Source: Company presentation

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) announced preliminary results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2020 on January 14, 2021. The 2020 production came within the company's 2020 guidance targets of 4.6 - 5.0 million ounces.

Barrick will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results before market open on February 18, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC.

Barrick Gold is one of the four gold miners that I hold in my core long-term "gold miners" with Newmont (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). We can see that Barrick has consistently outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) with an increase of 28%.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis remains the same for Barrick Gold. I recommend keeping a long-term position and never entirely sell out. However, It is crucial to trade short term about half of your total capital invested in light of the gold industry's extreme volatility and its inherent cyclicity. I call it trading my long term position.

Complete Presentation of the 4Q'20 Production and commentary.

The company reported preliminary fourth-quarter production for gold and copper of 1,206K Au ounces and 119 M Cu Lbs, respectively.

All-in sustaining costs or AISC per ounce for gold are expected to be 3-5% lower than the third quarter. AISC was $966 per Oz in Q3, and it should be around $927 per ounce in Q4.

Copper Production per mine in the Fourth quarter of 2020.

The average market price for gold in the fourth quarter was $1,874 per ounce, and it was $3.25 per pound for copper.

The gold price realized is down 2.6% sequentially, and the copper price realized was slightly lower.

Gold segment:

The preliminary fourth-quarter gold production was sequentially higher due to strong performance at Pueblo Viejo, the ramp-up at Bulyanhulu, and steady progress at Turquoise Ridge.

However, preliminary fourth-quarter gold sales were lower sequentially. They included the export of the remaining stockpiled concentrate in Tanzania.

Copper segment:

The preliminary fourth-quarter copper production was higher sequentially. The plant maintenance of Lumwana has been completed. However, due to shipments' timing at the mine, preliminary fourth-quarter sales were lower than the previous quarter.

The company expects higher operating costs at Lumwana and Zaldivar.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Barrick Gold has dropped significantly since August and looks attractive again. During the second quarter, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) added Barrick to its portfolio, which shows that the company holds long-term potential with excellent cash flow and visibility. However, after a colossal gold price run-up, we are now slowly consolidating, and the risk is that GOLD could eventually correct significantly depending on the future gold price.

Yes, the long term for gold is still bright, and it is why we should consider any stock temporary weakness as an excellent opportunity to buy back and accumulate.

Technical Analysis

GOLD forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $25.0-$25.3 and support at $22.90-$23.10. The ascending channel has been entered from the resistance (see arrow blue above), which means that a breakdown is probable with first lower support at $22.00-$22.25.

The trading strategy that I see here is that GOLD will likely breakdown support and retest the lower support at $22.00-$22.25.

Thus, accumulating below $22 is recommended, especially if the gold price continues to weaken next week. Conversely, if GOLD turns bullish, it would be reasonable to take some profits between $24.6-$25.2.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!