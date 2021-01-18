When I saw Signal Advance (OTCPK:OTCPK:SIGL) on SA's undercovered stocks list, I quickly remembered what happened last week after Elon Musk's tweet. It was another name similarity confusion that created speculative trading. These incidents started happening more often as new and young investors got into financial markets thanks to easy trading applications like Robinhood. These are all due to the lack of financial literacy of novice traders that flooded the markets. Just a couple of months ago, there was a similar incident with Zoom.

Signal Advance was a penny stock until markets confused the company with the messaging application Elon Musk suggested on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Afterward, Signal Advance soared 11,000%, hitting $38.70 per share. Then it quickly plunged as markets realized the mistake, yet stock closed Friday 17% up, trading 3,000% above pre tweet levels due to speculative trading and low free float.

I am aware that Seeking Alpha reader's financial literacy is way higher than the market average. There was probably no one that bought Signal Advance thinking it is the Signal application's owner. However, these incidents are valuable for reminding ourselves of the cataclysmic results of investing/trading without enough knowledge about companies.

What Happened

WhatsApp, the well-known messaging platform owned by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), changed its privacy policy in most countries other than the EU, and some users panicked over their data privacy started looking for alternatives. During the crisis, Musk tweeted:

Use Signal

Source: Twitter

After the tweet, everyone rushed into Signal, and downloads soared. According to the New York Times, Signal downloaded 1.3 million a day, which is a considerable increase compared to 50,000 a day before Musk's tweet.

Unlike most people downloading the messaging application Signal, "Smart" retail investors rushed into their trading apps. They typed Signal and bought the first stock they have seen, which was Signal Advance. I am sure it worked pretty well for early birds as a speculative trade, but it is definitely not a stock you would want to HOLD.

Data by YCharts

Is There Any Value

One might think it did not plunge back to older price levels because the company holds some value, and investors that lost some of their initial money are planning to wait, but it is not the case for Signal. The company is barely operating. Signal Advance is a technology company focused on biomedical solutions. Their primary focus is earlier detection, especially for cardiac disorders. Yet, there is nothing on the table. I am sure founders are great professors with brilliant minds, but the company does not value half a billion. On their webpage, you can see this quote from one of their colleagues, so we understand that their valuation is $10 million for the company, as they honorably put this quote to the center of their webpage.

Source: Company Website

Down below, you can see the income statement from the annual report of 2019, and there is nothing to analyze because there is no revenue generated. Also, I would like to remind you that these figures are not in thousands.

Okay, so let's look at the balance sheet to see if there is any hidden value there, and the picture is the same. There are no assets to justify a valuation of $500 million market cap. The picture is the same in 2020; there is just $6 million in revenue generated from consultancy. In my opinion, there is nothing to justify even 10% of that valuation. It is only a penny stock, an obscure company that skyrocketed with confusion and speculative trades.

Sources: Company Disclosures

The Lesson We Need To Learn

Knowledge is power, and it is more prominent in financial markets than anywhere else. Buying companies without sufficient research can cause catastrophic outcomes. Those who bought above $30 without looking at the company lost 2/3 of their money, and they are likely to lose more if they keep holding to their shares.

Be like Buffett, never invest in a company without thoroughly understanding its business and the sector. I do not buy or sell companies, I do not truly understand, even if I see a speculative trade opportunity. It is crucial to comprehend underlying risks, and in this case, it was to realize that it is not the company you think you were buying.

Risks

It is an illiquid small-cap stock that was a penny stock just two weeks ago, so there aren't many ways to take a short position, but if you are holding the stock, I believe it is best to get rid of it and accept the losses. There is no hidden value in the company, and there will not be in the foreseeable future. In the worst-case scenario, you would be missing out on some gains caused by speculative trades of others. Still, you have much better odds in a blackjack table.

Investor Takeaway

All in all, those who fell into name confusion mistake was a victim of their greed and ignorance. If you still own Signal, I believe it is best to get out before the ship sinks. It fell from $38 to $13, but it can drop below 1$ as the market digests the situation and speculative trading fades. I hope this incident reminds you of the importance of research and financial literacy.