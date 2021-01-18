Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCPK:GCGMF), or GCGC for short, is a company that operates various casinos and other gaming facilities across Canada. The company also earns a small portion of revenues from its hospitality segment. The company’s revenues have been hit enormously hard by COVID-19, as both Ontario and British Columbia, which is where a large portion of the company’s casinos are situated, have had strict regulations since COVID-19 began.

The company’s stock price fell close to 62% when the market went into panic mode in March of last year, but it has rebounded all the way up to pre-COVID prices partly due to market momentum and despite nominal revenue figures. We possess a neutral sentiment of the company: vaccine progress in Canada is speeding up which will allow the company to open its gaming facilities soon. The company has a strong balance sheet and consistently posted strong earnings before COVID-19.

However, recent unfavourable legislative changes in British Columbia have opened up the competitive landscape and will negatively affect revenues in the long-run. Moreover, the gaming industry in Canada is regulated tightly, and notable portions of revenues will continue to go to crown corporations.

(Great Canadian Gaming Corporation - Google Chart)

Quarterly earnings will continue to suffer for the next 2 quarters, but vaccine rollout plan provides optimism for the second half of the year

The two most important provinces to consider are Ontario and British Columbia as together, these regions account for 93% of the company's revenue.

(Ontario - Number of COVID-19 Daily Cases)

(British Columbia - Number of COVID-19 Daily Cases)

Both provinces have recently experienced a heavy uptick in daily cases, and this has resulted in casino closures across the board. Lockdowns in British Columbia have yielded better results as the 7-day moving averages have declined much faster than Ontario. Canada’s top doctor recently stated that “if we ease measures too soon, the epidemic will resurge even stronger.”

The Canadian government has stated that the vaccine will be available to the public in April, which means that casinos will most likely be closed for at least the next 3-4 months. Moreover, since the government will be rolling out 1 million vaccines a week, it may not be until June when herd immunity can be established and non-essential businesses can open up. Although the company’s casinos in Ontario were open for a short time towards the end of summer 2020, British Columbia has continuously been harsh towards casino re-openings as for B.C. representatives, casinos are “well down the list in terms of priority.” Therefore, we would not be surprised to see casinos in British Columbia open up closer to the second half of the year.

Revenues for Q4/20 and Q1/21 will be very rough and potentially even lower than the Q3/20 figure of $43.1 million. However, the company has $471.9 million of cash on hand to weather the storm, and current quarterly interest expenses are not of material amount. The company has been able to effectively lower its human resources expenses by 84% and property, marketing and admin costs by 80%, which greatly reduces the magnitude of quarterly losses. We expect performance in the second half of the year to be very strong. Both VIP and regular gamblers will be eager to return to the tables, each for their own respective reasons.

New competition in British Columbia will hurt revenues in the long term

In the lower mainland of British Columbia, “there are 14 gaming facilities, six of which are operated by the GCGC, including two racecourse casinos (Company Annual Report).” Parq Vancouver is a casino and hotel that opened a few years ago, and we believe this has greatly disrupted GCGC’s revenues. Parq is situated in the heart of downtown Vancouver and has a more chic and modern look compared to the company’s River Rock casino.

Once life returns to normal, business travellers who attend conferences and everyday consumers who enjoy entertainment within the downtown core are much more likely to go to Parq for gaming purposes simply because of convenience. Gateway Casinos, which is a rival company to GCGC, is planning to open up a casino towards the end of the year in Delta, which is very close to the company’s Hard Rock Casino.

The company also faces direct competition from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, which is a Crown corporation. BCLC has its own gaming website where table games, slots, and sports betting are offered. In terms of sports betting, we believe that GCGC will have a tough time entering the space given that many international players already have a presence in the country, such as bet365 and William Hill. Moreover, BCLC can run a sportsbook on its own and has no incentive to partner with companies such as GCGC. Unlike the United States, the craze around sports betting in Canada, especially socially, has not taken off yet. BCLC has already set up an infrastructure around sports betting, as anyone can purchase betting slips in-person through various kiosks that are situated in malls and grocery stores.

Future outlook is heavily dependent on non-controllable actions by Crown Corporations

In Ontario, the OLG serves as the main decision-maker related to land-based gaming within the province. The GCGC has a relatively strong market position in Ontario, but this may change if the OLG decides to open up new gaming zones that competitors can enter. Currently, each service provider in Ontario gets a minimum fixed fee payment and 70% of a certain portion of variable revenues. This portion is determined by a threshold that is set by the OLG.

In British Columbia, the company receives “42.5% of gross gaming revenue for regular limit table games, 40% of gross gaming revenue for certain high limit table games, 77.5% of gross gaming revenue from poker, and 75% of gross gaming revenue from craps (Company Annual Report).” Both BCLC and OLG will always have higher negotiating leverage given that these are Crown corporations and that there are many gaming service providers in the space. Therefore we would not be surprised to see unfavourable changes in revenue sharing agreements down the line, which in turn would affect the company’s profitability.

(Company Annual Report)

Despite earning 3 billion in gross gaming revenues, the company only retained $1.18 billion of revenue in 2019, which means that Crown corporations took 61% of total gaming revenues.

In summation, the company operates in a highly-regulated industry that will continue to be strict. The company faces increased competition from direct rivals who are building competing on-land gaming facilities but also faces the rising prominence of online gaming platforms. As of now, the company has a strong market position in both British Columbia and Ontario, and revenues should return to normal by the end of the year. The company’s financial position will allow it to weather any further unexpected events. Therefore, we continue to hold a neutral sentiment of the company.