Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) is a solid go-to option fund offered by the largest asset manager in the world. The fund is currently trading at a discount of 9.5%+ and pays shareholders a generous yield of 6.03%. The overweight tech exposure of this fund helped propel the fund higher in 2020. While tech, and quite frankly the overall market, are at rather lofty levels - now might be an even better time to add a fund with an options strategy. The covered call writing of the fund can benefit in flat to slightly rising markets. Though it won't protect us from severe drops if we have another one in store for us in 2021, as we experienced in 2020.

CII has a simple objective and strategy; "seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation" by "investing in a portfolio of equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers." They will also be "employing a strategy of writing call and put options."

This is a fairly flexible strategy that allows the fund managers to invest in equities where they see fit. Whether that is U.S. or any other country around the globe, or in which sectors they find appealing. The option strategy is against individual positions in the portfolio. So a strong upward market could be dampened by the option strategy; though a benefit in a slightly upward or flat market. They are currently overwritten by 49.79%. This is above their targetted range of 30 to 40% and could indicate a more bearish stance.

Assets managed by this fund come to a reasonable size at close to $841million, which should provide for ample trading volume for most investors. The expense ratio is also reasonable at 0.91%. No leverage means no additional interest costs to add on top of this expense ratio.

(Source)

Performance - Discounted And Attractive Returns

The fund currently trades at a discount of 9.52%. This was a widening from earlier in 2020 when the fund was closer to par before widening through 2020's market crash. This widening trended all the way through October before marching its way back towards the current discount.

(Source - CEFConnect)

From the chart above, we can see historically that the 10% discount level is about as deep as the discount gets in over the last decade. Over the last 5-year period the fund's average discount comes to 6.70% as well. That could mean a discount of 9% to finish off 2020 isn't too far off from when you want to be buying this fund.

(Source - Fund Website)

Over 2020 the fund has put up attractive returns thanks to its overweight exposure to tech in its portfolio. This overweight tech exposure has also helped them put up some attractive returns over the longer-term as well.

BlackRock updates the performance numbers periodically on their website. So the annualized numbers below were for the end of November 30th, 2020. December was another good month for CII as well, meaning these performances would be even better.

(Source - Fund Website)

The main caution here is that even though CII is at an attractive discount, that the market is seemingly pretty heated here. This could result in some pressure over the near term for moves higher through appreciation of its underlying holdings. The plus side here is that the fund's options strategy can benefit if the moves of 2021 are overall more muted. They also have that flexible strategy of being able to transition their portfolio where they feel it makes sense.

I have also seen references of the 1999 dot com bubble lately. Valuations are stretched, but I believe the key difference between now and then is that these tech companies are making money. Growing earnings and not just revenue growth alone is leading to higher prices. Though 2020 did see the P/E ratio expanding too. The idea is that during the pandemic, all the tech trends over the last decade are just in a fast forward mode now. Meaning more utilization of their services and products as work from home becomes even more relevant. For that matter, CII invests in larger-cap tech names that are some of the most profitable. They aren't the "new" tech coming in the last few years.

(Source - WSJ)

These P/E ratios can be compared with 1999 P/Es of 73.19, with very little cash flow.

(Source - PacerETFs)

Distribution - Reliance On Capital Gains Leads To Tax Benefit

The fund is currently paying investors a yield of 5.97%, with a NAV distribution of 5.40%. This is more than a reasonable yield for a CEF and is on the lower end.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Since it isn't as high as some other yielders, it might be why this fund isn't gaining traction even while putting up some solid returns.

Since they are an equity fund, they will rely on quite a significant portion of capital appreciation to fund their distribution. This is evidenced by the fund's net investment income coverage of 17% that they last reported.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This isn't a cause for panic, even as it would appear the NII coverage has dropped from around 29% in the prior year. This drop-in coverage was caused by both a small decline in NII and by the increased distribution. They had a small boost in their distribution in 2019.

