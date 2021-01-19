Data has become one of the most critical resources organizations can utilize in today's business landscape. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) got its start building and deploying software platforms for the intelligence community to assist with counterterrorism operations. Its platforms allow end-users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets and provide a central operating system for their data. The Foundry platform integrates and analyzes data in one place which provides the ability to source, connect and transform data to provide every advantage to the decision makers.

I invested in PLTR shortly after its direct listing and believe its recent share appreciation is the start of a phenomenal upward trajectory. PLTR has signed 7 new contracts since November 2020, has a live demo day on 1/26/21 and earnings quickly approaching. I think PLTR's future is very exciting as the company goes mainstream and increases their partnerships in both the public and private sector. I believe PLTR can generate triple digit returns over the next decade and wouldn't be surprised if their share price exceeds $100 within five years from now.

(Source: Palantir)

Ties to the Defense Community is why I became excited about Palantir

Some people may view ties to the defense community as a negative due to the secrecy of contracts or the stigma of war. Personally I see this as a foundational strength for PLTR. The consequences for the smallest mistake in the defense community can mean the loss of life which is the highest cost. I see PLTR’s relationship with the Pentagon as a huge advantage because out of all the great companies in the U.S the Pentagon continues to implement solutions from PLTR to accomplish their missions which have the largest consequences.

In the government sector PLTR has estimated its total addressable market to be roughly $26 billion in the United States and $63 billion when you add in U.S Allies and other liberal democracies. Over the years PLTR has expanded their footprint from providing software for use in counterterrorism operations to contracting with the U.S Army, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, the intelligence community and other federal agencies which include the Department of Homeland Security, Center for Disease Control, Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the end of 2019 it was reported that the U.S Army signed on PLTR to a program called Vantage which is a $440 million contract over a 4 years term. In March of 2019 PLTR was selected by the U.S Army for a program called Distributed Common Ground System which focuses on battlefield intelligence. With every contract PLTR wins in the defense community their ties become deeper with the Pentagon.

PLTR’s software also enables Mission Command for NORAD & USNORTHCOM. The chances are that with every contract PLTR win’s it propels them to the head of the table for additional contracts with the Pentagon. I see this as a huge strength because these military branches will be unlikely to change software products if PLTR’s platforms are increasing their effectiveness and efficiencies which means a lot of contract extensions in the future.

(Source: Palantir)

PLTR’s products are becoming critical infrastructure for the largest companies across several sectors

In PLTR’s Q3 2020 presentation they had a slide indicating that an energy supermajor deployed their ERP suite and within two weeks generated $57 million in cash savings. This supermajor expects to generate $1 billion in annualized savings by utilizing PLTR’s products. There are only five supermajors so I was trying to figure out who implemented PLTR’s software then I looked closely and saw there is a link in the slide for a video.

If you click here it will take you to PLTR’s investor day webcast and at the 1:35:20 Carlos Stewart speaks and he is a petroleum engineer for BP plc (BP). Mr. Stewart has 15 years of experience with BP and is the system modeling and optimization analytics advisor. An unnamed aerospace customer signed a $300 million renewal over 5 years with PLTR. A Fortune 100 consumer goods company deployed PLTR’s ERP suite and a “top 5” pharmaceutical company is utilizing PLTR’s Foundry to link data from more than 2,000 clinical trials.

PLTR’s software solutions are becoming increasingly popular with large companies across several sectors. Many people had never heard of PLTR and many of the ones who did thought they were some secret defense company. Now that PLTR is a publicly traded company and there is a much better understanding of what they do I believe the next several years will unfold with PLTR competing in countless RFP’s and winning many new contracts.

(Source: PLTR)

PLTR has signed many new contracts and I can’t wait for the next few quarters to unfold

Just in the past few months PLTR has reported many notable contract awards. On 11/18/20 PLTR released a statement indicating that the U.S Army award a contract to PLTR to receive a prototype contract to support network design for the Army’s next network modernization. PLTR stated that its Gotham software is being integrated into the Army’s latest mission command software for the first time. On 12/7/20 PLTR signed a 3-year contract with the FDA worth $44.4 million.

On 12/21/20 PLTR announced that the U.S Army will execute the second year of their Vantage program. While this isn’t a new contract it's significant because the original contract was for 1 base year with 3 option years. The second year awarded by the U.S Army is worth $113.8 million. On 12/23/20 PLTR signed a 2-year contract worth $31.5 million with the U.K National Health Services. They will utilize PLTR’s Foundry platform as part of their COVID-19 response.

On 1/4/21 PLTR announced a 1 year partnership with SOMPO Holdings in Japan worth $22.5 million. On 1/6/21 PLTR announced what could become one of their most lucrative ventures as they inked an $8 million contract with Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY). This contract is for $8 million and FJTSY will become the first distributor of PLTR’s ERP Suite in the Japanese market. This week PLTR announced that the U.S Army selected PLTR to deliver a prototype for the Army’s Ground Station modernization. This contract is worth $8.5 million initially and has a potential value of $250 million if it extends across all 4 phases.

