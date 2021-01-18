Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has been hot lately. After going sideways for most of calendar year 2020, the stock took off in early November and has appreciated by roughly 33% since then. The rise coincided with the release of the latest earnings report, which suggested ADI may finally be pulling itself out of the slump it has been in for the last few years. Why will be covered next.

Q4 FY2020 quarterly report

ADI was able to beat estimates for the top and bottom line. Q4 revenue increased by 5.76% YoY to $1,526M and non-GAAP EPS increased by 21% YoY to $1.44 as shown in the table below. Quarterly revenue had been contracting for quite some time at ADI, including in the first three quarters of FY2020, but Q4 was different. Revenue grew YoY, making Q4 somewhat of a milestone.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $1,526.3M $1,456.1M $1,443.2M 4.82% 5.76% Gross margin 67.0% 66.8% 65.3% 20bps 170bps Operating margin 30.2% 28.8% 23.4% 140bps 680bps Operating income $461.7M $419.1M $338.4M 10.16% 36.44% Net income $386.5M $362.7M $277.7M 6.56% 39.18% EPS $1.04 $0.97 $0.74 7.22% 40.54% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $1,526.3M $1,456.1M $1,443.2M 4.82% 5.76% Gross margin 70.0% 69.9% 68.4% 10bps 160bps Operating margin 41.7% 42.3% 38.8% (60bps) 290bps EPS $1.44 $1.36 $1.19 5.88% 21.01%

Source: ADI Form 8-K

Nevertheless, FY2020 still ended in negative territory in spite of what happened in Q4. With the numbers for Q4 available, so too are the numbers for all of FY2020. FY2020 revenue decreased by 6.48% YoY to $5,603M and non-GAAP EPS decreased by 4.66% to $4.91 as shown in the table below.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $5,603.0M $5,991.0M (6.48%) Gross margin 65.9% 67.0% (110bps) Operating margin 26.7% 28.6% (190bps) Operating income $1,498.2M $1,710.6M (12.42%) Net income $1,220.8M $1,363.0M (10.43%) EPS $3.28 $3.65 (10.14%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue $5,603.0M $5,991.0M (6.48%) Gross margin 69.1% 69.9% (80bps) Operating margin 39.9% 40.6% (70bps) Operating income $2,234.3M $2,433.0M (8.17%) EPS $4.91 $5.15 (4.66%)

Source: ADI Form 10-K

The table below breaks down revenue by end market. Automotive and consumer declined the most in FY2020, but the former improved in Q4 with the latter remaining weak. Communications led the way in Q4, although industrial showed the most resilience throughout.

Market Q4 FY2020 YoY FY2020 YoY Industrial $811.2M 9% $2987.5M (1%) Communications $312.6M 19% $1195.9M (8%) Automotive $229.8M 2% $779.3M (16%) Consumer $172.6M (17%) $640.3M (15%) $1526.3M $5603.0M

While FY2020 may have been a tough year for ADI, green shoots started to appear in Q4. Furthermore, the outlook is upbeat as shown in the table below. Guidance calls for Q1 revenue of $1.5B, plus or minus $70M, an increase of 15.07% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast expects non-GAAP EPS of $1.30, plus or minus $0.10, an increase of 26.21% YoY at the midpoint.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 (guidance) Q1 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $1.5B +/- $70M $1,303.6M 15.07% Operating margin 29.1% +/- 150bps 21.0% 810bps EPS $0.92 +/- $0.10 $0.55 67.27% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $1.5B +/- $70M $1,303.6M 15.07% Operating margin 40.0% +/- 100bps 36.9% 310bps EPS $1.30 +/- $0.10 $1.03 26.21%

Q4 FY2020 earnings call

ADI expects growth to accelerate if Q1 guidance is any indication. In addition, ADI provided more color as to how it expects the rest of FY2021 to play out. From the Q4 earnings call:

This was clearly an unprecedented year for us all. We are optimistic that a broad-based recovery is underway, but acknowledge that the recovery remains dependent on the economic impacts of the pandemic. With that said, I'm encouraged by our momentum and we expect 2021 to be a growth year for the company.

A transcript of the Q4 FY2020 earnings call can be found here.

Management went into greater detail as to the reasoning behind its optimism for FY2021. ADI credits improving demand in its end markets. As shown earlier, communications drove growth in Q4. ADI sees room for more with 5G playing a key role.

In communications, we're the market leader in 5G, a position that will deliver significant growth as 5G broadens globally in 2021 and beyond. At the same time, we view open radio access networks, or O-RAN, as a disruptive technology that enables carriers to scale and upgrade their networks more quickly and economically, an important step to help proliferate 5G into new markets.

ADI even thinks 5G could power it ahead for years to come.

I think it's important to remember 5G is at the early stages of multi-year, probably a decade of ramp here. And I think 2021 will be characterized by the deployments of 5G more globally beyond China. I expect America to be the primary driver probably towards the second-half of 2021 for 5G.

A number of other companies have suggested inventory building may be affecting their sales numbers. For instance, Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), a competitor of ADI, has singled out this factor as contributing to its recent success in another article. However, ADI believes customer pull-ins did not inflate its growth as is apparently the case at other companies.

