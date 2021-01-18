Since our last article about FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM), the supplier of advanced probe cards and systems for testing to the semiconductor industry, the stock is up 76%.

We argued that the company was set to grow for years, and we see no reason to change that assessment. Our thesis back then was fairly simple:

The increased use of electronics in an ever-increasing number of devices.

The increased complexity of the electronics, increasing test intensity, and the increasing use of advanced packaging, which means that the demand for probe cards rises faster than the overall semiconductor market growth.

Given that FormFactor is a leading supplier with cutting-edge solutions, this wasn't too hard to predict and that's how it played out.

Apart from favorable industry tailwinds, there are additional reasons to remain bullish as the company generates cash and has a very solid balance sheet that can (and has) be used for acquisitions.

The company is the no.1 supplier of probe cards and well respected in the industry as a leader in its field:

And it can count on most of the major players as customers, like Intel, TSMC, Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix.

Growth

Growth has been good on revenue and operational level (even if GAAP non-cash and acquisition-related cost have some effects on net income):

There are a number of reasons to think that this will continue:

Ever more electronics going into ever more things.

New and changed chip designs and node changeovers boost the demand for testing and probe cards.

The company is working at the forefront of the industry and is gaining new customers.

The company is acquiring complementary solutions that it can leverage to existing clients and increasing its wallet share in testing.

On the first, test and measurement are becoming more strategic for the semiconductor industry, driven by trends like 5G and advanced packaging (creative ways to stretch Moore's law further out).

Probe cards are critical for advanced packaging solutions as these increase test intensity (which requires more probe card use).

The 5G rollout has come not only with the infrastructure build-out which contains lots of complex electronics, but also numerous new 5G enabled phone models, from the Q3CC:

there are substantial increases in test complexity associated with 5G silicon, especially for millimeter wave RF. At the same time, 5G is also driving significant increases in test intensity. Recent comments by one of the major ATE suppliers indicate that test times for the chips in the 5G handset are 60% greater than the chips in a 4G LTE phone. All else being equal, longer test times means more probe cards are required, which grows the served market in which we lead.

Management argues that the increase in complexity of new chip designs widens its competitive position and given the fact that TSMC, the largest and most advanced foundry in the world is now a 10% customer provides some corroboration of that. Management thinks they have further upside with TSMC, although not in a linear fashion (Q3CC):

But when you look at that foundry business in contrast everywhere else, there is probably still some upward momentum available because it is a leading-edge node business. As more of that foundry's wafer starts move to advanced nodes, if you like, that piece of available market to us is going to continue to increase.

Acquisitions

Given the cash bounty the company has and generates, it can embark on acquisitions that complement the company's solutions on offer, generating cost and (more importantly) revenue synergies. Some of the latest acquisitions are:

Advantest expands the company's leading position in probe cards, from the Q3CC):

technology integration, those are fairly long-term projects. And so we are in the early stages of characterization, rationalizing road maps, where we can use some of these technology elements in FormFactor's, DRAM, in foundry and logic probe card road map. As we talked about, that is one of the key pieces, the interconnect technology and the MEMS probe technology that this acquisition brought us. Also brings us a better competitive position in flash, and there was a contribution.

The cryo testing business which HPD brings (in addition to some business the company was already doing) generates some revenue but it isn't something that is going to move the needle anytime soon, management argued that it is probably even outside of their long-term model ($850M in revenues in 2023).

The company summed up drivers of shareholder value nicely:

Q3 results and Q4 outlook

Despite the pandemic, Q3 revenues rose 26.6% y/y to $178M beating expectations by $2.29M (although slightly inflated by the acquisition of Advantest).

Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.39, a beat of $0.05 and GAAP EPS at $0.29 beating expectations by $0.07. A few of the specifics:

Revenue from China declined significantly but that's because of a major multinational client moving production out. Native Chinese producers is maintained at the mid-single-digit level, but management still considers this a growth opportunity (rightly so, given the efforts the Chinese have embarked upon to build up their own chips industry). They need better US-Chinese trade relations to realize that potential though.

The company has four 10%+ clients.

Probe card segment was $161M, +13% q/q driven by DRAM ($31M) and Flash ($11M) while offset slightly by Foundry and Logic ($108M).

Systems segment was $27M, +13% q/q

For the Q4 outlook:

The company also has a long-term model:

The company has 2023 as the year the target model becomes realized.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.7% ($83M) +90bp q/q, mainly because of higher revenue and higher systems segment gross margin (49.8% versus 44.6% in Q2, driven by higher sales and lower warranty and EML cost).

On average, systems have the highest gross margin followed by foundry and logic, then DRAM and then Flash, but this isn't set in stone, depending on a specific product, client, and geography, and in any case the differences are not large.

GAAP operating expenses ($64.7M) were $11M higher than in Q2, from the Q3CC:

The increase of $7.3 million is mainly due to higher performance-based compensation, onetime IT security remediation costs, the impact of annual salary raises and the addition of the business we acquired during the quarter.

Cash

The company generates increasing amounts of cash, which isn't surprising given the rising revenues and gradual margin expansion

The company generated $37M of free cash flow in Q3, $18M higher than in Q2 due to reduced CapEx, and had $244M of cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

The company is embarking on a 100K square foot adjacent building to expand capacity which will start coming online gradually from mid-year onward.

The company fully repaid the loan used for the acquisition of Cascade Microtech in 2016 and has two-term loans left on the books totaling $36M. The board authorized a $50M stock buyback program running through October 2022. Dilution has been kept in check:

Valuation

Analysts expect a non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 in 2020, rising to $1.51 this year.

Conclusion

We only see a moderate upside in the near future as we think the shares are fairly fully valued. There is little doubt this is a well-run company that has multiple avenues for growth and it's what you pay for such a company, which also has an iron-clad balance sheet.

The company is a technological leader and as a result, it keeps on growing faster than the market. There is also a modicum of operational leverage and gross margins could be stretched a little more.

The company also produces plenty of cash with which to increase growth and shareholder value through CapEx, M&A, and buybacks.