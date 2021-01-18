Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) is the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce, a regional bank headquartered in San Jose, California. Among community banks in the bay area, it is ranked third by size of deposits and has 17 branches. In a period where stock market valuations are reaching new highs, it would be useful to invest in a couple of good old-fashioned dividend stocks with a robust financial track record – HTBK is one such company. Source: Posted publicly on Google maps

Growing dividends, dividend growth model suggests upside

The key attraction of a company such as HTBK is its growing dividends, and a yield above 5%. It is easy to find companies with steady dividends, but growing dividends on a consistent annual basis makes HTBK particularly attractive. The below chart sums up HTBK’s consistency in dividend growth.

HTBK has a consistent trend of growing dividends

Source: Seeking Alpha

The stability and predictability of HTBK’s dividend growth implies that the dividend growth model can be applied in the valuation of HTBK. The following table presents two scenarios for a dividend growth model valuation, whereby the growth rate of 7.6% is expected for 2021-2022, which results in a theoretical valuation of $12.61 or 22.9% discount to the closing share price of $9.73 as at 15-Dec. However, if the growth rate declines to 6%, the theoretical valuation is $9.27 suggests the current price is close to fair value.

A potential worry with HTBK’s valuation is if its dividend growth rate continues to increase on an absolute value basis (which it has) and that means a decline in its growth rate over time. However, we would not know whether this may continue over the long term and whether the management would eventually peg its dividend growth to a percentage rate. Currently, HTBK's management raises its dividend by an absolute increase of about one cent as it crosses to each new year (a total four cents for four quarters of dividends) for over the last five years.

Dividend growth valuation model, based on two scenarios

Expected scenario: 7.6% dividend growth Conservative scenario: 6% dividend growth S&P 500 long-term expected return (annual) 10% S&P 500 long-term expected return (annual) 10% Estimated risk free rate in 2021 1.5% Estimated risk free rate in 2022 1.5% Beta 1.24 Beta 1.24 Cost of equity 12.04% Cost of equity 12.04% Estimated dividend growth rate in 2021-2022 7.60% Estimated dividend growth rate in 2021-2022 6.00% Estimated dividend in 2021 0.56 Estimated dividend in 2021 0.56 Fair value - dividend growth model 12.61 Fair value - dividend growth model 9.27 Current price's ($9.73) discount to fair value 22.9% Current price's ($9.73) discount to fair value -4.9% BVPS (3Q2020) 9.64 BVPS (3Q2020) 9.64 P/B as at 15-Jan-2021 1.01 P/B as at 15-Jan-2021 1.01

Source: Author’s calculations, data from Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha

Healthy earnings prospects and risk management

HTBK continues to monitor the pandemic situation closely, and in its last quarterly report, there appears to be signs of improvement:

'The overall impact of the pandemic on our local economy and communities continues to be felt. In our seven county Bay Area market, 331,000 jobs (9.2%) have been lost since the end of February 2020. The unemployment rate in the seven Bay Area counties we serve fell to 8.1% in September, down from 12.8% in April, but still higher than the 2.7% in February 2020.'

In addition, the quarterly report indicates improvements in the status of risky loans in the book:

'The Bank had elected to initially downgrade the risk grades of these loans to “Special Mention” status and upon return to regular monthly payment status, most have now been upgraded back to “Pass.”'

There has also been an improvement to the status of non-performing assets, having declined by $3.9 million from $14.2 million a year ago. This could be partly due to the company’s effective risk management, and the bank is not overly exposed to sectors which have been particularly hit by the pandemic. For example, total exposure of loans to retail trade is 4.4% and exposure to food and accommodation businesses is 3.7%. Another indication of the Bank’s good risk management practice are its capitalization ratios which exceed Basel requirements by a substantial margin, shown in the below table.

The bank is well capitalized, exceeding Basel III requirements significantly

Source: SEC filing on Seeking Alpha website.

Risk management aside, HTBK is also well positioned to benefit from the stabilization in interest rates. Due to the decline in the Fed Funds rate, the yield on the loan portfolio dropped 80bps in 2020 up till 3Q2020 to 5.10%. The 80bps decline in yield on loans was therefore steeper than the decline in the cost of funds; for example, total deposits cost 0.16% in 3Q2020, compared to 0.31% (or 15bps lower) a year ago. As this stabilizes, HTBK would benefit as the headwind of lower interest rates is removed.

Performance has lagged financial sector - room to catch up?

As shown in the chart below, the price performance of HTBK has lagged general financial ETFs such as IYF and VFH. Of note, these ETFs have yields of less than 3%, compared to HTBK’s current dividend yield of more than 5%. Many financials’ stock prices have improved given the stabilization in Fed Funds rates. Even if higher interest rates are a wildcard, interest rates are already near zero and hence, yields on interest earnings assets are likely to stabilize or increase over time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

The key risks to HTBK is the volatility of the pandemic situation, and virus cases were reported to have been increasing in the US. This would affect the unemployment rate and loan repayments. Particularly relevant for HTBK is the recent rise in cases in California which is heading towards 3 million and Saturday’s (16-Jan-2020). California Department of Public Health data indicates that 20,323 people are hospitalized which is just slightly short of the peak of 21,855 hospitalized Californians on 7-Jan-2020. Hopefully, these numbers should fall once we head past the cold weather season. Nonetheless, there remain continued risks of the virus mutating to a new variant, causing the vaccine to potentially be less effective or ineffective.

The second risk is valuation model risk, if over the long term, the management continues to increase the dividend rate at the absolute rate of a total of four cents per annum. If this occurs, dividends in real (i.e. inflation-adjusted) terms would decline over time, as would the growth rate. This would throw off-balance valuations in the dividend growth model and cause a cut to the fair value. The valuation is highly sensitive to the dividend growth rate, and a growth rate reduced by 1% can cause a change to fair value of as much as 18% from the expected scenario (see above table).

However, the counterweights to this are: (1) a potential rise in US Treasury yields over time, and an additional 1% rise in the Treasury yield (i.e. to 2.5%) to the expected scenario would raise the valuation by 5.7%; and (2) an increase in the dividend yield by four cents per year (i.e. an additional 1 cent a year) would raise the expected scenario valuation by 7%. The latter is considered a longer term possibility given the expected recovery in earnings over time, as the pandemic eases and as interest rates eventually rise.

Conclusion

HTBK’s key proposition is its consistent dividends which are paid on a quarterly basis, and the current dividend yield based off the stock price at last Friday's close (15-Jan-2021) is above 5%. Furthermore, management has increased the company’s dividend over time. The dividend growth model suggests upside from HTBK’s current stock price. An easing of pandemic strains and the trough in interest rates suggest that earnings are likely to rise over time. The Bank does not appear heavily exposed to the retail trade, food and hospitality sectors, and appears to be quite well diversified with good risk management evident in declining non-performing loans, alongside a healthy capitalization ratio.