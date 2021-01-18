NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is the world's leader in wind and solar power generation. Its market capitalization briefly exceeded that of Exxon Mobil (XOM) back in November when oil prices were in the $35-40 range and the vaccination campaign had not yet started.

Exxon's market cap has now recovered, but its fluctuating stock price contrasts with the gradual and steady uptrend seen for NextEra.

Figure 1: Market capitalization trend for NextEra and Exxon.

Investors' interest in sustainable investment is sky-high because of climate change awareness, rising expectations with the incoming President seen as eco-friendly and state regulations firmly geared towards renewable energies.

Equally important, the relative cost of wind and solar power generation has fallen dramatically over the past decade resulting in better returns on capital invested, especially for those utilities which embarked on the energy transition journey earlier.

Higher returns on capital

NextEra, the largest play in the utilities sector has a total renewable energy portfolio, including existing capacity and signed projects totaling about 28 GW.

Moreover, the utility owns and operates power plants fueled by natural gas, nuclear energy and oil. As a result, NextEra owns 45.9 GW of electrical capacity and employs approximately 14,000 people in the United States and Canada.

Additionally, it has the highest capacity as to amount of electricity produced and sold at retail. Going deeper, according to UtilityDive, the utility's typical residential bill remains below the national average.

NextEra Energy Resources, a subsidiary which was established in 1998 and operates in 37 states and four Canadian provinces is the division that produces wind and solar energy. This division spearheaded the transformation of the utility into a green giant as from 2002, a time when wind was still a more expensive way to generate electricity than coal.

Furthermore, anticipating falling costs, the company also invested in an array of solar plants.

NextEra has been rewarded through returns on invested capital having picked up since 2003, remaining on a stable trend despite investments in renewables continuing, helped by falling cost per kW of solar energy, which dropped by as much as 89% since 2010.

Hence, in spite of exhibiting a rather monotonous trend, ROIC (Return on Capital Invested) has consistently been around the 4.5% mark.

Figure 2: Comparing ROIC.

Elucidating further, according to OurWorldinData, "the electricity price that you need to charge to break even with the new average coal plant is now much higher than what you can offer your customers when you build a wind or solar plant".

Thus, with renewable economics being favorable, NextEra added about 2.5 GW of aggregate solar, wind and battery storage capacity during the third quarter as part of the total 5.2 GW of green energy projects for 2020, as per its executives during the Q3-2020 earnings call.

However, it has not just been a smooth pipeline growth, as while the utility was able to add to its renewables backlog through signed contracts, approximately 750 MW were removed as a result of an unfavorable ruling by the Alabama Public Service Commission concerning some solar and storage projects. The result is a net backlog increase of only 1.45 GW in the third quarter.

To compensate for the removal, the executives are hopeful of benefiting from new contracts through a procurement exercise but, any qualifying proposal submitted through a Request for Proposal normally has to meet specific economic viability criteria.

Taking a bird's eye view, more than just being the result of a Democrat win during the elections, adoption of non-polluting energy sources constitutes a secular trend. In this respect, according to a report by the International Energy Agency and the Centre for Climate Finance & Investment, renewables accounted for nearly two-thirds of additions to the energy sector in 2019 with green power capacity increasing at over 8% annually over the past 10 years.

The report, covering risks and returns on capital of energy investing also mentioned that renewables expansion has been unhampered by the pandemic.

Most importantly, the report also concurs with NextEra's ROIC compared to Exxon, indicating that a renewable power portfolio offers investors higher total returns relative to fossil fuels.

This is in addition to providing them with lower annualized volatility. Now, with volatility being a measurement of investment risk, it makes sense for energy sector investors to diversify by including more renewables in the portfolio.

Looking more toward diversification, together with solar and wind, NextEra's acquisition of Southern Company's (SO) Gulf Power and Florida City Gas for $5.1 billion in 2019 expanded the utility's regulatory footprint in Florida.

Perusing further, natural gas utilities have higher authorized Return on Equity and a clearer path towards rate base (the net asset base from which the utility provides service and earns returns), thereby constituting attractive acquisition targets. Furthermore, the acquired assets complemented NextEra's gas infrastructure business in the state.

The renewable-oriented utility has been able to maintain consistency in CFO (Cash Flow from Operations) to Assets ratio, thus efficiently using its assets to derive cash from sales. In recognition of its effort, Moody's Investors Service has reduced NextEra Energy’s CFO pre-working capital-to-debt downgrade threshold from 18% to 17%. The favorable adjustment was based on recognition of NextEra's stable cash flow generation profile in the utility and renewable energy sectors.

