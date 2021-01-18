In spite of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) made a strong recovery in 2020 - at least in terms of stock price:

Source: investing.com

Recent Performance and Outlook

One of the most important metrics for a hotel in measuring profitability is its average daily rate, which represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold. Growth in this rate indicates that hotel profitability is increasing on the whole.

Understandably, this metric has fallen significantly over a three and six-month period:

Source: Hilton Q3 2020 Earnings Release

That said, the drop in ADR does not appear to have been particularly severe compared to major competitors.

As one example, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) also showed a similar drop in ADR of between roughly -10% to -30% across its business segments for same periods:

Source: Hyatt Q3 2020 Earnings Release

That said, one impressive aspect of this business is the way it has managed its cash flow throughout the crisis.

For instance, we can see that while long-term debt saw an increase of about 31% as the company needed to secure funds to weather the pandemic, the impact of this was mitigated by a strong increase in cash and cash equivalents, which actually resulted in an overall decrease in net debt:

Source: Hilton Q3 2020 Earnings Release

We can also see that the increase in cash and cash equivalents is up sharply from that of previous years:

Source: ycharts.com

From this standpoint, Hilton has been very effective at holding on to cash in order to ride out the loss in revenue due to COVID-19.

Given that the loss in earnings is due to a highly unique situation - attempting to value Hilton based on traditional earnings methods would not necessarily make sense here.

Source: ycharts.com

For instance, the company currently shows a high EV/EBITDA of 76.95x, which primarily reflects the fact that the company's market value trades at a strong premium to its earnings before interest and taxes.

This is a strong indication that the market is betting big on a resurgence in hotel occupancy once the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of diminishing.

That said, the high EV/EBITDA does indicate that market expectations are high - and Hilton would need to deliver strong earnings to be able to ultimately sustain long interest in the stock.

However, while this is the most severe crisis the company has faced to date, it is by no means the first.

Hilton, among others in its industry, saw a broad sell-off in 2016 as fears surfaced over growing competition from Airbnb (ABNB) as well as concerns over weakening economic growth.

Earnings had also seen a sharp decline, and a high EV/EBITDA ratio was prevalent. However, the valuation quickly approached a reasonable level as earnings rebounded, and this was accompanied by growth in stock price.

Depending on the timeline for a rebounding in travel - we could potentially see Hilton be in an even better position to thrive. Hygiene measures will become a key consideration for guests in the future, and I envisage that there will be greater demand for established hotel chains with policies in place to accommodate this. In this regard, it is quite possible that competitors such as Airbnb could find it more difficult to compete as guests may be more sceptical to home share in the future.

Risks

In spite of optimism for a rebound, all stocks in this sector remain risky at this time - and Hilton is no exception. While there has been signs of a slow, but steady rebound in travel interest - much of this originates from the leisure market. There is a growing concern that as businesses have had the opportunity to adapt to remote practices, cost savings will be prioritised going forward and widespread business travel will be seen as increasingly redundant.

On the other hand, business travel showed strong growth before the pandemic - even with videoconferencing technologies having become popular before this. While the overall effects of the pandemic have yet to become clear on the world of work - in-person events such as business conferences facilitate human interaction in a way that videoconferencing has been unable to do. However, with IATA estimating that air travel will not reach pre-pandemic levels again until 2024, this market will take considerable time to return.

In any event, business customers remain crucial for Hilton, as this customer segment invariably has a larger budget to fund hotel stays at premium rates. It is said that business travellers make up 12% of all passengers across the airline industry, but account for 75% of profits.

In the same vein, business customers are more likely to have the budget to book more expensive rooms at a hotel and will - on the whole - be less price-sensitive than personal customers.

In the absence of the return of business customers, overall ADR for the hotel would be expected to decrease. The hotel will either need to cut prices in order to attract customers, or - in a more likely scenario - raise prices across all its rooms to make up for the lack of higher-spending business customers.

The nature of how the business market will rebound over the longer-term remains uncertain. However, the industry is proving to be somewhat adaptable in attempting to attract business customers. For instance, Hilton is now promoting itself as a co-working space of sorts, whereby guests can avail of specially designed work rooms within a hotel to conduct remote working. This model makes sense in a lot of cases, as not all workers will have the necessarily facilities to work from their own house - while many companies are simultaneously downsizing office space to save on costs.

In this regard, hotels such as Hilton could cater to service this growing need in the business market - and attract business customers in this way.

Conclusion

In the near-term, I anticipate that Hilton and other competitors in its industry will come under pressure due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and continued travel restrictions.

However, Hilton has shown impressive resilience by holding on to significant cash reserves to weather the crisis, and is using the pandemic as an opportunity to experiment with fresh ways of attracting business customers.

While I am in no doubt that further pressures lie ahead for the industry, my overall outlook on Hilton is positive and I take a long-term bullish view.