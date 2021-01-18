It's been a brutal couple of years for OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) between Didipio being placed on care & maintenance and constant misses at the Haile Mine, but the company's luck might have finally turned recently. This is because the Office of the President of the Philippines instructed the Department of Environment and Natural Resources [DENR] to engage with OceanaGold (Oceana), as well as the Department of Finance [DOF] to finalize the renewal of the Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement [FTAA]. This is a huge deal for Oceana as its lowest-cost mine could come back online. However, I struggle to trust Tier-3 jurisdictions over the long-run, so I see better reward/risk opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While 2020 was a year to forget for OceanaGold, it could be a December to remember, with discussions surrounding the company's low-cost Didipio Mine finally back on the table. For those unfamiliar, Didipio was OceanaGold's flagship asset in the Philippines, with 176,000~ ounces of gold produced in FY2017 at industry-leading costs of US$70/oz. This translated to 90% plus margins even at a gold (GLD) price below US$1,300/oz and was the company's cash-cow while it worked on optimizing Haile operations. Unfortunately, the company was unable to secure the renewal of its operating license for Didipio in 2018, and this expired in mid-2019, leaving the company with no choice but to shut down operations. Given that Didipio made up over 30% of FY2017 gold production, this was a massive blow to the company. Fortunately, it looks like talks are now back on the table, and in a best-case scenario, Didipio could be back online in H1 2022.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Not surprisingly, the share price reacted quite favorably to the news, with OceanaGold gapping up 30% overnight, ending a painful losing streak of 15 of 18 weeks down. So far, it looks like things are finally swinging in the company's favor in the Philippines with the grant of a Certification of Non-Overlap [CNO], which confirms that the FTAA area is outside of the ancestral domain of the Indigenous cultural communities and indigenous peoples in the area. Plus, the FTAA has the endorsement of the residents in local communities and Indigenous Peoples. OceanaGold had to make the tough decision to lay off the majority of its 1,500-person workforce with the mine finally placed on care & maintenance in mid-2019, but a restart would be a significant boost for workers in the area, and tax revenue for the Philippines, with a relatively high 4% excise tax alone on mining companies as of 2018.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Without Didipio and Haile continuing to underperform, the company had gold production of just 202,500~ ounces as of Q3 2020 and is unlikely to produce more than 280,000~ ounces in FY2020. This dent in overall gold production forced the company to do a dilutive financing with C$167~ million raised at C$2.06. The 81 million shares sold in the deal translated to more than 11% dilution at extremely unfavorable prices, given that this represented one of the lowest levels of trading in the past six years and near the same prices as gold's bear market bottom in late 2015. Unfortunately, this has stunted the stock's upside case, given that OceanaGold is now working with a much larger share count of 704~ million shares outstanding (628~ million pre-Didipio troubles).

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, what does a potential Didipio restart do for the company?

Recently, OceanaGold received permits for a Macraes mine life extension out to 2028, and the company expects to produce above 150,000 ounces of gold per year on average for the next eight years. Meanwhile, the company continues to try and optimize its Haile Mine in South Carolina, but COVID-19 has certainly not made this easy, with the workforce constrained due to continued positive COVID-19 cases. Assuming a good chunk of the workforce is vaccinated by FY2020, and the operations can return to normal, Haile should produce over 170,000 ounces in FY2021. Finally, Martha Underground (Waihi) is set to produce its first gold in Q2 2021, with roughly 100,000 ounces of gold production per year.

(Source: Company Report)

Combined, these three assets alone should allow OceanaGold to produce above 370,000 ounces of gold in FY2021 and 410,000~ ounces of gold in FY2022, which would be a massive improvement from sub-300,000-ounce production in FY2020. If we add Didipio into the mix, OceanaGold could return to a 500,000-ounce production profile in FY2022. This would translate to 80% production growth from FY2020 and a return to closer to FY2017 levels (574,600~ ounces). Given Didipio's ultra-low costs dragging down Oceana's higher cost operations from its Tier-1 jurisdiction mines, the company operated at costs below US$700/oz in FY2017. While I would be shocked to see costs come back to these levels, a return to US$925/oz costs is certainly a possibility with Didipio firing on all cylinders.

(Source: OceanaGold Company Website)

While this is great news and certainly points to OceanaGold being reasonably valued at a market cap below US$1.5 billion~, I struggle to have confidence in Tier-3 jurisdictions long term with a history of friction with mining companies. This is why I generally avoid Greece, Papua New Guinea, and other jurisdictions, with a history of not renewing licenses in Papua New Guinea and nationalization in Greece. In OceanaGold's case, whether Didipio goes back online or not does not change my confidence in the Philippines as a mining jurisdiction long term because we saw that there was no rush to bring it back online over a nearly 15-month span despite the loss of tax revenue. Therefore, while we can value OceanaGold on its 400,000~ ounce production profile at Haile, Macraes, and Waihi, I see it as difficult to put a ton of weight into Didipio, other than a potential short-term cash cow to help build up a significant cash balance given current gold prices. For this reason, I would view a positive restart decision as a 'sell the news' event if the stock trades up towards C$3.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted in my prior article, OceanaGold was very reasonably valued with a valuation per ounce (ex-Didipio) of US$81.93, but I did admit that I clearly got the stock wrong by suggesting a low-risk buy point of C$2.80 earlier in 2020. I reversed my position in my November article to point out that the stock would be a Sell above C$2.55, and thus far, there was an opportunity to get out of the stock at these prices at a minuscule loss despite a poorly timed buy call on my part. At a current share price of C$2.38, I don't see any reason to buy back into the stock, given that I think there are several better deals out there without exposing one's self to less favorable jurisdictions. I am also not elated with the recent financing in the slightest, which I think has partially capped the upside here long term.

(Source: Company Website)

It's important to note that it's certainly possible OceanaGold could trade up to the C$3.00 level if Didipio restarts or the company starts putting up better performance from Haile, and Martha Underground reaches commercial production. However, I would view a move to this level as an opportunity to take profits. This is because a move to C$3.00 would leave the stock valued at over US$1.67 billion with the updated share count, or closer to $140.00/oz (12.01 million ounces ex-Didipio). While this isn't an expensive valuation for a mostly Tier-1 gold producer, I think there are companies with much better track records also on sale. Plus, it makes sense to own the producers that are not diluting shareholders and under-delivering on expectations, as this sector is already difficult enough, to begin with. For this reason, I remain neutral on OceanaGold here, and I would view any rallies above C$3.00 as selling opportunities.