As we can see, for 2019, the fund had classified some of its distribution as ROC as well. This was not destructive ROC in this case as the fund soared in 2019 and finished off strong in 2020. This was a case of the portfolio's unrealized appreciation of $141.6 million - but they only turned roughly $36.5 million of these into realized gains with their options writing generating an almost $16.5 million loss. Thus, the realized gains amounted to roughly $20 million - then tacking on roughly $8 million in NII, and we can see where this ROC came from.

The safety of their distribution is further reinforced as the fund is sitting on $150 million in unrealized appreciation. Though this has since increased since they last reported this on June 30th, 2020. Their next report won't be due out for a couple more months.

The tax characteristics can be seen below for the following two years. ROC was a large component of 2018, where 2018's ROC was technically destructive. This was because the fund's NAV fell from the beginning of the year to the end, meaning that they hadn't fully earned their distribution as losses mounted late in that year.

(Source - Annual Report)

The fund has had several cuts in its history After 2008/09. However, at this time I would think a distribution boost is closer than a distribution cut. Meaning that the current distribution, in my opinion, is quite safe.

Holdings - Tech Leaning, But Diversified Too

As I've been mentioning, the fund is overweight tech. They last reported sector weightings at the end of November 2020. Tech accounted for 27.69%. This was followed by consumer discretionary at 14.71%, which is contributed to by Amazon (AMZN) as its fourth-largest holding.

(Source - Fund Website)

This allocation to tech is quite similar to the S&P 500 index - though from there, the fund varies from that index's allocations. The limited exposure to energy for the fund was of benefit through 2020 as energy was once again the worst-performing sector.

I'm optimistic about international holdings and want to add more exposure as we navigate through 2021. That being said, CII won't drive that goal in a meaningful manner. At this time, they allocate 87.98% to U.S. holdings, leaving very limited exposure outside of the U.S.

They also place a big emphasis on large-cap names, they represent 92.91% of the portfolio as well. This can be beneficial for overall stability in most normal market fluctuations.

The top ten names can be seen below. These are all names that most individuals will be familiar with and aren't anything earth-shattering or groundbreaking. The portfolio turnover also doesn't usually seem excessive. Though in 2015 they were quite active with a portfolio turnover of 133%. In 2019, 2018 and 2017 this was 32% or lower. Meaning that these top positions don't frequently get rotated out.

(Source - Fund Website)

This is reflected since we last covered the fund with only one new holding in the top ten. In the previous article, it was for the quarterly holdings as of the end of August.

The only difference is Corteva Inc. (CTVA), which replaced Quanta Services Inc. (PWR). Interestingly enough, these are two positions that I don't see frequently in the top ten listings for diversified funds. It also is likely only changed because of the moves between these two stocks from the period of August 31 to November 30th.

Data by YCharts

The move was minimal between share prices. However, aside from the top 5 or so holdings, the portfolio allocations are quite close. To the point where some small moves can see a slight difference in the portfolio's top holdings.

These top 5 positions would all be classified as tech besides AMZN, which lets classified as consumer discretionary. Though I would also lump it in with tech, in my opinion. It is these large holdings though that skew the portfolio to its overweight in tech. Facebook (FB) is having some real pressure from angry users and that can continue to tarnish their image. This could lead to continued pressure from advertisers that were already cutting back.

The other tech names are quite solid otherwise, even with an onslaught of governments that continue to investigate antitrust issues. Though nothing seems to be coming from this but lip service. Some would even suggest that a tech breakup could be a good thing over the long run for shareholders. This would be due to the pieces of each company possibly trading at higher levels than the conglomerates of tech that they are currently.

Conclusion

CII had a strong finish to 2020 thanks to its heavier exposure to large-cap tech names. Though some smaller tech names offered even greater returns, the overall diversity of CII and focus on large-cap companies can make it relatively more stable. The options strategy can be beneficial throughout 2021 as well if we see some sideways movements. This wouldn't be too shocking as we now have two years of back to back impressive gains in the broader market.

For an income investment, CII seems like a solid choice. The fund has put up a respectable past performance, is trading at a discount and reasonable yield. Though the distribution yield isn't as high as some other CEFs available, that is a bit of a trade-off for the more predictability of CII's distribution under current conditions.