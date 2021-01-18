Using The VIX Term Structure To Earn Low-Risk, Radical Stock Gains

We just turned over a new year and predictions are running rampant. To quote Yogi Berra, “It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” I don’t rely on predictions. Being prepared to exploit real-time opportunities is far more rewarding than my weak fortune-telling skills.

I hope you find insights in this article to manage your own stock risk by using real-time metrics of the VIX futures curve to identify emerging risk-off intervals. To make the most of the methods described, it takes some serious calibration efforts, but even without those, I believe there is real value in understanding the implications of changing quotes for VIX futures.

I'll explain my own rules for exploiting the available information, the metrics that inform those rules, and a brief introduction to the calibration methodology that promotes a reproducible system of decision support.

Rules

I’ve got three rules for exploiting market opportunities:

Rule #1: Ignore my own fear; ride the upswings with confidence because quantitative metrics can identify emerging risk-off intervals before they do serious damage.

Rule #2: When risk metrics say get out, get out. Preserving capital will enable outsized gains when the rebound comes.

Rule #3: Don’t sweat the small stuff. Small lost opportunities and modest transient losses are all but meaningless in the context of attainable compound annual growth rates.

I’ll elaborate on each of these and introduce a corollary as well, but first let me set the stage as to what’s possible and how it can be realized.

Risk-Mitigation Algorithm

I use a mix of metrics derived from the VIX term structure (futures), market price trends, the SKEW index, VVIX and a few other things to identify the risk of a meaningful downturn in broad stock market indices. Those metrics quantify the shape of the VIX futures curve (I call it the SHAPE metric) and the rate of change in that SHAPE using various slope indicators. Secondary factors like the volatility of the VIX (VVIX), the skew in equity option quotes (SKEW), and others serve as additional factors in filtering and conditioning the primary metrics.

The basic SHAPE metric uses the first four VIX futures quotes, actually the sequential discounts, to put a number to the shape of the term structure. If you like details, the formula looks like this:

SHAPE Formula

SHAPE = Average ( F2/F1-1, F3/F2-1, F4/F3-1) where F1 is the prompt futures contract, F2 the second monthly contract, etc. (VX on CBOE)

To provide a sense of how the term structure's shape and the SHAPE metric change with different market conditions, this graphic shows a healthy market, a pivotal sell signal on February 21, 2020, and the worst VIX term structure during the COVID crisis in March 2020.

Various VIX Term Structures

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Source: VIXCentral.com

When the structure is flat, SHAPE values are near zero. The red line is a stressed market and SHAPE values can be very negative or backwardated. Healthy markets tend to be contango, i.e., tilted upward with positive SHAPES.

Each day's SHAPE can be placed in a time series to show the evolution of risk sentiment from risk-on (High SHAPE values) to risk-off (Low SHAPE values).

Here is a graphic of how the SHAPE metric serves as one indication of risk-off periods, shown in the pink troughs below. Along with the SHAPE, I’ve overlaid the algorithm-driven equity holdings in green and an indexed value for SPY as a black line. You can see the obvious relationships but recognize that the various rates of change or ‘Slope’ metrics (not shown) are critical to precisely determining the emergence of risk-off intervals.

Graph A: SHAPE, SPY and Algorithm-Indicated Holdings

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

In fact, look again at the first graphic of Various VIX Term Structures, and you'll see that the sell signal of February 21st was triggered at a relatively benign SHAPE value, but Graph A shows how it had begun to deteriorate by that date.

Here is a comparison of a buy-and-hold strategy versus algorithm-aided valuations for SPY.

Graph B: SHAPE & Comparison of Holding SPY v. Algorithm

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

If you traded SPY, alternating IEF during sell intervals, price-only gains since mid-October 2019, when the EZV Algorithms service began, have been 94% versus 26% if SPY were held throughout. I’ll be discussing leveraged ETFs too, so buying and holding SPXL would have gained 41% over the same period compared to 347% using the metrics to alternate with IEF on sell intervals.

Graph C: SHAPE & Comparison of Holding SPXL v. Algorithm

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

The period represented in these graphs is the full term since the inception of EZV Algorithms. Of course 15 months is only a modest test. But the performance is consistent with the 13 years of modeled data, and that is because the calibration methodology is especially important.

Calibrations

Rather than back fitting a test period and then applying it to the future, continuous trailing optimizations provide a means of calibrating metrics as well as the calibration methodology itself. They continuously build decision criteria for today based on data through yesterday.

The trailing optimization process is organic, always building on updated trailing data. The model has performed about 3,200 daily optimizations over its 13-year history without fitting anything using contemporaneous data. So, parameters are calibrated, but so is the process. If it worked 3200 times, there's a good chance it will work next week. If a process is replicable 3200 times, it's unlikely to be an accident.

Back To My Rules

In that first chart, look at the large blocks of green representing fully invested positions. Now think about all the emotional turmoil that existed during those times – good and bad COVID news, election uncertainties, recent rising interest rates, civil unrest, federal reserve pressers, etc. I would bet that most readers reduced positions sometime over the last few months, but the rally has continued climbing the wall of fear.

Rule #1:

Ignore my own fear; ride the upswings with confidence because quantitative metrics can identify emerging risk-off intervals before they do serious damage.

