Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) might be one of the companies, that is currently showing up in many different stock screeners as it has an extremely low forward P/E ratio (while other stocks are trading in the high double digits). It also is trading far below its all-time highs (while other stocks are setting new records day after day) and it also has an extremely high dividend yield. But this does not answer the question, if Altria is also a great long-term investment or if it is even a good pick for dividend investors.

(Source: Altria Multimedia)

While I already mentioned Altria in an article published in December 2019 along with two other recession-proof companies, this will be my first in-depth article about the company, that was previously known as Philip Morris Companies. In the following article we will look at the recession-proof business, strong moat and high dividend yield on the one side, but on the other side also on the increasing debt levels and strong negative trends Altria has to fight. But we start with a small business description and a look at recent results.

Business Description

Altria Group is one of the largest producers and marketers of tobacco and cigarettes in the world. And while the rebranding to Altria took place in 2003, the company actually has its root almost two centuries earlier in 1847 when the first shop was opened by Philip Morris in London. The company Philip Morris & Co Ltd. was incorporated in 1902. The company we know today was created in 2007, when the remaining 88.9% stake in Kraft Foods was spun off and Philip Morris International (PM) was split from Philip Morris USA in 2008.

As mentioned above, Altria Group is a holding company including several brands like Marlboro, Black & Mild or Copenhagen and has several wholly-owned subsidiaries:

Philip Morris USA Inc, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States

John Middleton Company, which is manufacturing machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco

Sherman Group Holdings, LLC, which is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of super premium cigarettes and the sale of premium cigars

UST LLC, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine

In the past few years, Altria also made several investments in an effort to diversify its business. The group has a 35% ownership of JUUL Labs, Inc., which is the nation’s leading e-vapor company as well as an 80% stake in Helix Innovations, which is manufacturing on!, an oral tobacco-derived nicotine pouch product. Altria also has a 10.1% ownership in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and finally, Altria has a significant stake in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), a US cannabinoid company.

When looking at the last quarterly results, revenue could increase 3.9% in the last quarter to $7,123 million, while operating income could increase even 7.3% to $3,160 million in the last quarter. Due to another goodwill impairment charge of JUUL equity securities of $2.6 billion (in fiscal 2019, Altria already reported an $8.6 billion goodwill impairment charge), Altria had to report yet another quarterly loss. While diluted earnings per share were negative $0.51, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.19, which is in line with last year’s quarter.

Recession-proof

The quarterly results once again demonstrated, that Altria is a pretty recession-proof business. Although cigarettes and cigars are not basic needs customers have, they sure as hell make addictive and this leads to a stable demand for the products – even during economic downturns. And while it is a little difficult to look at revenue during the Financial Crisis (the restructuring is distorting the picture), we see stable growing revenue throughout 2008 and 2009 indicating that Altria is recession-proof. During the Financial Crisis the stock did also not decline nearly as steep as the S&P 500 (SPY) making the stock obviously a good investment during recessions.

Wide Economic Moat

Aside from being a recession-proof business, Altria also seems to have a wide economic moat around its business. First of all, Altria Group is profiting from its brand names – brands like Marlboro are known all over the world. But aside from the brand names, Altria is mostly profiting from switching costs. I might sound a bit strange to describe an addiction as switching costs, but switching away from the product is extremely difficult for Altria’s customers. It seems possible to switch to the product of a competitor, but switching away from cigarettes is very hard for many smokers. While a huge part of smokers is trying or intending to quite only a small fraction manages to quit (although numbers of smokers are constantly declining as fewer young people start smoking and some smokers manage to quit).

When looking at the different numbers, we also see high levels of consistency, which is indicating an economic moat for Altria Group. While GAAP EPS fluctuated quite heavily in the last few years, revenue increased with a very stable pace and free cash flow is also showing at least some consistency.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Aside from revenue growth, we are looking especially on the company’s margins. Gross margin and operating margin could both improve during the last decade, which is a strong hint for the quality of the business and it might also indicate, that Altria has pricing power (we will return to that point later). Additionally, Altria Group could also report impressive return on invested capital rates during the last decade. While return on invested capital was actually negative in fiscal 2019 (-0.98%), the average RoIC during the last decade was 30.27%, which is impressive and indicating a great business with a huge competitive advantage.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

We also saw very stable market shares in the recent past, which is also a good sign for an economic moat, that is protecting the business and making it difficult for new competitors to enter the market. Marlboro has a higher market share than the next seven brands combined and it is therefore dominating the market, which is good for Altria.

(Source: Altria Investor Presentation)

Dividend

Altria is also one of the dividend aristocrats listed in the S&P 500 as it has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. During the last decade, the company also increased its dividend with a CAGR of 8.82% which is quite solid. The dividend history is misleading due to the above-mentioned spin-offs and this is the reason why we can call Altria Group still a dividend aristocrat although the chart might not support that statement.

