You Must Pivot To Win

Wall Street is the land of reinvention. Sometimes, the course is steady, but oftentimes the path forward careens one way and another. It is pushed by politics, the economy, the latest data, national strife, and a whole host of other factors. The important thing here is to realize that the course has shifted, and then to take action to deal with what has taken place.

This is not easy for many individuals and many institutional money managers. We are all reluctant to change course but, I point out, sometimes what has worked before will no longer work, and so, a different course must be taken. The key here is "winning." I can accurately report that "trying" doesn't equate to a hill of beans. It does not get the job done, and so, it is a worthless explicative.

Behind my house, on my dock, is a 52' sailing catamaran. It is occupied by Fabio Potenti, the Chief Medical Officer of Cleveland Clinic, and his lovely wife, Kristin. There is also the most wonderful 4-legged being that lives with them. His name is Yoda, and he is a very bright fellow.

For my commentary today I quote from Yoda:

"Always pass on what you have learned." "Do or do not. There is no try."

It is my overall belief that to be successful in the Great Game two strategies are needed, and they should be utilized at the same time. The first are plays for appreciation. The second are plays for cash flows and yield. The Press focuses on appreciation almost exclusively. That is understandable, as large gains and large losses are much more exciting to talk about than boring old interest rates and the compounding of interest that may accompany them.

"Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it... he who doesn't... pays it."



- Albert Einstein

From time to time, you will see a 60/40 strategy mentioned, where the 60% is invested in equities, mostly for appreciation, and 40% was traditionally invested in bonds, as the representative of the cash flow part of the discussion. This, however, no longer works, in my opinion, as the bond part of the equation now has yields, as driven by the Fed and other central banks, that no longer adequately serve to produce adequate returns or cash flows.

Generally, historically, we look at investments as a matter of "Relative Value." However, there are times, such as we are in now, when "Absolute Value" is the motivating force. Again, I quote my friend Yoda:

"May the Force be with you."

If you consider bonds, these days, the focus is on Treasuries as the benchmark for risk-driven assets. It is certainly true that Treasury yields have risen, to some extent, but we have seen exactly the opposite with risk assets, such as corporate bonds, mortgage bonds, high yield bonds et al. Their yields have compressed against Treasuries, as demonstrated below:

Index 3-Month Return 6-Month Return Treasuries -1.51% -2.11% IG Corporates 1.27% 1.35% High Yield 5.34% 9.62% Munis 2.16% 2.12%

*Data according to Bloomberg

My comment here is that bonds no longer work effectively to provide any real yield and, more than that, you are not getting any real compensation for the credit risk factor. This is why I have turned to some closed-end funds and some exchange-traded funds to get some outsized yields as compared with bonds of any sort these days. Yes, for the insurance companies they are regulated. Yes, some money managers have specific mandates. Yes, long/short hedge funds can flip bonds around. However, if you are a pension fund, a senior, a retiree or any other person, or entity, that needs or wants yield, then I suggest you pivot from most bonds, not all bonds, and into the fund category.

In this space, the dividends, their history, and the frequency of payments are all very important issues to consider. Also, look carefully at the Net Asset Value (NAV) and see if you are buying the assets for less than 100 cents on the dollar. Then spend some time looking at their actual portfolios and what is in them. This is a very important aspect of these funds. Further, check the liquidity of each fund, as you do not want to get stuck holding the bag in some downturn, such as we saw last March.

I write my commentary today to remind you that sometimes you must let go of old assumptions. When a strategy no longer works to either protect you or enrich you, it is time to let go of it and find other roads. I assert that this is where we are now. I hope you are paying attention.

"If no mistake you have made, losing you are. A different game you should play."



- Mr. Yoda

