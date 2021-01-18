Compounding: The Massive Power Of Time And Building Generational Wealth

Early on in my life I learned from my grandfather the basic rules of compounding, I must have been only 10 or 11 years old when he took me into a bank in downtown Flint Michigan as he rolled over a certificate of deposit.

He showed me the bank statement on his 5 yr, $10,000 CD that somehow paid close to 6% and he had made almost $3,300 in interest in the account. This made my eyes light up, wow $3,300 for doing nothing! Then I did the math (I was always good at math) and asked him why it was more than $3,000 and he responded with, "that's the power of compounding buddy boy! Interest compounds monthly!" He then said, "Since I am putting all $13,300 back into the CD after 5 years I will get $4,600 more".

This was an eye opener for me and when I got home, I took the $50 I had saved up and went to my local bank and bought a savings bond. My grandfather also chipped in another $50 to make my first investment a $200 face value savings bond maturing in 15 years... Obviously this was a terrible monetary investment, but was also likely the most valuable investment I have ever made.

Compounding in essence is the value of time, a payoff for delayed gratification and it is the most powerful tool in the arsenal of investors.

= final amount = initial principal balance = interest rate = number of times interest applied per time period = number of time periods elapsed

Source: Investopedia

Frankly, I would be surprised if Warren Buffett didn't have the above equation tattooed somewhere on his body... My guess... Lower back.

The most beautiful thing about compound interest is that you do not even need to be a good or active investor to earn it, park your money in a well-diversified stock portfolio, index or mutual fund, automatically deposit money monthly, sit back and literally do nothing.

Source: www.pinterest.com

I can tell you without a doubt that if low fee index funds like SPY had been around in my early days of investing, I may never have made some of the costly early investing mistakes that I did chasing tech stocks in 1997-99, or biotech losers in 2004-05. Young investors have never had it as good as they do today, simply set it and forget it!

Even with the costly mistakes I made early on in my investing career, I am tantalizingly close to hanging up my day job at age 39 having earned modest salaries throughout my working life.

The best part is that almost anyone can do this, it only requires time, any amount of money and most importantly, discipline.

Below I want to run a scenario of an 18yr old putting away $250 a month, every month until she/he turns 65 assuming a 7% rate of return.

Source: Home | Investor.gov

In this scenario, simply investing $250 a month at age 18, every month, doing literally nothing else makes you a millionaire by 65... It's like magic.

But even taking just 12 years off and waiting until you are 30 (the average start date for investing in the USA) has a dramatic effect... even if discipline is followed to a T.

Source: Home | Investor.gov

Now, $417,000 is nothing to sneeze at for sure and it is way better than most, but it is not a super safe retirement number to bank on.

Saving habits and time are absolutely key! Asking an 18yr old to put away $250 a month is HARD! Damn near impossible if they have been spending all of their paychecks freely before... They will likely laugh at you, say they have no money to do that and then go back to making Tik Tok videos on their iPhone whilst eating a $15 organic kale sandwich.

However, if this is ingrained in them from their very first paycheck it becomes normal and part of their routine. If you never see it, never spend it, you don't feel it.

If that seems like too much to ask an 18yr old to do, instead of taking out a life insurance policy on yourself for the benefit of your children, how about placing just $75 a month into a Roth-IRA for them when they are born and have them pick up the $75 a month contribution when they turn 18.

Source: Home | Investor.gov

This also makes them a millionaire by age 65... And your cost basis is a whopping $58,575... for 65 years... And with potentially no tax issues!

This one is by far my favorite of the 3 scenarios as this can start a cascade of generational wealth by teaching this wizardry from father to daughter, mother to son throughout the changing generations.

There are countless other ways to make compound interest work for you... A lump sum of $20,000 at birth averaging 7% gets them to $1,000,000 at 65 with no further contributions for instance... But the key element in every single scenario is simply time...

Now how do you average a 7% return consistently for all of those years? One way is to build a diversified portfolio of around 20 individual stocks.

Source: Home Page | J.V. Bruni and Company

A 20-stock portfolio will, on average, deviate from total market returns by 2.7% in either direction. This is an acceptable deviation for a passive investor and has the benefit of producing absolutely no fees during the holding period of the portfolio if no further trades are made.

Sample long term 20 stock portfolio

Below please see a sample portfolio I have provided to friends and family as a guidepost for a well-diversified portfolio to use for a buy and hold compounding strategy.

NAME SECTOR

Nestle S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) -Consumer Staples Unilever Group (UL) -Consumer Staples Philip Morris (PM) -Consumer Staples Diageo PLC (DEO) -Consumer Staples The Walt Disney Company (DIS) -Consumer Discretionary Lowe's Company (LOW) -Consumer Discretionary Mastercard Inc. (MA) -Consumer Discretionary Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) -Technology Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) -Technology Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) -Technology NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) -Technology Corning Inc. (GLW) -Technology Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) -Energy Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) -Healthcare Merck & Company (MRK) -Healthcare 3M Company (MMM) -Industrials Raytheon Technologies (RTX) -Industrials Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) -Industrials / Financials Bank of America (BAC) -Financials Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) -Financials

I think the likelihood of the above portfolio compounding at a 7% rate or higher over a very long time frame is quite large and I feel confident that the companies held within it will be both alive and prospering 30+ years into the future.

The issue with a simple 20 stock portfolio is the urge to tinker when it becomes unbalanced, I have fallen victim to this urge countless times in my life only to regret it later.

The simplest and most boring answer for a tinkerer, is to simply park the whole lot into the S&P 500 index fund ETF which since 1929 has averaged around a 10% compound return... Now I do not expect that to stay at 10%, far from it, I think averaging 7% over the next half decade is probably doable however.

If concentration risk in a few gigantic companies at historically high valuations scares you, as I must admit that it does me right now, I recommend American Balanced Fund (ABALX) which is an actively managed fund that has performed very well over a long-time horizon.

Data by YCharts

American Balanced Fund has the benefit of being a hybrid bond / stock fund with between 50-60% in US & International stocks and the rest in bonds. The fund is highly rated, has a low expense ratio and has been a personal favorite of mine for over 15 years.

As you can see in the fund's top 10 holdings below, concentration risk is not an issue while still giving you the access and rewards of investing in exciting dynamic companies.

Top 10 holdings

(Percentage of net assets shown are for the most recent period available as of 6/30/20; holdings are subject to change)

Microsoft 4.1% (MSFT) UnitedHealth Group 2.1% (UNH) Broadcom 1.9% (AVGO) Philip Morris International 1.6% (PM) Amazon 1.4% (AMZN) Comcast 1.2% (CMCSA) TSMC 1.2% (TSM) Pfizer 1.1% (PFE) Facebook 1.1% (FB) Home Depot 1.1% (HD)

Where the fund was invested

(as of 6/30/20; percentage of net assets; holdings are subject to change)

Source: www.americanfundsretirement.com

We either are or know MANY people who simply say, I am screwed and I will work until I die, because the light bulb did not go off for them early enough... Playing catch up is damn near impossible in your 40's and 50's... So teach your children and teach them young. If I told you that if you didn't buy that $6 coffee 3 times a week so your child could retire a millionaire, would you do it?

When I finally quit my job in a few years and decide to save the dolphins or make wicker baskets on my porch, I plan to pour myself a Manhattan, look up in the sky and say cheers to my grandfather for changing my life. My hope is that your grandchildren will one day, do the same for you.

If you enjoyed this article, please hit the "Follow" button to see more of my work. Thank you for reading and stay safe!