Communications, which represented 20% of revenue, was down 14% sequentially. However, the segment was up 19% year-over-year, driven by double-digit growth in both wireless and wireline. Importantly, our growth was not aided by customer pull-in activity related to geopolitical tensions.

Even the consumer segment is expected to do better. The consumer has been a source of weakness for some time but ADI believes the worst has passed.

Turning to consumer now. This is a market that have had its fair share of challenges over the last few years for ADI. However, we believe that the business has bottomed in 2020. Recent design wins across a diverse customer base for new and emerging applications like hearables, wearables, high-end audio and video solutions put consumer on a multi-year growth trajectory.

In a nutshell, ADI is seeing a broad-based improvement in business conditions.

Why returning to growth in Q4 is significant

The chart above shows the significance of ADI growing once more with the forecast calling for an acceleration in growth. Revenue jumped in the two years prior to hitting a peak in FY2018, only to start sliding down. The table below shows how revenue and operating income jumped from FY2016 to FY2018. Both have lost steam ever since. Note that growth in 2016-2018 coincided with ADI's acquisition of Linear Technology Corp in 2016.

Revenue Operating income FY2020 $5603M $1498M FY2019 $5991M $1711M FY2018 $6225M $1900M FY2017 $5246M $1163M FY2016 $3421M $1028M FY2015 $3435M $831M FY2014 $2865M $752M FY2013 $2634M $753M FY2012 $2701M $824M FY2011 $2993M $1072M FY2010 $2762M $900M

If something worked in the past, it could very well do so again. An acquisition could give lackluster growth a shot in the arm. It's therefore not surprising that ADI would seek to shake things up by acquiring Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in an all-stock deal valued at $21B. The new company was projected to have an enterprise value of $68B, gross debt of $6.6B and $2.5B in cash. Assuming regulators approve, the analog and mixed signal product portfolio of ADI and MXIM should complement each other. The table below shows what the combined company could look like.

ADI MXIM Pro Forma Revenue $6.0B $2.2B $8.2B Gross profit $4.2B $1.4B $5.6B Gross margin 70% 65% 69% Operating profit $2.4B $0.7B $3.1B Operating margin 41% 32% 38% Free cash flow $2.0B $0.7B $2.7B Net leverage ratio 1.9x (0.8x) 1.2x

Source: ADI Form 425

In comparison, ADI acquired Linear Technology Corp for roughly $14.8B. The deal was completed in early 2017 to create a company with an enterprise value of about $30B and annual revenue of approximately $5B. Unlike in the case of MXIM, ADI issued $7.3B in debt to finance the acquisition at that time.

The market apparently likes what ADI has said and done

ADI had been in a slump, but the prospect of ADI returning to growth was well received by the market. ADI broke out to new highs after moving sideways in a range for the better part of two years. The stock has appreciated by a third in the last 4-6 weeks as shown in the chart above.

ADI TXN Market cap $57.91B $157.11B Enterprise value $62.00B $158.39B Revenue $5.60B $13.74B EBITDA $2.38B $6.38B FCF $1.84B $5.17B Trailing P/E 47.79 31.75 Forward P/E 26.95 28.57 PEG ratio 2.38 2.74 P/S 10.41 11.46 P/B 4.83 18.52 EV/revenue 11.07 11.53 EV/EBITDA 26.77 24.25

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price increase has led to a quick increase in multiples. For instance, ADI traded at 20 times forward earnings as recently as the end of October and before the current rally, but it now trades at almost 27 times forward earnings as shown in the table above. In doing so, ADI has leveled the field with Texas Instruments (TXN), arguably its biggest competitor.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

ADI was stuck for some time, but the latest numbers and guidance suggest the company has managed to get loose and is back on the path to growth. After an extended period of quarterly contractions, Q4 revenue grew by almost 6%. The forecast calls for a 15% increase in Q1 with continued growth for the remainder of FY2021.

ADI is seeing a revival in demand in all of its end markets. But the big driver could be 5G. Many countries, including the U.S., are expected to intensify the deployment of 5G infrastructure and that should help increase demand for chips from ADI. ADI could be a beneficiary for years to come as 5G deployment could take years to complete. Automotive is another market with lots of potential for ADI, especially with the increase in silicon content in newer vehicles.

Growth could get another shot in the arm in the second half of 2021 with the acquisition of MXIM. ADI seems to have decided that acquisitions can drive growth forward. Instead of solely relying on organic growth, ADI is counting on the synergies from acquisitions. Not only are the two companies complementary, but ADI will increase the number of technical staff it has at its disposal. ADI looks primed to grow substantially in the coming quarters after a period where it appeared the company may be stagnating.

Nonetheless, I am neutral on ADI, even though the company seems to have a lot of things going in its favor at the moment. ADI is running side by side with a lot of competitors and it's not clear if ADI has something that sets itself apart from the others. If anything, making a number of acquisitions in a relatively short time is a tacit admission on the part of ADI that it needed to beef up its arsenal in order to take on increasingly stiff competition. Organic growth has not been up to par once you strip out additions from acquisitions.

ADI isn't growing any faster than the competition, nor is it any cheaper after the recent rally in the stock. Some competitors, such as MPWR, have done a better job by growing much faster than ADI. With better options out there, it's probably best to stay on the sidelines for now when it comes to ADI.