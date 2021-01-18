During 2020, my view on Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) turned more balanced after spending most of 2019 very bearish on the expensive Canadian cannabis stock. The recent positive outcome in the U.S. election and the quarterly report from a competitor in the space has the stock up to recent highs. My investment thesis can't get behind the stock here with no visible sign of improving sales trends and more delays in reaching EBITDA positive.

Aphria Earnings Head Fake

Aphria (APHA) and merger target Tilray (TLRY) soared last week following bullishness from the FQ2 results for Aphria. The standalone Aphria results showed revenue jumping to C$160.5 million, up from C$145.7 million in the prior quarter.

While the headlines were promising, the Canadian cannabis LP saw the majority of the revenue gains coming from the distribution business with sales up C$9.5 million. The important cannabis sales were up just C$4.4 million from the prior quarter.

Source: Aphria FQ2'21 MD&A

In total, Aphria reported cannabis sales grew 7% for the quarter ending November. The bad part here is that cannabis sales grew 18% in the prior quarter, and signs exist that sales slowed down in the November/December period after a strong Q3.

Aurora Cannabis continues to struggle to gain momentum with their new plan to focus on premium cannabis products. According to Hyfire data, Canadian cannabis retail sales growth slowed substantially in Q4 with very weak prices:

Flower prices were down 30% year over year and 6% compared to the third quarter.

Vape cartridge prices are now down 26% from the first quarter of 2020.

The problem with the Aphria report is that the numbers incorporate the better September numbers and exclude the weak December numbers. Aurora Cannabis won't have this luxury when reporting December quarterly numbers, nor does the company have a Germany distribution business to boost sales.

The company even hinted at weak revenues as the new forecast cuts out the goal for reaching positive EBITDA. Even worse, management is changing the game plan to outsourcing some production and finding a consumer retail distributor.

EBITDA Positive Delay

Aurora Cannabis reported FQ1 revenues of C$67.8 million with a C$10.5 million adjusted EBITDA loss. The FQ2 guidance focused on the company being EBITDA positive with analysts forecasting revenues growing slightly to C$70.9 million, but the latest forecast is just for an improvement in the adjusted EBITDA loss.

The market data questions this revenue boost forecast, while the stock needed the company to reach EBITDA positive. Aurora Cannabis has SG&A expenses down to C$40 million per quarter, so one meaningful metric in the quarter will be gross margins.

The Canadian cannabis company shifted focus to the premium cannabis market in order to focus on gross margins. The Hyfire data supports the move as flower and vape prices collapsed in Q4, but Aurora Cannabis faces the difficult timing here as value flower collapses, while the company shifts to premium. Normal for the company, the shift leads to immaterial changes in the total business as the constant shifts provide no business traction.

In FQ1, total gross margins were 48%. Recreational cannabis margins were a meager 38% due to the value flower focus. The main margins came from the 67% margins in medical cannabis.

The business is about 50/50 consumer cannabis, so a 10 percentage point boost in this sector could provide up to C$3.5 million in additional gross profits. The combination with slightly lower SG&A costs would only provide C$5.0 million to C$6.0 million in lower costs and improved EBITDA.

Aurora Cannabis needs the revenue growth forecast by analysts not apparent in the Hyfire data to reach EBITDA positive. At least, the company has resolved the debt issues with a shift in focus to liquidity levels. Aurora Cannabis had C$415 million in cash on December 15.

Aurora Cannabis has a market valuation of C$2.8 billion already with the stock at C$15. Investors should have no confidence in the FY21 revenue estimates of C$310 million or the expectation for substantial growth in FY22. The stock already trades at nearly 10x sales estimates that are probably too aggressive.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should expect Aurora Cannabis to disappoint the market again when reporting December quarter results. The updated strategic plan should have people on the sidelines waiting for management to actually prove they are on a correct path this time.