Figure 3: Comparison of CFO to assets with Southern Co.

For Southern, the transactions meant an improvement of its credit profile through debt reduction.

One point of caution though.

The cash flows to total asset ratio provides an estimate of the earnings quality or efficiency of cash flows, but has nothing to do with profitability.

Rising EPS

NextEra reported revenues of $4.8 billion for Q3-2020, a fall of 14.1% from the same quarter of the year. On the other hand, earnings rose 11% mainly driven by regulatory capital employed increasing by more than 11% over the same quarter last year. For this matter, electric utilities operate under tightly regulated conditions signifying that rates charged to consumers and capital employed are under permanent scrutiny by regulators.

Figure 4: EPS growth and renewables projects.

On closer inspection, it is NextEra Energy Resources' activities that present the most interest for future growth, with income rising 23% per year. The division launched a record number of power generation projects in the third quarter, making its 15 GW renewable energy backlog larger than its entire current portfolio.

Subsequently, based on the ongoing strength of the renewables sector and continued execution across other businesses, NextEra has raised financial expectations. For 2021, adjusted EPS are expected to be in the range of $9.60 to $10.15 and for 2022 and 2023, growth will be an additional 6-8%.

This increase should be driven by capital expenditures totaling roughly $60 billion from 2019 to 2022, an increase of $5 billion-$10 billion from the amount planned in 2019.

Exploring further, increasing energy generation from cleaner sources requires more transmission, an often overlooked capability important to transmit energy produced to the grid as well as dispatch electricity to end-users. Thus, the acquisition of GridLiance's transmission assets (subject to approvals and expected to close this year) for approximately $660 million, constitutes a strategic decision.

This acquisition should enhance the company's goal of becoming more competitive in electricity transmission and is also consistent with its strategy to add high-quality regulated assets to its portfolio.

In this case, GridLiance owns approximately 700 miles of high-voltage lines spanning across three regional transmission organizations and six states, with utility rates set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Valuation and key takeaways

According to the International Energy Agency, renewable energy investments are delivering better returns than fossil fuels in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe based on an analysis of stock market data to determine the rate of returns on energy investments over a 5-year and 10-year periods.

Moreover, the future competitiveness of power and utility businesses depends on extracting value from infrastructure assets.

Now, with total assets rising faster and a steady CFO to Assets ratio of 7.11%, NextEra should increase cash from operations at a more rapid rate from the current amount of $8.54 billion. Also, with renewables delivering better returns than fossil fuels, return on capital investments should continue to increase from 4.5% through further addition of renewables capacity.

Also, with better labor productivity as evidenced by higher Net Income per Employee and higher profitability, NextEra has necessary internal strength to weather COVID-related uncertainty.

Figure 5: Comparing key metrics.

On the other hand, the renewable-focused utility pays less dividends than Southern which has a trailing dividend yield of 4.26%. Still, with a dividend growth rate of 12.7% over the last five years, NextEra is rapidly growing distributions to shareholders.

Furthermore, the company benefits from lower debt levels.

Looking from the valuations perspective, NextEra's trailing EV/Sales multiples of 11.65x seems on the high side considering that the company generated $2.2 billion less than Southern in 2019.

The reason for higher multiples is the share price benefiting from market enthusiasm for green energy stocks, especially as from the beginning of January when the share price surged by 15%. This surge could also have been helped by the recently carried out “stock split” on a 4 to 1 basis, making the stock much more accessible for smaller shareholders supporting renewables.

Consequently, there could be a retrenchment to the $78-80 levels as some investors do not have the patience to wait till next month when President-elect Joe Biden will lay out his "build back better recovery plan", which "will make historic investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation, and research and development in clean energy."

Moreover, it should also be stressed upon that NextEra's financial performance in 2020 demonstrates the resilience of its business model, namely through continuous delivery of returns amid an economic slump. Ultimately, the stability of utility activities and the resumption of overall growth should allow turnover to grow between 12% and 14%, a double-digit increase that should continue to attract the attention of investors.

Finally, with a clear trajectory to growing EPS, capacity to grow cash flow from operations and a history of dividend growth, NextEra is more of a buy and hold for long-term investors, as the utility definitively wins over the top spot in the renewables vs. fossil fuel battle.