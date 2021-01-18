Thesis

While the retail and hospitality real estate sectors have been greatly disrupted due to covid, industrial and office properties have been stable and reliable cash flowing assets. They have experienced minimal short-term disruptions, maintaining rent collections in the high 90% range.

With dividend yields of 8.1% and 6.5-7%, Gladstone's common and preferred shares each offer attractive yields that show no indication of being reduced in the intermediate term. However, Gladstone's preferred stocks offer much safer coverage and less volatility potential. Uncertainty regarding the outlook of office properties could hamper long-term operations. Stagnant earnings growth that should persist due to the company’s capital recycling and frequent share issuances means common stock appreciation appears limited. The common stock’s return will likely be contingent on the dividend, which is just slightly higher than the preferred investments and carries much higher risk.

Portfolio Overview

Gladstone owns a total of 122 properties and has a total of 105 tenants. With exposure across 28 different states, the company is geographically and operationally diversified.

Source: Gladstone Financial Supplement

The portfolio consists of mainly office and industrial properties with triple net leases. 51% of their properties are office, while 44% are industrial, and 55% of their tenants are investment grade. The weighted average lease term is 7.4 years, giving the company stable long-term revenue from tenants.

Bifurcated Portfolio

Though both the office and industrial sectors have reported near 100% rent collection levels, the office sector's stable short-term outlook greatly differs from long-term outlook.

The increase in remote working has enabled many employers to offer more flexible work arrangements. With more employees working from home versus in the office compared to pre-covid levels, demand for office space should decrease over the next several years as companies reconfigure their office needs.

Estimates vary on how significant the impact of work from home could be on the office sector. A recent report from CBRE estimated a 2% decline in office demand, assuming a 15% increase in workers remote and a 15% increase in the amount of office space per worker.

Source: CBRE

Increases in the amount of office space per worker due to social distancing should work against the reduced office demand from remote work. Covid represents a modestly negative catalyst for office space but should not lead to drastically lower earnings. The low rent, single tenant suburban space that Gladstone mostly holds should be more insulated from the office sector's struggles.

In contrast to the negative catalyst that covid presents for office, industrial should experience a positive demand boost due to post covid trends. The temporary shutdown in much of physical retail caused e-commerce sales to increase significantly as the adoption of e-commerce has been accelerated.

Source: CBRE

Consequently, demand for industrial will inevitably increase due to covid. Major brokers have already experienced increased industrial leasing related to e-commerce in recent months.

Covid should ultimately have a net neutral impact on the long-term performance of the company. Though difficult to quantify, the negative catalyst to office and the positive catalyst to industrial should effectively cancel each other out. The long-term performance of the company should not be dramatically affected, especially as industrial investments increase going forward.

Financials and Valuation

One of the major downsides to Gladstone’s common stock is their tepid earnings growth since 2015.

Source: Investor Presentation

Lack of earnings growth has contributed to a stagnant stock price where investment return is largely a result of dividend, not capital appreciation.

One of the major reasons for Gladstone’s lack of earnings growth is that the company’s increase in funds from operations has been proportional to its common equity issuances.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 % change 2015-2019 Shares outstanding 21,160 23,194 26,358 28,804 31,397 48% FFO 33,874 36,604 41,684 46,765 49,619 46%

Over the past five years, the company’s shares outstanding have increased by about 48%, roughly proportionate to the growth in funds from operations. Earning approximately $1.60 in core funds from operations per share based on Q3 numbers, the company currently trades at a P/FFO multiple of about 11.6.

Common Versus Preferred Dividend

The company reports core funds from operations as its main earnings metric. This figure is a flawed measurement of cash flow given that it does not account for capex and leasing commissions. These represent recurring cash outflows that may vary from year to year.

Gladstone has incurred approximately $6.9 million in leasing commissions and capex over the past four quarters, equating to $1.725 million quarterly. Subtracting this amount from CFFO means the company generates AFFO of $1.39 per year, resulting in a greater P/AFFO multiple of 13.2.

Gladstone’s common stock currently offers an 8% yield with limited capital appreciation potential due to lackluster earnings growth potential in the forecast. Management has repeatedly mentioned on conference calls they have no plans to cut the dividend. Current payout ratios indicate the dividend is not breaching any of its loan covenants. But given the company is not generating sufficient cash flow after subtracting capex and leasing commissions from CFFO to cover the dividend, it could be at risk of being cut eventually.

CFFO 13,986 Average capex and leasing commissions per quarter 1,725 AFFO estimate 12,261 AFFO per share per quarter 0.35 Annual AFFO per share generation 1.39

Stagnant, or possibly even negative earnings growth, due to weak performance in the office sector could contribute to a dividend cut and create some negative volatility in the company’s common stock price. A modest cut to the dividend would likely result in greater common stock volatility and likely lower investment returns. This would have virtually no impact on the sustainability of Gladstone's two preferred stock payout levels.

Two different preferred offerings, series D and series E are currently on the market. The series D offers a yield of approximately 6.94%, while the series E currently yields approximately 6.56%. Both pay monthly dividends to shareholders.

Preferred Stock Par Value Price Dividend Yield Premium to Par GOODM $25 $25.20 1.75 6.94% 0.8% GOODN $25 $25.23 1.66 6.56% 0.9%

Each are trading at a very small premium to par value. In contrast to the common dividend, the preferred dividend has substantially safe dividend coverage. Gladstone boasts a preferred dividend payout ratio of under 25% and a fixed charge coverage ratio over 2.

Results for the Third Quarter

Ebitda minus capex and leasing commissions 21,145 Interest expense and preferred dividend costs 9,418 Fixed charge coverage ratio 2.25

Preferred dividends 2,771 AFFO estimate 12,261 Preferred dividend coverage 4.42

A substantial long-term operating decline in the company’s business would have to occur to put the preferred dividend at risk. Forecasts for the industrial and office sectors indicate this has a very low chance of occurring. Purchasing both series of preferred shares can earn a slightly lower dividend yield than the common stock with a much lower chance of capital loss.

Conclusion

While the common stock is less attractive due to the lack of dividend coverage and stagnant earnings growth, the preferred stocks provide for just a slightly lower yield and offer much better dividend coverage. Gladstone's preferred investments yield much higher than comparable preferred REITs as well. The dividend yields for the main REIT ETFs are lower than Gladstone. Two of the main REIT ETFs, PFFR and PFFD, yield just 6.2% and 5.12%, respectively. Gladstone’s preferred stocks offer stable returns that are superior to many of its peers with similar risk profiles.