Over the past two months PLTR has been winning contracts and expanding into international markets. With signed contracts in the U.K and Japan I think PLTR is in a great position to capitalize on its international momentum. These 7 awards occurred in just over a 2-month period. I think it's clear PLTR is gaining momentum in both the public and private sectors. If 2021 replicates or exceeds 2020 for PLTR’s newly awarded contracts shareholders will have a lot to celebrate.

PLTR could have a huge runway for growth ahead of them as more companies become familiar with their products

In Q3 PLTR increased its revenue by 53% YoY as it grew from $191 million in Q3 2019 to $289 Million in 2020. PLTR’s average revenue per customer grew by 38% for the first 9 months of 2020 as it increased from $4.2 million in 2019 to $5.8 million in 2020. PLTR’s average revenue generated from its top 20 customers grew by 36% over the first 9 months of 2020 to $23.6 million from $17.4 million in 2019. In 2019 PLTR increased its total revenue by $147.2 million or 24.72% and for the trailing twelve months (TTM) it's grown by $257.3 million or 34.65%. PLTR’s gross profit over the same time frame grew by $70.2 million or 16.33% in 2019 and for the TTM by $141.8 million or 28.35%.

There isn’t a lot of financial data as PLTR has only been a public company for a limited amount of time so it's difficult to build a robust forecasting model. If I just take the 7 new contracts PLTR signed they have $183.35 million revenue coming in over the next year from 6 contracts as one was for an undisclosed amount. The contracts that are for one year all have extension or next phase options. 2 of the 7 contracts had guaranteed revenue in year 2 and 3 with $30.55 million in year 2 and $14.8 million in year 3. If PLTR stays true to the TTM they will finish 2020 with $1 billion in total revenue. With $183.35 million in additional revenue in 2021 assuming its current contracts don’t expire PLTR would generate $1.183 billion in total revenue for 2021.

There are some unknowns here but it's hard to believe that PLTR wouldn’t continue expanding its contract awards in 2021 given its current momentum. PLTR has a current growth rate based off of the TTM of 34.65% and a 2-year average of 29.69%. There is no indication that PLTR’s growth rate for revenue will decrease but if it was a steady 20% annually PLTR would double its revenue and exceed $2 billion in 2024 and generate close to $2.5 billion in 20205.

If the growth rate was to hold steady at 25% PLTR would generate close to $2 billion of revenue in 2023 and exceed $3 billion in 2025. On the bullish side if I was to speculate and use a 40% average growth rate assuming PLTR continues its growth we would see almost $2 billion in revenue in 2022. PLTR would generate $3.84 billion of revenue in 2024 and exceed $5.3 billion in 2025. A lot of things can happen with PLTR and the next two years are critical. If PLTR can keep expanding its growth rates for revenue PLTR could become an exciting growth stock for years to come.

(Source: Palantir)

The Cathie Wood effect

If you have been living under a rock and have never heard of Cathie Wood she is the CEO and CIO of Ark Invest. Ms. Wood is probably best known for her extremely bullish calls on Tesla (TSLA) but her funds at ARK have outperformed the market excessively in 2020. When looking at what I consider their flagship ETF’s Ark beat the S&P by more than 100% in 4 of their 5 ETF’s. These days it feels like anything ARK touches turns to gold.

When I looked at my brokerage account there was a headline that PLTR was trading higher because ARK increased its position in PLTR. In the Ark fund Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) PLTR is now their 51st largest holding with just over 1.93 million shares. ARKW is up 150.11% in the past year and the team at ARK just added more PLTR. The team at ARK has been right about a lot in the past year and their funds have outperformed almost everyone’s. Over 2021 it will be interesting to see if PLTR gets added to one of their other funds or if the team at ARK decides to increase their position in PLTR again. With how ARK has preformed I would take them adding to a current position or initiating a new position in a stock as a bullish indicator.

ARK Invest Funds vs. S&P ETF (SPY)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Some will say the easy money has been made, some will say PLTR is overvalued and some will say it’s going to revolutionize how data is utilized. Only time will tell which theory is correct and to be honest I want to see more data as the quarters and annual reports are reported. I normally don’t invest in growth stocks at the early stages but I really like PLTR’s prospects. There is a ton of risk as many competitors build fantastic software solutions.

One could make an argument PLTR doesn’t have a defined moat around its business. I made an investment with a 5–10-year timeline in PLTR. I am very bullish and can’t wait to see how PLTR’s business expands through 2021. If PLTR can keep increasing its growth rates its top line revenue could surpass estimates and this could turn into a triple digit return over the years. I am long PLTR as this story needs time to unfold.