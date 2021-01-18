The 33% dividend cut announced by RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) on December 3rd was no surprise to investors given muted market reaction in subsequent trading days. It seems long-time investors didn't pay much heed to the cries of 8%+ dividend yield by many dividend yield gurus who were clearly ignoring the unsustainably high FFO payout north of 80%, egged on by repeated management assurances that dividend was safe. Dividend cut is now part of history and the question now is what should investors do?

Dividend cut is not signaling a reduction in profitability

In my view, the dividend cut is not signaling any reduction in the cash flow generating ability of RioCan, whether temporary or permanent. Management has justified the dividend cut as a capital allocation decision saying that there are better and value accretive uses of the funds which were being paid out as dividends. The company press release had the following detail on dividend cut decision:

We believe the current circumstances present an opportunity for us to optimize our capital allocation towards accretive initiatives as we remain committed to driving value creation for our unitholders and increasing distributions from this new base as conditions permit. This one-third distribution reduction will provide RioCan additional cash flow of approximately $152 million annually. The additional capital will be used to fund initiatives that drive long-term net asset value growth for RioCan’s unitholders such as its mixed-use residential developments, unit buybacks through its normal course issuer bid program, and debt repayment.

Poor perception of retail REITs

RioCan has a strong following among individual investors, far more than any other Canadian REIT (indicated by SA follower count as proxy for investor interest). On the other hand, institutional investors have been giving RioCan a cold shoulder for some time due to its heavy retail exposure on the back of macro trend e-commerce.

As a contrarian, I am curious to see if we've hit the bottom on retail sector pessimism after the heavy battering by COVID-19 headwinds. I look for an answer in the average Price to FFO valuation for RioCan from 2015-2019 (i.e. five-year pre-COVID-19 period). RioCan traded at 14.21x over this period and now it's trading at around 10.7x 2021 FFO i.e. a 25% discount to historical valuation norm.

Before I jump to the conclusion that we have an attractive valuation discount, I am very likely to receive criticism that the astronomical rise in penetration of e-commerce during COVID-19 has dealt the final blow to brick-and-mortar retail which is reflected in these lower valuations. In my view, e-commerce will not hurt RioCan significantly in the long term given its small exposure to shopping malls, lot of grocery anchored properties and development plans to build residential communities around its properties.

RioCan retail is defensive

RioCan's retail exposure is quite defensive in the context of pandemic as it's quite heavy on the necessities like grocery, pharmacy, liquor, essential personal services and value apparel.

Source: Report to Unitholders, 3Q2020

Moreover, it is also heavy on open air centers at a time when shoppers are hesitant to step into enclosed spaces.

Source: Report to Unitholders, 3Q2020

RioCan's disclosure around the type of its tenants is very useful compared to its peers. For example, I haven't seen any other Canadian retail REIT provide an analysis of rent collection by tenant type similar to RioCan below which shows how the weakest of its tenants are performing on rent payments:

Source: Investor Presentation, October 2020

Growth pipeline

Intensification is the buzzword among Canadian retail REITs who have large vacant spaces around their properties in the form of parking lots etc. Invariably all of them have plans to develop residential communities on these spaces, especially those around transit corridors, by erecting mixed-use high-rise towers. Given the shortage of housing supply in Canadian population centers like Toronto which attracts a lot of immigration-driven population inflow, this is a no-brainer. However, implementing this strategy is easier said than done because a maze of municipal regulations have to be navigated before such projects can progress from drawing board to reality. RioCan stands out in this regard by claiming that it has the highest zoning entitlements among its peers. RioCan has zoning applications approved for 14.3 million square feet of mixed use residential development projects.

Source: Investor Presentation, October 2020

RioCan being a retail REIT with no historical multi-residential experience originally started out these developments in partnership with REITs like Killam and Boardwalk who are purely focused on multi-res business. Of late, it has switched to bringing in more passive partners with capital like Maplelands (who is an affiliate of UAE-based investment holding company). Going forward, the dividend cut is likely to reduce the need for bringing in capital partners for future development projects.

I believe the development pipeline is a very long term growth driver as evident from projects like The Well where zoning application was submitted back in February 2014 and the project is slated for completion in 2022/2023. Once a substantial part of these projects has been completed, it will transform RioCan into a major multi-residential player.

Valuation

I have valued RioCan based on a historical average Price to Fund Flow from Operations ("P/FFO") multiple. Over the last five years prior to COVID-19, RioCan has traded at an average P/FFO of around 14x. Multiplying the average P/FFO with 2021 forecast FFO per share of CAD1.64 gives us a target price of CAD23/share (equivalent to USD17.97/share at 1.28 conversion rate) or potential 30.9% stock price appreciation from current levels.

For yield-oriented investors, after the dividend cut of 33%, RioCan offers approx. 5.5% dividend yield with a safe 59% payout (based on FFO). This yield is pretty much in line with the historical average over 2015-2019 indicating that a yield-oriented investor will consider RioCan to be fairly valued at the current price.

For investors looking to see sensitivities around the key inputs to the target valuation, the table below provides price target under this different combinations of FFO growth and P/FFO multiples.

Source: Author estimates

Takeaways

I believe we've hit the bottom on retail sector pessimism after the heavy battering by COVID-19 headwinds with RioCan trading at a 25% discount to its historical valuation and 37% below the 52-week high price. At a closer look, RioCan's retail assets are quite defensive, primarily comprising of necessities like grocery, pharmacy, liquor, essential personal services and value apparel which are likely to weather COVID-19 pandemic as well as the trend of shifting to e-commerce. Announcement of a dividend cut has lifted uncertainty for income-oriented investors, making way for a fresh and positive look at this market favorite.

