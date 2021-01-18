The Best ETFs For Dividend Investors: 1-Year Review

It has been one year since I posted an article detailing the best dividend ETFs for dividend investors, which was one of my most viewed articles since I have been on Seeking Alpha. I will be reviewing the performance to see how the dividend ETFs performed and how my scoring system fared. In my article last year, I covered only dividend ETFs that had $1 billion in AUM at the time of writing.

Performance Review

It was a down year for dividend ETFs as only one outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) as investors focused more on growth stocks in 2020. The only dividend focused ETF that outperformed the S&P 500 was the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). On the other side, the worst performing dividend ETF of the group was the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD).

1 yr Total Return SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 15.72% (RDVY) First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 13.98% (VIG) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 11.54% (DGRW) WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 11.53% (DGRO) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 9.21% (NOBL) ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 8.56% (QDF) FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 5.01% (SDY) SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 4.23% (DLN) WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 3.50% (VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 3.42% (SDOG) ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF 2.64% (FVD) First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF -0.25% (DVY) iShares Select Dividend ETF -1.77% (FDL) First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF -1.91% (HDV) iShares Core High Dividend ETF -4.32% (RDIV) Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF -6.03% (SPYD) SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF -7.60% SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF -7.68% SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF 15.33%

Table data from Dividendchannel.com

The following table shows a breakdown of the sector allocation of each dividend ETF to the three best performing sectors in 2020: Technology (XLK), Consumer Discretionary (XLY) and Materials (XLB). There are some intriguing data points I was able to find from looking at this sector allocation data.

Technology Consumer Discretionary Materials Total 1 yr Total Return RDVY 32.51% 5.88% 4.11% 42.50% 13.98% VIG 12.48% 22.82% 2.82% 38.12% 11.54% QDF 25.96% 8.72% 2.52% 37.20% 5.01% DGRW 25.55% 4.52% 3.31% 33.38% 11.53% SPHD 13.72% 4.82% 13.09% 31.63% -7.68% SDOG 9.68% 10.68% 10.26% 30.62% 2.64% DGRO 20.14% 7.21% 3.11% 30.46% 9.21% DLN 21.15% 6.08% 2.56% 29.79% 3.50% SCHD 14.14% 6.55% 4.21% 24.90% 15.72% NOBL 1.54% 8.94% 13.19% 23.67% 8.56% DVY 7.12% 5.70% 8.63% 21.45% -1.77% SPYD 9.18% 3.85% 6.89% 19.92% -7.60% VYM 8.97% 6.00% 3.90% 18.87% 3.42% FVD 10.09% 3.72% 5.06% 18.87% -0.25% RDIV 7.27% 1.67% 9.78% 18.72% -6.03% SDY 2.58% 5.67% 8.44% 16.69% 4.23% FDL 12.67% 1.16% 1.81% 15.64% -1.91% HDV 7.11% 3.30% 1.06% 11.47% -4.32%

Table data from Each ETF website holdings/portfolio page

Finding #1: Having exposure to technology stocks that pay a dividend was a key factor. The data shows there were ten out of eighteen ETFs with at least 10% exposure to technology. The average return for those ETFs was 6.07% compared to -0.11% for ETFs that had below 10% weight to technology.

Finding #2: High exposure to the best performing sectors does not always mean returns will be positive. Take the case of SPHD, which combined between the three best performing sectors had the 5th highest weighting of the group, but had the worst performance of the entire group of ETFs I covered. This points to the stock selection process as the reason for the underperformance in comparison to ETFs with similar exposure. When looking back at how SPHD selects its holdings, they take the 75 highest yielding companies in the S&P 500 and from those companies select 50 with the lowest volatility. In 2020, it was not a good strategy to try to chase yield with so many dividend cuts due to the pandemic.

Finding #3: The opposite of finding #2 also occurred in the case of SDY and SCHD. SDY had the 2nd lowest exposure to technology and overall had the 3rd lowest exposure to the best performing sectors, yet finished as the 8th best performing fund. The reason SDY performed better than other low exposure ETFs is the fact that they only hold companies who have increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. Those companies are far less likely to cut their dividend in times of extreme stress like what occurred in 2020, which led to the ETF having a positive return.

In the case of SCHD, it was right in the middle of the sector exposure ranking 9th out of 18 for exposure, but finished with the best performance of the group of dividend ETFs I covered. The selection process for SCHD appears to be the secret sauce behind the outperformance. SCHD owns companies that have increased their dividend for at least 10 consecutive years, which is not a unique criteria. However, from that list SCHD scores companies based on cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate. The top 100 scoring companies are then selected for inclusion in SCHD.

The cases of SDY and SCHD show the importance of looking at the stock selection process that dividend ETFs use. For a review of the section process of each ETF, you can find them on each company’s website, or compiled in my article.

Performance During The Crash

Back in the middle of March, I wrote an article examining the performance of this group of ETFs during the crash. It was posted March 16th, which was one week before the market low on March 23rd. The main finding from that article was those ETFs with the highest exposure to health care and consumer staples (which were the best performing sectors during the crash) outperformed.

Specifically, SCHD stood out as having the highest exposure to health care and consumer staples, which is part of the explanation as to why it was the only fund to outperform the S&P 500 over the last year. The other factor was SCHD had limited exposure to energy and financials, which performed poorly during the crash.

Scoring System Review

In my article last year, I scored dividend ETFs based on expense ratio, performance over multiple timeframes, dividend yield, and whether they held companies that have cut their dividend. Without going into a super long explanation of the scoring table below, I ranked each company 1-18 for performance on each timeframe and dividend yield, 1-12 based on expense ratio (since multiple funds had the same expense ratio) and 1-2 based on owning shares of dividend cutting companies. For the table, the lower the score the better and the four best scoring funds were DGRO, VIG, DGRW and SCHD.

KEY: Rating of 1=Best

The following table shows my scoring system was successful, because the top five ranked funds had the five best returns, though the order was not exact, still showed good performance. The data shows that the top 9 scoring ETFs averaged a 9.08% total return over the last year vs. the bottom 9 scoring ETFs, which averaged -2.43%.

Score 1-yr Total Return DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 23 9.21% VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 27 11.54% DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 29 11.53% SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 29 15.72% RDVY First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 36 13.98% DLN WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 38 3.50% NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 41 8.56% VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 43 3.42% SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 47 4.23% QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 49 5.01% FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 50 -1.91% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 52 -0.25% DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF 54 -1.77% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF 54 -4.32% SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF 54 -7.68% SPYD SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF 54 -7.60% RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 61 -6.03% SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF 66 2.64% Top 9 Average 9.08% Bottom 9 Average -2.43%

Total Return data from Dividendchannel.com

Selection Characteristics of Top Performing Funds

DGRO- 5 years of dividend increases, payout ratio below 75%, exclude stocks in the top decile based on dividend yield

VIG- Dividend increased at least 10 years in a row, and proprietary fundamental screening process to select holdings.

DGRW- Paid a dividend over the last year, uses a growth & quality score with growth based on long-term earnings expectations, and quality score based on historical ROE and ROA data.

SCHD- Dividend increased at least 10 years in a row, fundamental score based on cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate.

RDVY- Paid a dividend over the last year than is higher than years past, positive EPS, EPS growth compared to past years, cash to debt over 50%, trailing payout ratio below 65%.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, it was an interesting year for dividend ETFs and the resulting performance showed it was best to focus on ETFs using fundamentals as part of their selection process and not focus solely on dividend yield. As you can see in the previous section, the top ETFs all have various fundamental metrics they use to aid in stock selection. I believe all five of those funds are worthy of further consideration research, especially SCHD, the top performer in 2020.