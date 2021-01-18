An Unstable Equilibrium

Investors remain locked in discussion about the same issues they were mulling before the holidays. The rollout of the vaccine - however frustratingly slow in some countries - means that the light at the end of the tunnel for the economy is probably not an oncoming train. That's great news, but the counterpoint is that markets have long since priced in such an outcome, leaving investors vulnerable to the famous adage that if they're buying the rumour, they're also likely to sell the fact. In that vein, I am happy to double down on my comments at the end of last year that you should now be looking to stash away profits rather than putting new money to work. On that occasion I showed two charts to warn about incoming multiple contraction in equities, proxied by valuations on the S&P 500, and my in-house valuation score, which is also headed for the basement. The first chart on the next page shows that the six-month stock-to-bond return ratio in the U.S. remains pinned close to cyclical highs, also hinting that equities are about to give up some of their recent gains, with bonds rallying in appreciation. The second chart shows what happened the last time stock-to-bond returns were this stretched. It occurred in the run-up to the Flash Crash in 2010, before the swoon in the summer of 2011, ahead of the drawdown in May 2012, not to mention during the Taper Tantrum in 2013. Based on this albeit short sample, investors should brace for volatility in H1.