This article continues my emphasis on what is going right for oilfield service companies, rather than obsessing on the abysmal revenue and profit numbers they've turned in 2020/1. That's all backward looking data captured as the oilfield shrank. Our focus is on the present expansion, and the companies have adapted to take advantage of new opportunities.

The folks who work in the oilfield are generally pretty smart cookies-even those at the top, by which I mean...if you bang them on the head with a Stillson wrench you can eventually pound an idea into their heads, figuratively speaking of course. The oilfield is a very non-violent place!

Over the last few years, one thing about the oilfield has become painfully clear-it's going to be and is a much smaller place than in the past. That idea has taken hold in the board rooms of companies like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and the guys at the top have relentlessly, sold off pieces that didn't fit in their new strategy. They made redundant tens of thousands of professionals whose skillsets were no longer needed, or needed less than formerly. They have closed offices, districts, regions, realigned their geomarket strategies to be more efficient, in keeping with these new realities.

This work, or transformation, is largely done and now companies like SLB are ready to deploy their new product and service offerings to an oilfield that's changed as well. We'll discuss some of these changes in this article. From an investment perspective, we are bullish on SLB's prospects in the coming years and think it presents an attractive proposition to investors looking for growth and eventual income.

Big Blue has made a significant move higher in the last six months as fears of a train-wreck in the oil markets have subsided. As noted, we think there is more to come.

The thesis for SLB

The adoption of digital and AI by the oilfield represents a transformational opportunity, a new horizon highlighting perhaps the last great shift in petroleum based hydrocarbon development. The Undiscovered Country, as it were.

As the oilfield adopts smart technology in the field, and in the office, they are poised to be a premium provider of this technology. As I discussed in the Halliburton article recently there is a transformation taking place in how oil wells are constructed and maintained. By now, it's no great secret how this will happen. SLB and other big providers have moved their proprietary Delfi software to key third-party platforms, like MS - Azure, IBM - Red Hat, and Google Cloud. This enables a vast expansion of functionality from owned servers in SLB offices, although with support from experts in cloud computing. Applications are as varied as coordinating fracs from remote locations, to digitizing an oilfield, and letting it tell you through SLB expert remote interpretation and analysis... what it needs. Having the installed smart hardware in the well or oilfield may only require the push of a button to resolve an issue. Here is SLB CEO, Olivier Le Peuch discussing the impact of this technology for one customer -

The best example of this was the application of our Agora* edge AI and IoT solutions on our APS project in Ecuador. By connecting field equipment to the cloud and running predictive AI at the edge, we boosted production 30% on Agora-connected wells while significantly reducing field crew visits to these wells and, as such, cutting HSE exposure and environmental impacts. This created revenue and margin on an APS project where we captured the value directly, and is just an example of what is possible at scale when we use the power of the industry digital platform to blend hardware and software to enable people - wherever they are located - to make performance impacts with digital.

Visualize an oilfield with wells that have remote telemetry gauges and sensors installed, all of which are sales items for SLB. Perhaps this monitoring equipment senses from a fall-off in production and other data, that paraffin is building up on the internal completion string face. The AI interface delivers this data to a remote operations center, with a recommendation for a treatment to remove this scale from the tubing. This is evaluated by the human team and confirmed. Then through connected pumps, chemical injection tubing, and valves, drawing from a battery of chemical maintained for this circumstance, a treatment is pumped. In the success case, the data from the sensors indicates that the flow restriction building up has been dissolved and production is back to normal.

I can think of a dozen sales opportunities for this application many of which involve monthly revenue streams from subscription services for SLB. All of this would not have been possible a few years ago and would have necessitated invention by dozens of field personnel, traveling long distances in really big, diesel-powered trucks.

Companies will pay bigly for this type of support and the rollout is in its infancy. The roll-out of the digital oilfield will follow other tech type changes and grow by leaps and bounds each year for decades. Conversion to digital is the core of the thesis for SLB. Nothing else really matters.

This shift is fundamental to the oilfield. The big international and national companies have cut staff and shut down or sold off oilfields that no longer fit their asset profile. There is less money to go around as capital gets diverted to new energy sources as well. All the big operators are adjusting their product mix to incorporate "green energy" sources, which means, there will be less oil and gas produced over time.

Q-3 report out

Third-quarter revenue of $5.3 billion decreased 2% sequentially, and down 38% from a year ago. More importantly, company-wide adjusted EBITDA margins increased 371 basis points to 19.4%, nearly their adjusted 2019 EBITDA margin of 20.2%. In other words, they are well on their way to restoring their pre-crisis EBITDA margins of 2019, despite the crash in revenue YoY. This was achieved through the combination of their restructuring actions and the high-grading of the portfolio.

SLB's restructuring program will permanently remove $1.5 billion of fixed costs on an annual basis. More than 80% of savings have been realized as of the end of the third quarter, and the entire amount was expected by YE exit, 2020. We don't have long to wait now to verify.

Your takeaway

SLB is generating free cash as of Q-3 on a run-rate basis of nearly $1 bn. This will likely improve when they report Q-4. EBITDA margins are expected to be back to 2019 levels through the end of Q-4, 2021. This equates to $6.6 bn, making the forward EV/EBITDA multiple 6.2. If they deliver on this number, the stock is going higher. For much of 2019, the stock was in the mid-$30's. If we only get there, it's a ~35% increase from today's prices by exit 2021. Not bad for a year, particularly when you consider how negative the market was on this stock only a few months ago. I think this is conservative actually and we could see a doubling when they start reporting double-digit growth QoQ.

Digital and Integration is going to be part of SLB's reporting structure going forward. This will give us a chance to track key performance metrics QoQ. Le Peuch comments on the impact of this new structure-

Our performance strategy also focuses on new horizons of growth, which includes Digital and Production & Recovery. The industry is rapidly embracing digital enablement and shifting capital investment toward maximizing production and recovery from existing assets. Where these two industry shifts converge in essence, where digital intersects with production and recovery, Schlumberger has a unique opportunity to deploy the full power of our industry digital platform and domain expertise, spanning reservoir and production for the benefit of our customers.

SLB has a number of other levers to pull with growth businesses in green energy. As an example, I would cite their New Energy Genvia venture, which aims to produce carbon free blue hydrogen through a hydrogen-production technology venture in partnership with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), and with Vinci Construction. This new venture will accelerate the development and first industrial deployment of the CEA high-temperature reversible solid oxide electrolyzer (SOE) technology.

SOE can potentially be a game-changing technology in the medium term because it offers a unique and efficient method to produce clean hydrogen by water electrolysis using a renewable source of electricity. Genvia’s mission is to deliver differentiated system efficiency when producing hydrogen from water, compared to current commercial electrolyzer technology, and as such, enabling clean hydrogen production at highly competitive price.

The world is rife with blue hydrogen projects at present. Here are a couple of examples.

"UAE investing in green and blue..."

"Hydrogen: Future Energy..."

Woodside

I plan to do a separate article soon on this technology and what the successful deployment of it could mean to SLB. It remains to be seen just how feasible hydrogen as a fuel source will become globally. What is certain though, is that over the next decade hundreds of billions of dollars will be spent making it a reality. SLB is in the catbird seat to profit off this transformational energy source.

I wrote an article last month about Halliburton (HAL) saying it was completely different from the Big Red we knew only a few years ago. The same is true for SLB. In short, I see a reinvigorated company that has a bright future ahead of it. Through its painful cost cutting in 2019, 2020, the company has lowered its cost basis dramatically, while at the same time entering new, high margin businesses that are structurally less capital intensive than the old ones.

I want to own (and do) SLB at these levels and am likely to add to my position on any weakness.