(Source: Altria Investor Relations)

When looking at the payout ratio we can’t use the current GAAP EPS numbers. Hence, it makes much more sense to look at the amount Altria paid out as dividend in comparison to the generated free cash flow. In the last four quarters, Altria paid out $6,261 million in dividends while the generated free cash flow in the last four quarters was $8,159 million. The dividend seems to be covered, but Altria had to use 77% of its free cash flows for dividend payments, which is quite a lot. But knowing, that Altria Group is targeting a dividend payout ratio of approximately 80% of adjusted earnings per share, the payout ratio seems to be in line with the dividend policy. Nevertheless, that payout ratio is quite high and if Altria has trouble to grow its top and bottom line, the dividend aristocrat status might be in danger pretty soon.

The company also bought back shares in the last few years and could decrease the number of outstanding shares from 2,079 million in 2019 to 1,859 million right now. And during the last earnings call, management and several analysts seemed to agree, that the share is undervalued and buybacks would make sense. But management was kind of vague about buybacks and seems to be concentrated more on the dividend.

Risks

So far, we looked at the positive aspects, that speak for the company as an investment. However, there are several problems surrounding Altria Group like the increasing debt levels in the last few years as the company took on a lot of additional debt. Altria nearly doubled the amount of outstanding debt in the last two years to almost $30 billion and too much debt is never a good sign. On September 30, 2020, Altria had $27,755 million in long-term debt and $1,500 million in short-term debt. Compared to a total stockholder’s equity of $3,232 million we get a debt-equity-ratio of 9.05. Aside from the D/E ratio, which is way too high, we can also look how long it would take the company to repay the outstanding debt with the generated cash.

In fiscal 2019, the operating income was $10,485 million and it would take 2.8 times the operating income to repay the outstanding debt, which is acceptable. We also have to consider, that Altria had $4,123 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which could be used to repay the outstanding debt. But we also have to point out, that Altria has still $17,810 million in goodwill on its balance sheet – despite several goodwill impairment charges in the recent past.

Aside from the higher debt levels, Altria is also faced with a long-lasting negative trend in the United States, that is threatening its core business. Since 1965, cigarette smoking rates have declined with a steady pace. While in 1965 almost half of US citizens smoked (42.4%), the number declined to 13.7% of adults and 8.8% of youth in 2017.

(Source: American Lung Association)

And not only the percentage of smokers decreased. The remaining smokers are also smoking less cigarettes a day. While back in 1974 about 30% smoked less than 15 per day, now about 2/3 of smokers are smoking less than 15 cigarettes per day.

(Source: American Lung Association)

Altria and other cigarette and smokeless tobacco companies are fighting these trends with spending huge amounts on advertising. According to the CDC, the cigarette and smokeless tobacco companies spent $9.06 billion on advertising and promotional expenses in the United States in 2018. Additionally, Altria is trying to fight declining numbers of smokers with price increases. Usually, tobacco companies increase prices twice a year, but in 2019 Altria raised prices even a third time.

And while this is showing the pricing power of Altria, it is also underlining how desperately the company has to fight the declining number of smokers with price increases.

(Source: Inflation Rate for Cigarettes between 1997-2020)

When looking at the last two decades we see price increases many other industries can only dream about. But despite increasing prices even in the mid-single digits in the last few years, revenue could only grow in the very low single digits and this trend will probably continue.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Due to the goodwill impairment charges and the resulting low GAAP EPS, Altria is trading for a P/E ratio of more than 100 right now, but that number might be a bit misleading. When using the non-GAAP P/E ratio we get numbers around 10 right now. Altria Group is also trading for one of the lowest price-sales ratios in the last decade.

I would usually consider companies with a wide economic moat around the business undervalued when they are trading below a P/E ratio of 15 (rough rule of thumb). Of course, simple valuation metrics like the P/E ratio don’t comprise growth rates into the equation and I therefore use mostly a discount cash flow analysis. When taking the free cash flow of fiscal 2019 ($7,591 million) and assume that Altria will be able to generate a similar free cash flow in the years to come, the stock would be fairly valued at this point (the intrinsic value would be $40.81 assuming a 10% discount rate). Now you have to decide for yourself if you assume that Altria Group can keep its free cash flow at least stable (or even continue to grow). In this case, the stock is certainly fairly valued (or even undervalued) and might be worth a shot.

So far, Altria Group managed to grow its revenue with a stable pace and earnings per share also improved (despite huge fluctuations from year to year). I would not really calculate with high growth rates for Altria, but I would also estimate that Altria can avoid a declining free cash flow at least in the next few years. However, it is hard to estimate what the business will be in one or two decades from now as Altria has to fight strong trends (declining number of smokers for decades).

Conclusion

I personally won’t invest in Altria for reasons that have nothing to do with the business or the stock and neither fundamental nor technical aspects. But when leaving moral or ethical aspects aside, Altria might be worth a shot for long-term investors. The high dividend yield is certainly tempting and the business is protected by its wide economic moat. Nevertheless, Altria is faced with strong negative trends of a declining number of smokers, which will make it harder for Altria to grow. And it might be difficult to find many companies with a similar high dividend yield in the current market environment, but I think we can find other wide moat companies, that are also fairly valued and face not such strong headwinds.