It is only possible to hold with confidence if you can rely on an early-warning system to facilitate the avoidance of downturns. And since I do, I have a corollary to Rule #1.

Corollary 1A: Once there is confidence in the ability to identify emerging drawdowns, use leveraged ETFs to the extent risk appetite allows.

This one can be controversial. Common wisdom says that leveraged ETFs experience ‘fade” of more technically, volatility decay. But common wisdom doesn’t always recognize that volatility decay is only a problem with small-to-modest returns; when returns are large, volatility decay becomes volatility acceleration. While that buy-and-hold strategy’s 41% gain is well under 3 times the 26% unleveraged result, trading SPXL with the EZV algorithm would have gained 347%. That is far better than 3 times the unleveraged gain even using the algorithm.

Consider the implications of that to a conservative risk appetite. For whatever equity ratio you might be willing to risk, you could have invested 7.5% as much in leveraged ETFs (26%/347%) and earned the same contribution to your overall results. Or you could have capped losses at 20% of your normal equity portfolio and earned almost 3 times as much – i.e., 20% holdings times 347% equals 69% overall portfolio gains.

Keep in mind that the last 15 months have been particularly good because sidestepping the February/March market crater due to COVID created great opportunity. But 13-year modeled results are also outstanding.

Rule #2:

When those same metrics say get out, get out. Preserving capital will enable outsized gains when the rebound comes.

I’ll refer to Graph C because the 3X-leveraged ETFs amplify the effects of Rule #2. Look at the deep pink segment of SHAPE readings in the graphs above. The EZV positions continued to grow during the COVID crash because having divested of the equity ETFs, positions grew with the flight to safety which IEF offered. Then look at the upward slope of gains after the pink crater. Markets always build potential energy during a sharp drawdown and then accelerate as risk perceptions clear.

Many would argue that selling before a risk-off interval should be rule #1, but I’ve got two reasons for ordering them this way. Most of us are risk-averse, at least to some extent, and the algorithm is also risk-averse. It takes little encouragement to sell when markets are getting rough and the algorithm says sell. It’s more difficult to hold stocks when talking heads on the TV and your own guts are filled with fear.

The other reason can be illustrated this way. On January 6th we had gun shots in the senate chamber, a still-undecided electoral process, bonds tanking, a potentially serious virus mutation from South Africa, long-established tech-stock leadership failing further, and a divergence of price action among the broad-based ETFs. I held despite misgivings driven by the chaos. Then on January 7th, when prices jumped, I wrote this to members:

“If I had sold yesterday out of fear, I'd now be in a pickle. With my 3X-leveraged prices up 5.65%, I'd have to wonder about reentering at these levels versus trying to time the reentry. But I'd be off the algorithm's sequence and without it, my timing instincts are about as good as my fear instincts - not very.”

Rule #3:

Don’t sweat the small stuff. Small lost opportunities and modest transient losses are all but meaningless in the context of attainable compound annual growth rates.

Once again look at graph B or C and you’ll see short periods where prices turned down and the algorithm did not call a sell signal. It’s one reason I don’t view the algorithm as a 'market timing' model because the implication creates a false expectation of catching every up-and-down market movement. The 13 years modeled and the 15-month service show that a more nuanced concept is at work. It’s a risk-mitigation tool where avoiding the big drawdowns lowers risk and creates exceptional returns by harvesting the steep rebounds starting from an undamaged investment base.

For short periods, losses can run a little more than 20% with SPY, which is about half the losses in a buy-and-hold strategy. So, if you were to use a 50-50 stock-bond allocation a 10% transient portfolio loss is rare but has happened once in the last 13 years. Yet on a rolling-252-day basis the worst interval resulted in a small gain of 0.2%. In other words, losses have been transient, but tend to be fully recovered even in the worst of times. The following chart is indicative.

Calendar Year Results & Worst-Loss for Rolling Intervals

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo Finance

Oh! There is one more rule with no number and it’s “patience.” I’ve been sitting on a buy signal since November 3rd before election results were known, and my 3X-leveraged ETFs have gained about 70% since then. There have been no subsequent signals – no action at all other than holding with confidence. On average, there are only 1.5 major downturns avoided per year, so it’s not a week-to-week market timing routine and it will not provide instant gratification.

What Might Go Wrong

I've tested all this since May of 2008 and for the most part markets have been bullish for 13 years since. The methodology is risk-averse, so while I would expect to avoid major downturns I do not know how it would perform in a period of sustained stagflation like the late '70s, or worse in a long-term bear market. I was very encouraged by the identification of the COVID crisis on February 21st because one concern I've had related to performance in a black swan event. I would call COVID a grey swan, but sidestepping the carnage was a strong validation nonetheless. I suspect that even a bear market would be characterized by alternating risk-on/risk-off cycles and the methodology would do well, but I have no empirical evidence to that effect.

Wrap Up

So, while I can’t predict what this year will hold, I can predict this: prices will fluctuate. I can also say that being prepared to exploit those fluctuations is almost as good as predicting prices – not quite, but not bad either. Consider if your own fear-and-greed responses have you selling into sustainable rallies and riding market downturns. I’m convinced that quantitative methods offer a better way.

Thanks for reading.