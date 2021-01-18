Green energy and hydrogen are hyped investments at the moment. This pushed a lot of share prices higher. On the one hand, this is justified by the increased government support for clean energy. The US and Europe showed ambitious plans for hydrogen. On the other hand, the valuations of companies active with hydrogen are very high. It's not sure if these companies can live up to the hype. One of the possibilities to get exposure to hydrogen are companies producing fuel cells. Fuel cells convert hydrogen or other fuels to electricity.

Introduction To PowerCell Sweden

PowerCell Sweden AB (OTCPK:PCELF) produces fuel cells, fuel cell systems, and provides fuel cell-related engineering services. It started as a development project in the Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY) 20 years ago. In 2008, it spun-off and started as an independent company.

PowerCell is persistency. Whether developing new features or improved products, the PowerCell employees support solutions that go beyond the conventional to ensure that customers benefit from ingenious fuel cell technology. Source

The company has several fuel cell solutions for different applications. The company has small-scale systems for back-up power generation for telecom and traffic systems. They can also be used as a generator for buildings and households. The large systems are for stationary systems, ships, busses, and off-road vehicles. PowerCell Sweden's primary market is the Nasdaq Nordic Stockholm stock exchange. The ticker on Seeking Alpha is on the OTC market and could provide low liquidity. The main currency of PowerCell is the Swedish krona. All numbers are expressed in Swedish krona, at the time of writing 1 USD converts to 8.28 SEK. Only the comparison sheet with peers is in USD.

Source

Important License Agreement With Bosch

In 2019, PowerCell and Bosch inked a license agreement for the S3 fuel stack systems. The agreement comprises a joint-development of the S3 fuel stack with Bosch to improve it.

The agreement gives Bosch an exclusive, global right to produce and sell the jointly improved version of the PowerCell S3 in fuel cell systems for automotive applications like passenger cars, trucks, and busses for seven years following the start of production. Source

The agreement also grants royalties to PowerCell once Bosch starts selling the improved S3 fuel cell systems. Bosch plans to start production in 2022. It wants to produce it on large scale to reduce costs. This is an excellent agreement for PowerCell. Bosch is the leading supplier of automotive technology. This makes it easier to sell to the big car and truck manufacturers. PowerCell got a large cash advance as well.

Source picture: Bosch

In the wake of the license agreement, Bosch also acquired a large part of PowerCell. It is the largest single shareholder with a stake of 11.3%. While a take-over seems unlikely at the moment. This could be a possibility in the future. Especially since there are no other large shareholders.

Strong Balance Sheet Without Share Dilution

The agreement with Bosch added a lot of cash to PowerCell. This puts it in a comfortable position without having to increase its capital. The balance sheet has a cash position of 477M SEK and only 128M SEK of total liabilities. Currently, the company burns about 90M SEK cash per year. At this rate, it should be enough cash to continue operations for about 2 years without needing additional cash. The company could always use the high share price to raise more cash as other companies in the fuel cell sector have been doing frequently. It's commendable that PowerCell created a strong cash position without diluting existing shareholders.

Valuation: PowerCell Is Expensive

The whole fuel cell sector and green energy sector has been on a roll. The iShares Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) rose about 150% in a year. PowerCell doubled in a year. This raises questions about the valuations of these companies. PowerCell is no exception in this regard. It trades at a P/S ratio of 248. This is unusually high. I see a couple of reasons for this high valuation.

PowerCell has better gross profit margins (27%) than its competitors.

Revenue is a lot smaller than its competitors. This could mean there is more potential for growth.

The deal with Bosch secured a large cash position without the need to dilute existing shareholders.

Still, it is tough to see a road to more reasonable valuations from here. Even if revenue increases tenfold, it still has a high P/S ratio. The company should be able to generate profits as revenue rises. The Bosch agreement could be a catalyst in this regard. The royalties could provide a decent cash flow with high margins. These royalties should start in 2022.

Another way to value PowerCell is to look at the investment Bosch made after the license agreement. Bosch purchased the shares from another investor, Midroc New Technology. There were no details disclosed about the paid price. The share price on the market was 150 SEK. It's possible Bosch got a small discount because it was a large transaction outside the market. At the share price of 150 SEK and considering the 4 quarters before the transaction, the P/S ratio was about 115. This is still far below the 248 P/S ratio today.

Other Fuel Cell Companies

PowerCell's peers are other fuel cell companies like Plug Power (PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). These companies don't produce the same types of fuel cells and aren't all direct competitors. All these companies have an exploding share price in common. PowerCell does seem to have the richest valuation.

Company Market cap. Revenue (TTM) P/S (TTM) Gross Profit Margin PowerCell $2.38B $10.31M 248.72 27.86% Plug Power $26.32B $307.54M 61.25 5.33% BLDP $8.33B $117.65M 62.80 20.54% FuelCell $5.06B $64.91M 47.99 -8.64%

Source: Seeking Alpha comparison, all figures in USD for comparability

The comparison shows a couple of things for me: PowerCell has room to grow its revenue and it has the highest gross profit margin. This margin could expand by getting a larger scale.

Conclusion

I believe PowerCell is an excellent company. Revenue grows fast organically. The company has a license agreement with Bosch that could generate significant cash flows from 2022. The deal also provided a strong balance sheet.

The valuation is very high at the moment. This is driven by overall market excitement about everything involved with green energy. I believe PowerCell is a well-run fuel cell company. The gross profit margin is superior to peers. The management shows it can do good deals with shareholder interest in mind. For me, it is too expensive. The company has to grow exponentially to justify this share price.