which has trended positively in recent years on the back of pent-up demand coming out of the 2008/2009 recession. Residential has also been resilient through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has likely triggered flows into Lennox shares. With the $325 million FCF guide implying shares currently trade at an FCF yield of c. 3%, however, I see better value elsewhere and am holding off on Lennox for now.

Data by YCharts